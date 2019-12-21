More power AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs have been spotted a day after the first chip leaked out in the 3DMark benchmark. The new processors, which are part of the Renoir APU family, will be offering even more cores and threads than we had expected with a launch scheduled for early 2020.

AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 4800H To Pack 8 Cores and 16 Threads - 7nm Zen 2 Architecture & Faster Clocked Vega Graphics

We got to see some of the 15W Ryzen 4000 U-series SKUs yesterday with the leak of the Ryzen 7 4700U APU. Today, we are looking at three 45W SKUs, all of which have some beefy specs and will rival Intel's 9th Generation mobility SKUs. The details come from Mobile01 Forums where a user has revealed that the top SKUs of the 45W Ryzen 4000 APU lineup would be the Ryzen 9 4900H & the Ryzen 7 4800H.

The Ryzen 9 4900H and the Ryzen 7 4800H are said to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. There are no other specifications detailed but that is a 2x bump in cores and threads over the existing Ryzen 3rd Gen APU lineup. The Ryzen 7 3750H features 4 cores and 8 threads. This puts AMD on parity with Intel's Core i9 H-series lineup. It is also mentioned that these two chips, the Ryzen 9 4900H, and the Ryzen 7 4800H perform the same as the Core i9-9880H which is a chip with a base clock of 2.30 GHz & a boost clock of up to 4.80 GHz. It should no surprise if both of these chips end up close to the flagship Core i9-9980HK which features a +200 MHz boost clock.

This goes off to show that AMD's Zen 2 architecture doesn't need the clock speeds to keep up with Intel's higher-clocked processors and the IPC advantage is enough to close the gap. It is also stated that the power consumption on the AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs will be significantly lower than the Intel chips however, the density of the 7nm APUs would cause a slight spike in temperatures. So we can expect some heavy-duty cooling on gaming notebooks that end up with AMD's 4th Gen 45W APUs.

AMD Ryzen 4000 APU 45W Mobility Lineup:

Renoir mobile 45W Revision CU count SKU TDP Market From product master leak AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C5 1636_REV_C5 12 or 13 CUs (B12) 45W Consumer RENOIR NB RYZEN 9 B12 45W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D5 1636_REV_D5 12 or 13 CUs (B12B) 45W Pro AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C6 1636_REV_C6 10 or 11 CUs (B10) 45W Consumer RENOIR NB Ryzen 7 B10 45W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D6 1636_REV_D6 10 or 11 CUs (B10B) 45W Pro AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics C7 1636_REV_C7 8 or 9 CUs (B8) 45W Consumer RENOIR NB RYZEN 5 B8 45W FP6 AMD Radeon(TM) Renoir Graphics D7 1636_REV_D7 8 or 9 CUs (B8B) 45W Pro

ASUS Gaming Notebooks Listed With AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs

In addition to the Ryzen 9 4900H and the Ryzen 7 4800H, the Ryzen 7 4800HS has also been listed by an online retailer and featured in ASUS's upcoming GA401IV laptop. The Ryzen 7 4800HS seems to be a power-optimized version of the Ryzen 7 4800H, offering lower clock speeds with a slightly lower power budget. The laptop also comes with 16 GB DDR4 memory, Windows 10 and supports a 14" display.

With Ryzen 4000 APUs, laptop vendors would be able to finally configure AMD note-book designs with faster memory with speeds of up to 3200 MHz in dual channel mode, giving a huge boost to overall productivity and tasks. The ASUS laptop is currently listed for €1600.27 which is roughly around $1800 US. These are placeholders for now and the final retail price may end up being much lower. The Ryzen 7 4800H, Ryzen 7 4800HS, Ryzen 5 4600H, and the Ryzen 5 4600HS have also been spotted on the same retailer, configured in various and upcoming ASUS's gaming notebooks. Following are all of the listings:

















As with the previous gen, the 45W mobility parts will be fighting against the Intel Coffee Lake-H series processors while the 15W parts will be battling out against the Comet Lake-U and Ice Lake-U SKUs. The desktop parts will be coming out a little bit later considering the Ryzen 5 3400G and the Ryzen 3 3200G launched recently.

The 4th Gen lineup, codenamed Renoir, will feature support on FP6 (notebook) and AM4 (desktop) platforms. The current Ryzen notebook lineup is based around the FP5 socket and since FP6 is a whole new socket change, we can expect a drastic change to the feature set of the AMD Renoir generation of CPUs.

