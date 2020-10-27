The latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Desktop CPU benchmarks have also appeared within CPU-z which show unparalleled amounts of single-threaded benchmark performance gains for the Zen 3 chip against its predecessors and the competition. The CPU-z performance benchmarks along with the validation links were spotted by TUM_APISAK.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Zen 3 CPU Benchmarks Leaked, 11% Faster Than the Core i9-10900K & 25% Faster Than Its Predecessor in Single-Core Tests

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Zen 3 CPU is anticipated to be one of the fastest 8 core gaming CPUs within the Ryzen 5000 family. That is being more and more evident with each latest leak & latest numbers show us even bigger performance gains. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X was tested on Gigabyte's B550M AORUS PRO motherboard. The memory was configured at DDR4-2348 MHz & timings were maintained at CL17. A total of 32 GB DDR4 capacity was installed on the platform.

In terms of single-core performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X scored 650 points which are 11% faster than Intel's Core i9-10900K and a massive 25% faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X. Even against the Ryzen 9 3950X, the CPU maintains an average 25% lead. The Intel Core i9-10900K is overall a faster CPU on paper with its 10 cores, 20 threads, and a 5.3 GHz single-core boost clock.

The clock speeds are the more important metric here since only a single-core is used within this specific test. Despite a massive clock speed advantage, the Core i9-10900K doesn't even comes close to the Ryzen 7 5800X. The Zen 3 core architecture really shines in all single-core metrics & overclocking will only yield even better performance.





In multi-core performance tests, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X scored 6593 points which are 18% faster than the Ryzen 7 3800X and 17% faster than the Ryzen 7 3800XT. At the same, the Core i9-10900K takes the lead here with a 10% faster performance in multi-threaded workloads which is only due to its higher number of cores and threads. The 10900K features a 25% higher core & thread count at much higher clocks and power limits but only manage a 10% lead over its main competitor.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8 core and 16 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 8 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.8 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 105W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $449.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB TBA 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB TBA 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB TBA 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBA 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB TBA 65W $219 US?

The AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs, codenamed Vermeer, will be launching on the 5th of November. The launch lineup will include the 16 core Ryzen 9 5950X, the 12 core Ryzen 9 5900X, the 8 core Ryzen 7 5800X, and the 6 core Ryzen 5 5600X. You can learn more about these SKUs here.

All 500 series motherboards (X570/B550) will be receiving BIOS updates to support the next-gen lineup so if you're planning to get a Ryzen 5000 CPU at launch, you better head over to this link and grab one that's supported for your motherboard (do note that 400-series support comes later around January 2021).