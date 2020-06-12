Prices for almost all AMD B550 chipset-based motherboards by all major manufactures have been revealed. Featuring support for 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs and beyond, the B550 boards come with new and enhanced features over their B450 predecessors but also come at higher prices, some of which even surpass X470 pricing.

AMD B550 Motherboard Prices Unveiled - ASUS, MSI, ASRock & Gigabyte Models With Higher Prices Than B450 But More Added Features

One of the key features of AMD's 500 series motherboards is support for PCIe Gen 4.0. For those who don't see Gen 4 support as a major selling point, the 500 series offerings do add a lot of new features such as higher memory frequency support, better cooling designs, more powerful VRMs along with increased I/O.

AMD B550 Motherboards Official, Full Roundup – The Mainstream & Budget Friendly Platform For Current & Next-Gen Ryzen CPUs

However, the 500 series motherboards with all of their added features do come at a high price when compared to their X470 and B450 predecessors. Furthermore, AMD opening up support including the next-generation Ryzen 4000 'Vermeer' desktop CPUs on existing 400-series boards will definitely make users stick with their current motherboards unless they want a better set of features and power delivery which the new motherboard series have to offer.

AMD also recommends that users shift to the 500 series chipset regardless of this easement in limitations and we would too. Considering AMD's long support for the AM4 socket, I am sure that an investment in a 500-series chipset will go a long way.

With that said, Momomo_US has posted a handy list of official prices from all major motherboard manufacturers that lists us what exactly are we going to pay for B550 motherboards. Following are the prices of AMD B550 motherboards from all major manufacturers:

ASUS B550 Motherboards Prices:

Motherboard Name Price (USD) Predecessor Price (USD) ASUS ROG STRIX B550-E Gaming $279.99 US N/A N/A ASUS ROG STRIX B550-F Gaming WiFi $209.99 US N/A N/A ASUS ROG STRIX B550-F Gaming $189.99 US ASUS ROG STRIX B450-F Gaming $129.99 US ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS WiFi $179.99 US N/A N/A ASUS TUF Gaming B550-PLUS $169.99 US N/A N/A ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS $159.99 US ASUS TUF B450-PLUS Gaming $109.99 US ASUS PRIME B550-PLUS $149.99 US ASUS PRIME B450-PLUS $99.99 US ASUS PRIME B550M-A WiFi $149.99 US N/A N/A ASUS PRIME B550M-A $134.99 US ASUS PRIME B450M-A $79.99 US ASUS PRIME B550M-K N/A N/A N/A

MSI B550 Motherboards Prices:

Motherboard Name Price (USD) Predecessor Price (USD) MSI MEG B550 Unify TBD N/A N/A MSI MPG B550 Gaming Carbon WiFi $219.99 US MSI B450 Gaming Pro Carbon Max WiFi $159.99 US MSI MPG B550I Gaming Edge WiFi $199.99 US MSI MPG B450I Gaming Plus AC $129.99 US MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge WiFi $189.99 US N/A N/A MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk $179.99 US MSI B450 Tomahawk MAX $119.99 US MSI MPG B550 Gaming PLUS $149.99 US MSI B450 Gaming Plus Max $104.99 US MSI MAG B550M Mortar WiFi $169.99 US N/A N/A MSI MAG B550M Mortar $159.99 US N/A N/A MSI MAG B550M Bazooka $139.99 US MSI 450M Bazooka $84.99 US MSI B550-A PRO $139.99 US MSI B450-A PRO $89.99 US MSI B550M PRO-VDH WiFi $129.99 US MSI B450M PRO-VDH WiFi $84.99 US MSI B550M PRO-DASH $119.00 US N/A N/A

ASRock B550 Motherboards Prices:

Motherboard Name Price (USD) Predecessor Price (USD) B550 Taichi $299.99 US N/A N/A B550 PG Velocita $219.99 US N/A N/A B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX /ax $199.99 US B450 Gaming-ITX ac $134.99 US B550 Extreme 4 $184.99 US N/A N/A B550 Steel Legend $179.99 US B450 Steel Legen $114.99 US B550M Steel Legend $154.99 US B450M Steel Legend $99.99 US B550 PRO4 $134.99 US B450 PRO4 $99.99 US B550 Phantom Gaming 4 /ac $124.99 US N/A N/A B550M PRO4 $114.99 US B450M PRO4 $89.99 US B550 Phantom Gaming 4 $114.99 US B450 Gaming K4 $104.99 US B550M-HDV $79.99 US B450M-HDV $79.99 US B550M-ITX /ac $129.99 US N/A N/A

Gigabyte B550 Motherboards Prices:

Motherboard Name Price (USD) Predecessor Price (USD) B550 AORUS Master $279.99 US N/A N/A B550 VISION D $260.99 US N/A N/A B550 AORUS PRO AC $189.99 US B450 AORUS PRO WiFi $129.99 US B550 AORUS PRO $179.99 US B450 AORUS PRO $119.99 US B550 Gaming X $139.99 US B450 Gaming X N/A B550M Gaming $99.99 US B450M Gaming N/A B550M AORUS PRO $129.99 US N/A N/A B550I AORUS PRO AX $179.99 US B450I AORUS PRO WiFI $119.99 US B550 AORUS ELITE $159.99 US B450 AORUS ELITE $109.99 US B550M AORUS ELITE $109.99 US N/A N/A B550M DS3H $94.99 US B450M DS3H $72.99 US B550M S2H N/A B450M S2H N/A

As you can tell, there's clearly a huge increase in prices compared to the previous generation with up to $60 US on some specific models. At the same time, models that had previously been kept in the enthusiast chipset range have been brought down in the B550 segment such as the Taichi from ASRock and the AORUS Master from Gigabyte. While these boards cost much lower than the X570 variants while retaining the feature set, specifically the AORUS Master, the Taichi variant costs the same as the X570 model but does offer better memory support.

AMD Confirms Ryzen 4000 ‘Zen 3’ Desktop CPU Compatibility With X570 & B550 Motherboards – No Plans To Support X470, B450, X370 Chipsets

You can check out the full roundup of the said AMD B550 motherboards in our official post over here. As for availability, the motherboards are expected to hit retail shelves on the 16th of June which is next week so stay tuned for more information.