Menu
Company

AMD Ryzen 5000 “PRO” AM4 Desktop CPUs Spotted: Ryzen 9 PRO 5945, Ryzen 7 PRO 5845, Ryzen 5 PRO 5645

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 8, 2022
AMD Ryzen 5000 "PRO" AM4 Desktop CPUs Spotted: Ryzen 9 PRO 5945, Ryzen 7 PRO 5845, Ryzen 5 PRO 5645 1

It's not just Embedded AM4 Dekstop CPUs that AMD is working on but a new listing has revealed the upcoming Ryzen 5000 "PRO" lineup too.

AMD's Ryzen 5000 "PRO" Desktop CPU Lineup Includes Three  SKUs: 5945, 5845 & 5645

A few days ago, we reported AMD's Ryzen 5000 "Embedded" Desktop CPU lineup for the AM4 platform, and now, Lenovo has listed three SKUs that will be part of the Ryzen 5000 "PRO" line which is expected to launch soon. The trio of CPUs has been listed for the Lenovo ThinkStation P358 Tower system which is designed around the socketed AM4 platform with support for DDR4-3200 (Non-ECCC) memory.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD X670E & X670 Motherboards Roundup Ft. ASUS, ASRock, MSI, Gigabyte, Biostar
AMD Ryzen 5000 "PRO" AM4 Desktop CPUs have been listed by Lenovo. (Image Credits: HXL)
AMD Ryzen 5000 "PRO" AM4 Desktop CPUs have been listed by Lenovo. (Image Credits: HXL)

From the listing, we can see that there are at least three AMD Ryzen 5000 "PRO" CPUs in the work based on the Zen 3 core architecture. These include the Ryzen 9 PRO 5945, the Ryzen 7 PRO 5845, and the Ryzen 5 PRO 5645. Now specifications such as core configurations and clock speeds aren't mentioned but it is likely that the Ryzen 9 chip might feature up to 16 cores, Ryzen 7 chip will get 8 cores and the Ryzen 5 chip will adopt a 6-core design. You can base the L3 and L2 cache counts on those configurations. The Ryzen 5000 "Embedded" lineup features a 10-core SKU in Ryzen 9 series so that may also be a possible SKU configuration for the specific PRO segment.

Looking at AMD's current Ryzen PRO AM4 offerings, we can see that the company has mostly relied on its Ryzen 5000 & Ryzen 4000 APUs for the platform whereas the last proper CPU offerings were the Ryzen 3000 chips based on Zen 2 core architecture. The AMD Ryzen 5000 "PRO" & "Embedded" CPUs being listed online now means that they could be launching in the coming months which also happens to be when the red team will introduce its next-gen Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs but don't expect those to come in PRO or Embedded flavors for a few years.

AMD Ryzen 5000 "PRO" & “Embedded” CPUs

CPU NameArchitectureSegmentCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockCache (L2+L3)PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)TDPPrice ( Launch MSRP)
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'Desktop Consumer16/323.4 GHz4.9 GHz72 MB24 + 16105W$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'Desktop Consumer12/243.7 GHz4.8 GHz70 MB24 + 16105W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'Desktop Consumer8/163.8 GHz4.7 GHz36 MB24 + 16105W$449 US
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'Desktop Consumer6/123.7 GHz4.6 GHz35 MB24 + 1665W$299 US
AMD Ryzen 9 5950E7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 Embedded Desktop12/243.4 GHzTBD70 MB24 + 16105WTBD
AMD Ryzen 9 5900E7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 Embedded Desktop10/203.7 GHzTBD69 MB24 + 16105WTBD
AMD Ryzen 7 5800E7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 Embedded Desktop8/163.7 GHzTBD36 MB24 + 16100WTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 5600E7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 Embedded Desktop6/123.6 GHzTBD35 MB24 + 1665WTBD
AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 59457nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 PRO DesktopTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 58457nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 PRO DesktopTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 56457nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'AM4 PRO DesktopTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

News Source: HXL

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order