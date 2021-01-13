In an interview with Dr. Ian Cutress of Anandtech, AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, told that their CPU teams are fully focused on their next-generation Zen 4 and Zen 5 core architectures while the GPU team is currently hard at work on developing the RDNA 3 architecture.

AMD Talks Zen 4, Zen 5 CPU & RDNA 3 GPU Architectures For Next-Gen Ryzen, EPYC & Radeon Products

Lisa stated that their CPU division working on Zen cores has done a phenomenal job but the best is yet to come. AMD's next-generation Zen 4 and Zen 5 core architectures are already being prepped & will be extremely competitive.

‘Mark, Mike, and the teams have done a phenomenal job. We are as good as we are with the product today, but with our ambitious roadmaps, we are focusing on Zen 4 and Zen 5 to be extremely competitive. via Anandtech AMD's Rick Bergman on Next-Gen Zen 4 Cores For Ryzen CPUs Q- How much of the performance gains delivered by AMD’s Zen 4 CPUs, which are expected to use a 5nm TSMC process and might arrive in early 2022, will come from instructions per clock (IPC) gains as opposed to core count and clock speed increases. Bergman: “[Given] the maturity of the x86 architecture now, the answer has to be, kind of, all of the above. If you looked at our technical document on Zen 3, it was this long list of things that we did to get that 19% [IPC gain]. Zen 4 is going to have a similar long list of things, where you look at everything from the caches, to the branch prediction, [to] the number of gates in the execution pipeline. Everything is scrutinized to squeeze more performance out.” “Certainly [manufacturing] process opens an additional door for us to [obtain] better performance-per-watt and so on, and we'll take advantage of that as well.” AMD EVP, Rick Bergman, via The Street

We know little about Zen 4, let alone Zen 5, right now but the architecture promises to be a huge deal for the consumer and server segment. The Zen 4 architecture is positioned to launch in 2021 and Ryzen CPUs based on the architecture would be the first to get support on a brand new AM5 platform which will offer next-generation DDR5 & USB 4.0 support.

In addition to the platform, AMD is also looking into increasing the core counts of each respective CPU lineup. Currently, the AMD CPU family scales up to 64 cores on servers & high-end desktop, 16 cores on mainstream desktop, and 8 cores on mobility platforms. This has been the case since Zen 2 and Zen 3 generations. Going forward, we would get to see more cores, presumably 96 cores for server/HEDT, 32 cores for mainstream desktop, and 12-16 cores for the mobility segment. It will be possible due to the smaller process node and design changes that will allow AMD to feature more CCD/CCX units in their next-generation Zen offerings.

‘There will be more core counts in the future – I would not say those are the limits! It will come as we scale the rest of the system.’ via Anandtech

AMD CPU Roadmap (2017-2022)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Ryzen 6000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (4) / Zen 3+ / Zen 3? Zen (4) / Zen 3 Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 5nm / 7nm+ Server EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 64/128 64/128 TBD High End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 6000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128 TBD TBD Mainstream Desktop Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 Series (Warhol) Ryzen 7000 Series (Raphael) Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Ryzen 5000 Series (Rembrandt Zen 3) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020/2021 2020/2021 2022

AMD also talks about GPUs and how David Wang & his team at RTG brought RDNA 2 to life. They are extremely happy with the results (performance per watt / general performance gains) which were achieved with 2nd Generation RDNA cores and the same philosophy will be used in designing the third generation RDNA architecture or RDNA 3.

Also on GPUs, David Wang and the team focus on our long term roadmaps, and we pick the right mix of risk to get innovation, performance, and predictability. Bets are made, and we track the progress. We’re happy with RDNA2 on performance per watt and overall performance, and we have a lot of focus on RDNA3. via Anandtech AMD's Rick Bergman on Next-Gen RDNA 3 GPUs For Radeon RX Graphics Cards Q- Whether AMD is aiming for its RDNA 3 GPUs, which will use a more advanced manufacturing process, to deliver performance-per-watt improvements similar to the 50%-plus improvements delivered by its RDNA 2 GPUs, and its future plans for the Infinity Cache technology used by RDNA 2 GPUs. Bergman: “Let's step back and talk about the benefits of both. So why did we target, pretty aggressively, performance per watt [improvements for] our RDNA 2 [GPUs]. And then yes, we have the same commitment on RDNA 3.” “It just matters so much in many ways, because if your power is too high -- as we've seen from our competitors -- suddenly our potential users have to buy bigger power supplies, very advanced cooling solutions. And in a lot of ways, very importantly, it actually drives the [bill of materials] of the board up substantially This is a desktop perspective. And invariably, that either means the retail price comes up, or your GPU cost has to come down.” “So [there are] actually a lot of efficiencies...if you can improve your perf-per-watt substantially. On the notebook side, that's of course even more obvious, because you're in a very constrained space, you can just bring more performance to that platform again without some exotic cooling solutions...We focused on that on RDNA 2. It's a big focus on RDNA 3 as well.” “On Infinity Cache, it's somewhat linked to that as well, to a certain degree. If you've been in graphics for a long time, you realize there's a pretty good correlation between memory bandwidth and performance. And so typically, the way you do it is you jack up your memory speed and widen your [memory] bus to open up performance. Unfortunately, both of those things drive up power [consumption].” AMD EVP, Rick Bergman, via The Street

The AMD Zen 4 architecture will directly compete against Intel's Alder Lake lineup while RDNA 3 will tackle NVIDIA's refreshed Ampere GPUs which are likely to be introduced by end of 2021 or in early 2022.