AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Zen 3 CPU Up To 11% Faster Than Intel Core i9-10900K in CPU-Z Single-Threaded Performance Benchmark
The latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Desktop CPU benchmarks have also appeared within CPU-z which show unparalleled amounts of single-threaded benchmark performance gains for the Zen 3 chip against its predecessors and the competition. The CPU-z performance benchmarks along with the validation links were spotted by TUM_APISAK.
The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Zen 3 CPU is anticipated to be one of the fastest 8 core gaming CPUs within the Ryzen 5000 family. That is being more and more evident with each latest leak & latest numbers show us even bigger performance gains. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X was tested on Gigabyte's B550M AORUS PRO motherboard. The memory was configured at DDR4-2348 MHz & timings were maintained at CL17. A total of 32 GB DDR4 capacity was installed on the platform.
In terms of single-core performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X scored 650 points which are 11% faster than Intel's Core i9-10900K and a massive 25% faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X. Even against the Ryzen 9 3950X, the CPU maintains an average 25% lead. The Intel Core i9-10900K is overall a faster CPU on paper with its 10 cores, 20 threads, and a 5.3 GHz single-core boost clock.
The clock speeds are the more important metric here since only a single-core is used within this specific test. Despite a massive clock speed advantage, the Core i9-10900K doesn't even comes close to the Ryzen 7 5800X. The Zen 3 core architecture really shines in all single-core metrics & overclocking will only yield even better performance.
In multi-core performance tests, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X scored 6593 points which are 18% faster than the Ryzen 7 3800X and 17% faster than the Ryzen 7 3800XT. At the same, the Core i9-10900K takes the lead here with a 10% faster performance in multi-threaded workloads which is only due to its higher number of cores and threads. The 10900K features a 25% higher core & thread count at much higher clocks and power limits but only manage a 10% lead over its main competitor.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 8 Cores / 16 Threads Up To 4.7 GHz For $449 US
The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8 core and 16 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 8 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.8 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 105W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $449.
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup
|CPU Name
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache (L2+L3)
|PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)
|TDP
|Price
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|16/32
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|72 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$799 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|12/24
|3.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|70 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|36 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|6/12
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|35 MB
|TBA
|65W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|6/12
|TBA
|TBA
|32 MB
|TBA
|65W
|$219 US?
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs, codenamed Vermeer, will be launching on the 5th of November. The launch lineup will include the 16 core Ryzen 9 5950X, the 12 core Ryzen 9 5900X, the 8 core Ryzen 7 5800X, and the 6 core Ryzen 5 5600X. You can learn more about these SKUs here.
All 500 series motherboards (X570/B550) will be receiving BIOS updates to support the next-gen lineup so if you're planning to get a Ryzen 5000 CPU at launch, you better head over to this link and grab one that's supported for your motherboard (do note that 400-series support comes later around January 2021).
