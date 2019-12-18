AMD Ryzen 4000 APU ‘Renoir’ Lineup For Desktop & Mobility Platforms Leaks Out – Zen+ Cores & Vega GPUs In Various SKUs
More information on AMD's Ryzen 4000 APU lineup, codenamed Renoir, has leaked out by a user on Reddit. The information points out the various SKUs and each specific GPU config that would be featured on AMD's upcoming desktop and mobility-based APU family which arrives early next year.
AMD Ryzen 4000 APU 'Renoir' APU Lineup Leaks Out - Desktop & Mobility SKUs Detailed
We have already seen listings of several Ryzen 4000 APUs before but the latest leak decodes their specific integrated GPU configurations too along with TDP values. All of the processors were listed in the latest AMD Bootcamp drivers dating December 2019.
AMD's 4th Generation Renoir APUs (Ryzen) will be based on the 7nm Zen 2 architecture and will succeed the 3rd Generation Piccaso APU lineup which is based on the Zen+ core architecture. The 7nm APU family will have a lot of new features to talk about aside from the Zen 2 cores, it will be highly efficient, more than the current 12nm Zen+ parts and would feature a more modern Vega GPU with an enhanced feature set that is close to the Radeon VII than the Radeon RX Vega 64.
There are a total of 28 SKUs that have been detailed which are a follow-on to the previously leaked SKUs we mentioned here. There are 14 mobility parts split into eight 15W & six 45W SKUs and 14 desktop parts split into six 65W and eight 35W SKUs. These processors are further split into the standard Ryzen and Ryzen Pro parts which means that there will be 7 mobility Ryzen and 7 Ryzen Pro parts with the same thing happening in the desktop segment. Following is the list of all the Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs as reported by Reddit user, _rogame:
AMD Ryzen 4000 APU Mobility Lineup:
|Renoir mobile 15W SKUs
|Revision
|CU count
|SKU TDP
|Market
|From product master leak
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C1
|1636_REV_C1
|12 or 13 CUs (B12)
|15W
|Consumer
|RENOIR Ryzen 9 B12 15W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D1
|1636_REV_D1
|12 or 13 CUs (B12B)
|15W
|Pro
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 9 PRO B12B 15W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C2
|1636_REV_C2
|10 or 11 CUs (B10)
|15W
|Consumer
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D2
|1636_REV_D2
|10 or 11 CUs (B10B)
|15W
|Pro
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 7 PRO B10B 15W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C3
|1636_REV_C3
|8 or 9 CUs (B8)
|15W
|Consumer
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D3
|1636_REV_D3
|8 or 9 CUs (B8B)
|15W
|Pro
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 5 PRO B8B 15W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C4
|1636_REV_C4
|6 CUs (B6)
|15W
|Consumer
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D4
|1636_REV_D4
|6 CUs (B6B)
|15W
|Pro
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 3 PRO B6B 15W FP6
|Renoir mobile 45W
|Revision
|CU count
|SKU TDP
|Market
|From product master leak
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C5
|1636_REV_C5
|12 or 13 CUs (B12)
|45W
|Consumer
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 9 B12 45W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D5
|1636_REV_D5
|12 or 13 CUs (B12B)
|45W
|Pro
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C6
|1636_REV_C6
|10 or 11 CUs (B10)
|45W
|Consumer
|RENOIR NB Ryzen 7 B10 45W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D6
|1636_REV_D6
|10 or 11 CUs (B10B)
|45W
|Pro
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C7
|1636_REV_C7
|8 or 9 CUs (B8)
|45W
|Consumer
|RENOIR NB RYZEN 5 B8 45W FP6
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D7
|1636_REV_D7
|8 or 9 CUs (B8B)
|45W
|Pro
AMD Ryzen 4000 APU Desktop Lineup:
|Renoir desktop 65W SKUs
|Revision
|CU count
|SKU TDP
|Market
|From product master leak
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C8
|1636_REV_C8
|10 or 11 CUs (B10)
|65W
|Consumer
|Desktop Ryzen 7 B10 65W AM4
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D8
|1636_REV_D8
|10 or 11 CUs (B10B)
|65W
|Pro
|Desktop Ryzen 7 PRO B10B 65W AM4
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C9
|1636_REV_C9
|8 or 9 CUs (B8)
|65W
|Consumer
|Desktop Ryzen 5 B8 65W AM4
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D9
|1636_REV_D9
|8 or 9 CUs (B8B)
|65W
|Pro
|Desktop Ryzen 5 PRO B8B 65W AM4
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics CA
|1636_REV_CA
|6 CUs (B6)
|65W
|Consumer
|Desktop Ryzen 3 B6 65W AM4
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics DA
|1636_REV_DA
|6 CUs (B6B)
|65W
|Pro
|Desktop Ryzen 3 PRO B6B 65W AM4
|Renoir desktop 35W SKUs
|Revision
|CU count
|SKU TDP
|Market
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics CB
|1636_REV_CB
|10 or 11 CUs (B10)
|35W
|Consumer
|Desktop Ryzen 7 B10 35W AM4
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics DB
|1636_REV_DB
|10 or 11 CUs (B10B)
|35W
|Pro
|Desktop Ryzen 7 PRO B10B 35W AM4
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics CC
|1636_REV_CC
|8 or 9 CUs (B8)
|35W
|Consumer
|Desktop Ryzen 5 B8 35W AM4
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics DC
|1636_REV_DC
|8 or 9 CUs (B8B)
|35W
|Pro
|Desktop Ryzen 5 PRO B8B 35W AM4
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics CD
|1636_REV_CD
|6 CUs (B6)
|35W
|Consumer
|Desktop Ryzen 3 B6 35W AM4
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics DD
|1636_REV_DD
|6 CUs (B6B)
|35W
|Pro
|Desktop Ryzen 3 PRO B6B 35W AM4
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics CE
|1636_REV_CE
|3 or 4 CU (B4)
|35W
|Consumer
|AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics DE
|1636_REV_DE
|3 or 4 CU (B4B)
|35W
|Pro
Some really interesting details about these parts are that AMD is only planning to offer a B12 SKU on the mobility front which means that they really want to take the fight to Intel's Core i9 mobility lineup with their first Ryzen 9 mobile chip. The desktop lineup would include Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 SKUs which will be compatible with existing AM4 socketed motherboards although BIOS restrictions on the older 300/400 series chipsets may prevent compatibility. This is something that each motherboard vendor has to take into account and their support would matter a lot.
As for the GPUs, Vega will still be used and the maximum configuration is rumored to go up to Vega 12 or 13 which indicates 768 or 832 stream processors. The rest of the lineup would make use of the Vega 11, 10, 8, 9, 6, 4, 3 GPUs. The GPU also rocks much higher clock speed which is possible through the advanced 7nm process node.
As with the previous gen, the 45W mobility parts will be fighting against the Intel Coffee Lake-H series processors while the 15W parts will be battling out against the Comet Lake-U and Ice Lake-U SKUs. The desktop parts will be coming out a little bit later considering the Ryzen 5 3400G and the Ryzen 3 3200G launched recently.
The 4th Gen lineup, codenamed Renoir, will feature support on FP6 (notebook) and AM4 (desktop) platforms. The current Ryzen notebook lineup is based around the FP5 socket and since FP6 is a whole new socket change, we can expect a drastic change to the feature set of the AMD Renoir generation of CPUs.
