AMD RDNA 3 Based Navi 33 GPU For Next-Gen Radeon RX Graphics Cards Could Feature 80 Compute Units & 5120 Cores

Rumors surrounding the next-generation AMD RDNA 3 'Navi 3X' GPUs have already started to hit the web as reliable leaker, KittyYuko, who posted accurate information for Ampere GPUs months before release, has now posted the first alleged specs for AMD's Navi 33 GPU which will power the next-generation Radeon RX gaming graphics cards.

AMD Navi 33 GPU For Next-Gen Radeon RX Graphics Cards Allegedly Features RDNA 3 'GFX11' GPU IP With 80 Compute Units & 5120 Cores

According to KittyYuko, the AMD Navi 33 GPU is allegedly going to feature the same specs as the Navi 21 GPU but will be based on the next-generation RDNA 3 GPU IP core. This means that we're going to get the same performance as the existing Big Navi 21 (RDNA 2) GPU in future mainstream graphics cards. This sure sounds too good to be true but considering that AMD has promised huge performance gains with its RDNA 3 lineup of Radeon RX graphics cards, this may very well be the case.

Navi 33 (?) = Navi 21 + Next Gen IP Core — Yuko Yoshida (@KittyYYuko) May 2, 2021

As for specifications, if Navi 33 is similar to Navi 21, then we can expect a total of 80 compute units which will pack a total of 5120 stream processors if AMD keeps the per CU core count to 64 SPs as the existing chips. Now what's interesting is that a previous rumor had hinted that the Navi 31 GPU was also going to feature 80 compute units but would be based on the new RDNA 3 IP. It seems like the 80 CU rumor could also be true but that won't be the full specifications the chip will offer.

AMD Navi 31 chips will end up with an MCM solution and feature dual 80 Compute Unit chiplet dies, and each would feature 5120 cores. This would round up to a maximum of 160 Compute Units & a total of 10,240 stream processors. If that ends up being the case (& it's looking more so than ever that it would be), then we can definitely expect an 80 CU Navi 33 part. The Navi 32 SKU could end up with around 120-140 CUs and that too could be a multi-chip-module design.

This would make up for a very hefty GPU design and we can also expect it to be based on a brand new process node such as TSMC's 5nm. AMD has already patented an active bridge chiplet solution for its next-generation GPUs which comes with an integrated cache and interconnects the multiple dies featured on the Navi 3X (RDNA 3) GPUs, you can read more on that here.

You mean the highest version of RDNA3?

Oh, that will be a big bang. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 2, 2021

I guess Ampere's life will be extended at least until the end of next year. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) April 28, 2021

The AMD RDNA 3 'Navi 3' GPU lineup of Radeon RX graphics cards will be competing with NVIDIA's own MCM GPUs based on either the Ada Lovelace GPUs. As of now, the next-gen parts still aren't expected till the end of 2022 or early 2023 so treat this information with a slight grain of salt.