Our sources have just confirmed that AMD is indeed preparing three new Ryzen 3000 Desktop CPUs as part of its new 'Matisse Refresh' AM4 family. The new processors are going to adopt an optimized 7nm process node which was first introduced on Matisse CPUs back in 2019, allowing AMD to deliver higher clocks on the new SKUs.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPUs Confirmed - Launching in July, Faster Clocks & Price Drops For Existing CPUs

A few hours ago, a rumor emerged that AMD was working on new Ryzen 3000 Desktop CPUs but we can confirm that there are at least three chips in the works. The Matisse Refresh lineup will be featuring the following CPUs:

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (Ryzen 9 3900X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT (Ryzen 7 3800X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (Ryzen 5 3600X Replacement)

Starting off with what to expect from the Matisse Refresh family, the core configuration is going to remain the same. The Ryzen 9 3900XT will feature 12 cores and 24 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800XT will feature 8 cores and 16 threads while the Ryzen 5 3600XT will feature 6 cores and 12 threads. What is interesting is that all three CPUs will feature higher clock speeds & enhanced overclock support. Our sources also suggest that the boost algorithms for the new CPUs are more tightly tuned which should result in 5-10% performance improvement over existing parts.

All three Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPUs will be featuring support on 400-series and 500-series motherboards. The lineup is aligned perfectly against its three main competitors, the Intel Core i9-10900K, the Core i7-10700K, and the Core i5-10600K. While AMD's existing parts do offer better performance to value ratio compared to Intel's 10th Gen lineup, AMD believes there's still room for improvement and the small lead that Intel has gained with their higher clocked Comet Lake parts can easily be subverted with the Matisse Refresh family, putting AMD once again in the leading position.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Mattise Refresh' Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 5 3600X AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT AMD Ryzen 7 3800X AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT CPU Architecture 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 Cores/Threads 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 Base Clock 3.8 GHz TBD 3.9 GHz TBD 3.8 GHz TBD Boost Clock 4.4 GHz TBD 4.5 GHz TBD 4.6 GHz TBD L3 Cache 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 64 MB 64 MB TDP 95W 95W? 105W 105W? 105W 105W? Launch 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Price $249 US (MSRP)

$229 US (Newegg) TBA $399 US (MSRP)

$335 US (Newegg) TBA $499 US (MSRP)

$431 US (Newegg) TBA

We could be looking at a clock speed bump anywhere around 200-300 MHz but we cannot confirm the actual clock speeds for now. What we do know is that in terms of pricing, the new Ryzen 3000 CPUs will be priced the same as existing parts while the original Matisse chips will be getting huge price cuts. The Ryzen 3000 Desktop CPUs have already seen some impressive deals and retailer-specific price cuts over several months but the latest cut would be an official one from AMD. Other than that, we can expect a new bundle promo to go along nicely with the Matisse Refresh family. In the current Ryzen Game promo, buyers get an option of up to 2 AAA games and a 3 months Xbox Game Pass for PC with a select Ryzen 3000 series CPU.

As for when should we expect the launch of these processors, the AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' CPU family is expected to be announced on the 16th of June with an official release/sales embargo set for 7th of July.

The AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' family wouldn't be the last Zen 2 based parts that we get to see as AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APUs are also planned for an official announcement in June. We could definitely see AMD announcing both series together. All of these Zen 2 processors will be the last to hit the AM4 desktop platform before AMD unveils its next-generation Zen 4 based Ryzen 4000 'Vermeer' Desktop CPUs which are expected to arrive later this year. We will try to get hold of the full specifications for the chips so stay tuned.