AMD Readies Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600 & Ryzen 5 5500 CPUs To Tackle Intel’s Mainstream Alder Lake Core i5 Chips

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D might not be the only new Zen 3 part launching this month as our sources have told us about three upcoming Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 CPUs that will be positioned against the Intel Alder Lake mainstream lineup.

AMD Readying Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, Ryzen 5 5500 CPUs To Tackle Intel's Mainstream Alder Lake Chips Before Zen 4 Ships

A few days ago, we were told by our sources that AMD was working on Zen 3 SKUs aside from the confirmed Ryzen 7 5800X3D part. The new CPUs are AMD's response to Intel's recent Alder Lake's which are decimating the red team's DIY market share which it took several years to build up. With the upcoming parts, AMD is hoping to hold off some users from moving to team blue before they can ship their true response to Intel's advance in the desktop segment, the Ryzen 7000 CPU family based on Zen 4 architecture.

Besides our sources, it looks like Chiphell forums have already leaked these SKUs but I can confirm that they are very real and indeed coming to the DIY/OEM segment soon.

So from what we have heard, AMD plans to launch three new SKUs, the first one is the Ryzen 7 5700X. This CPU will be positioned against the Core i5-12600K and will feature similar pricing at around $279-$299 US. The chip is expected to feature 8 cores, 16 threads but a TDP of 65W vs the 105W TDP of the Ryzen 7 5800X. The CPU will also come with the Wraith Stealth cooler and is said to offer slightly better clock optimizations than the 5800X. If the price is close to the $299 US which also happens to be the MSRP of the existing 5600X, this would mean a permanent price drop for the 6 core variant which has already been discounted across various retail outlets along with its brethren.

The other two SKUs that are released in the AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU family are the Ryzen 5 5600 & Ryzen 5 5500. Both of these are 6 core chips with a 65W TDP. The Non-X design means that they aren't going to get the higher-binned design like the 5600X but will be offering very similar core performance. These chips will be positioned against the Core i5-12400 and Core i3-12100 SKUs with similar price points. One thing which we weren't able to confirm is whether Ryzen 5 5500 comes with SMT support or not. It is likely that this chip could be limited to 6 cores & 6 threads.

AMD is expected to launch its newest additions in the Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU family later this month. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is also expected to hit shelves in a few weeks so stay tuned for more information.

