AMD Readies Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600 & Ryzen 5 5500 CPUs To Tackle Intel’s Mainstream Alder Lake Core i5 Chips

By Hassan Mujtaba
The Ryzen 7 5800X3D might not be the only new Zen 3 part launching this month as our sources have told us about three upcoming Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 CPUs that will be positioned against the Intel Alder Lake mainstream lineup.

AMD Readying Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, Ryzen 5 5500 CPUs To Tackle Intel's Mainstream Alder Lake Chips Before Zen 4 Ships

A few days ago, we were told by our sources that AMD was working on Zen 3 SKUs aside from the confirmed Ryzen 7 5800X3D part. The new CPUs are AMD's response to Intel's recent Alder Lake's which are decimating the red team's DIY market share which it took several years to build up. With the upcoming parts, AMD is hoping to hold off some users from moving to team blue before they can ship their true response to Intel's advance in the desktop segment, the Ryzen 7000 CPU family based on Zen 4 architecture.

Besides our sources, it looks like Chiphell forums have already leaked these SKUs but I can confirm that they are very real and indeed coming to the DIY/OEM segment soon.

So from what we have heard, AMD plans to launch three new SKUs, the first one is the Ryzen 7 5700X. This CPU will be positioned against the Core i5-12600K and will feature similar pricing at around $279-$299 US. The chip is expected to feature 8 cores, 16 threads but a TDP of 65W vs the 105W TDP of the Ryzen 7 5800X. The CPU will also come with the Wraith Stealth cooler and is said to offer slightly better clock optimizations than the 5800X. If the price is close to the $299 US which also happens to be the MSRP of the existing 5600X, this would mean a permanent price drop for the 6 core variant which has already been discounted across various retail outlets along with its brethren.

The other two SKUs that are released in the AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU family are the Ryzen 5 5600 & Ryzen 5 5500. Both of these are 6 core chips with a 65W TDP. The Non-X design means that they aren't going to get the higher-binned design like the 5600X but will be offering very similar core performance. These chips will be positioned against the Core i5-12400 and Core i3-12100 SKUs with similar price points. One thing which we weren't able to confirm is whether Ryzen 5 5500 comes with SMT support or not. It is likely that this chip could be limited to 6 cores & 6 threads.

AMD is expected to launch its newest additions in the Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU family later this month. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is also expected to hit shelves in a few weeks so stay tuned for more information.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" & Ryzen 4000 'Renoir-X' CPU Lineup

CPU NameArchitectureCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockCache (L2+L3)PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)TDPPrice
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X7nm Zen 316/323.4 GHz4.9 GHz72 MB24 + 16105W$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X7nm Zen 312/243.7 GHz4.8 GHz70 MB24 + 16105W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 9 59007nm Zen 312/243.0 GHz4.7 GHz64 MB24 + 1665W$499 US?
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 7nm Zen 38/163.4 GHz4.5 GHz64 MB + 32 MB24 + 16105WTBD
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X7nm Zen 38/163.8 GHz4.7 GHz36 MB24 + 16105W$449 US
AMD Ryzen 7 58007nm Zen 38/163.4 GHz4.6 GHz32 MB24 + 1665W$399 US?
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X7nm Zen 38/16TBDTBD32 MB?24 + 1665W$299 US?
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X7nm Zen 36/123.7 GHz4.6 GHz35 MB24 + 1665W$299 US
AMD Ryzen 5 56007nm Zen 36/12TBDTBD35 MB24 + 1665W$199 US?
AMD Ryzen 5 55007nm Zen 36/6?TBDTBD30 MB?24 + 1665W$149 US?
AMD Ryzen 7 47007nm Zen 28/163.6 GHz4.4 GHz12 MBTBA (Gen 3)65WTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 46007nm Zen 26/123.6 GHz4.1 GHz11 MBTBA (Gen 3)65WTBD
AMD Ryzen 3 43007nm Zen 24/83.8 GHz4.0 GHz6 MBTBA (Gen 3)65WTBD
