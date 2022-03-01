AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs Get Major Retailer-Specific Price Cuts: Ryzen 9 5950X Now at $599, 5900X at $449, 5800X at $299, 5600X at $229
It looks like AMD has directed their retail partners to offer major price cuts for their entire Ryzen 5000 AM4 Desktop CPU lineup including Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and the Ryzen 5 5600X.
The new deals aren't specific to one retailer but almost all major US and Canadian retailers have issued price cuts across AMD's entire Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU portfolio including the Vermeer & Cezanne parts. The price cuts could be a response to Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU lineup that has started crunching away major DIY market share from AMD worldwide as reported last week.
The price cuts and each respective deal are listed below:
- Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU - $629.99 US (Save $170 US)
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - $449.99 US (Save $100 US)
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - $299.99 US (Save $150 US)
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - $229.99 US (Save $70 US)
- Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Desktop APU - $249.99 US (Save $110 US)
- Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core Desktop APU - - $199.99 US (Save $60 US)
- Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU - $607.99 US
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - $448.99 US
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - $339.99 US
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - $269.99 US
- Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Desktop APU - $294.99 US
- Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core Desktop APU - - $218.98 US
- Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU - $599.99 US
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - $449.00 US
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - $349.95 US
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - $234.99 US
- Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Desktop APU - $294.85 US
- Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core Desktop APU - - $218.98 US
- Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU - $599.99 US
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - $449.00 US
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - $359.99 US
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - $229.99 US
- Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Desktop APU - $309.99 US
- Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core Desktop APU - - $219.99 US
Now, these are some seriously impressive deals if you consider the value of each AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU respective to its 12th Gen Alder Lake competitor. At $599 US, the Ryzen 9 5950X more or less is the same price as the 12900K while offering more cores and threads. The Ryzen 9 5900X is even better value considering it offers more threads than the 12700K with a slightly higher price.
AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X at $299 US makes it a well-rounded competitor to the Core i5-12600K while the Ryzen 5 5600X at $229 US is now right there with the Core i5-12400 though the F variant still offers better value.
The Ryzen 5000G SKUs are also more affordable than ever, offering great GPU performance aimed at budget users who don't have the funds to get decent discrete graphics cards yet. Overall, these deals will make sure that AMD's DIY CPU market share remains steady till the launch of the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 lineup which is planned for a Q3 2022 launch as per rumors. The 5800X3D is also rumored to launch this month so we can see a further drop in the prices of the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X parts by the end of this month.
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" & Ryzen 4000 'Renoir-X' CPU Lineup
|CPU Name
|Architecture
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache (L2+L3)
|PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)
|TDP
|Price
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|7nm Zen 3
|16/32
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|72 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$799 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|7nm Zen 3
|12/24
|3.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|70 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900
|7nm Zen 3
|12/24
|3.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|64 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$499 US?
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|7nm Zen 3
|8/16
|3.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|64 MB + 32 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|7nm Zen 3
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|36 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800
|7nm Zen 3
|8/16
|3.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|32 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$399 US?
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|7nm Zen 3
|6/12
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|35 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700
|7nm Zen 2
|8/16
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|12 MB
|TBA (Gen 3)
|65W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600
|7nm Zen 2
|6/12
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|11 MB
|TBA (Gen 3)
|65W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300
|7nm Zen 2
|4/8
|3.8 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|6 MB
|TBA (Gen 3)
|65W
|TBD
