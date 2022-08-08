AMD Ryzen 5000 “PRO” AM4 Desktop CPUs Spotted: Ryzen 9 PRO 5945, Ryzen 7 PRO 5845, Ryzen 5 PRO 5645

It's not just Embedded AM4 Dekstop CPUs that AMD is working on but a new listing has revealed the upcoming Ryzen 5000 "PRO" lineup too.

AMD's Ryzen 5000 "PRO" Desktop CPU Lineup Includes Three SKUs: 5945, 5845 & 5645

A few days ago, we reported AMD's Ryzen 5000 "Embedded" Desktop CPU lineup for the AM4 platform, and now, Lenovo has listed three SKUs that will be part of the Ryzen 5000 "PRO" line which is expected to launch soon. The trio of CPUs has been listed for the Lenovo ThinkStation P358 Tower system which is designed around the socketed AM4 platform with support for DDR4-3200 (Non-ECCC) memory.

AMD Ryzen 5000 "PRO" AM4 Desktop CPUs have been listed by Lenovo. (Image Credits: HXL)

From the listing, we can see that there are at least three AMD Ryzen 5000 "PRO" CPUs in the work based on the Zen 3 core architecture. These include the Ryzen 9 PRO 5945, the Ryzen 7 PRO 5845, and the Ryzen 5 PRO 5645. Now specifications such as core configurations and clock speeds aren't mentioned but it is likely that the Ryzen 9 chip might feature up to 16 cores, Ryzen 7 chip will get 8 cores and the Ryzen 5 chip will adopt a 6-core design. You can base the L3 and L2 cache counts on those configurations. The Ryzen 5000 "Embedded" lineup features a 10-core SKU in Ryzen 9 series so that may also be a possible SKU configuration for the specific PRO segment.

Looking at AMD's current Ryzen PRO AM4 offerings, we can see that the company has mostly relied on its Ryzen 5000 & Ryzen 4000 APUs for the platform whereas the last proper CPU offerings were the Ryzen 3000 chips based on Zen 2 core architecture. The AMD Ryzen 5000 "PRO" & "Embedded" CPUs being listed online now means that they could be launching in the coming months which also happens to be when the red team will introduce its next-gen Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs but don't expect those to come in PRO or Embedded flavors for a few years.

AMD Ryzen 5000 "PRO" & “Embedded” CPUs

CPU Name Architecture Segment Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price ( Launch MSRP) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' Desktop Consumer 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' Desktop Consumer 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' Desktop Consumer 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' Desktop Consumer 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 9 5950E 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 Embedded Desktop 12/24 3.4 GHz TBD 70 MB 24 + 16 105W TBD AMD Ryzen 9 5900E 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 Embedded Desktop 10/20 3.7 GHz TBD 69 MB 24 + 16 105W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 5800E 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 Embedded Desktop 8/16 3.7 GHz TBD 36 MB 24 + 16 100W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 5600E 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 Embedded Desktop 6/12 3.6 GHz TBD 35 MB 24 + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 5945 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 PRO Desktop TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5845 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 PRO Desktop TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5645 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' AM4 PRO Desktop TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

News Source: HXL