AMD Confirms Radeon RX 7000 “RDNA 3” GPUs To Include New Features Targeting High-Resolution & High Frame-Rate Gaming

During the most recent investors call, AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, confirmed that their Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPUs will include brand new gaming features.

A few hours ago, AMD reported another strong quarter which you can find more details on over here. During the earnings call, AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, stated that while the gaming GPU (graphics) revenue declined based on reduced consumer demand, they are still going ahead with the launch of the next-generation gaming GPUs. Already confirmed as RDNA 3, the brand-new GPU will utilize TSMC's 5nm chiplet architecture to deliver unprecedented gains in gaming performance and power efficiency.

Gaming graphics revenue declined in the quarter based on soft consumer demand and our focus on reducing downstream GPU inventory. We will launch our next-generation RDNA 3 GPUs later this week that combine our most advanced gaming graphics architecture with 5-nanometer chiplet designs. Our high end RDNA 3 GPUs will deliver strong increases in performance and performance per watt compared to our current products and include new features supporting high resolution, high frame rate gaming. We look forward to sharing more details later this week. AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su

AMD says that their Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPUs will offer strong increases in performance and performance per watt compared to their existing RDNA 2 GPUs but what is more important is that AMD also states that we will be getting brand new features. Some of the new gaming features are said to support high-resolution and high frame-rate gaming. None of the new features has been explicitly mentioned but there are a lot of things that we can speculate on prior to the unveiling that's going to take place tomorrow.

Back in June, there were reports that AMD's RDNA 3 "GFX11" GPUs infused within the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards will support the latest FSR 3.0 technology to tackle DLSS 3. FSR 3.0 is expected to utilize hardware-acceleration thanks to WMMA (Wave Matrix-Multiple Accumulate Instructions). One major blow to DLSS 3 would be if AMD enables FSR 3.0 across its entire range of RDNA GPUs and does not keep it limited to RDNA 3 like NVIDIA whose DLSS 3 technology is only limited to the RTX 40 series chips.

Render of AMD's Radeon RX 7000 graphics card. (Image Credits: Technetium_Tech)

Furthermore, both companies have had their fair share of bugs when a new upscaling technology is launched. Currently, NVIDIA's DLSS 3 is reported to cause artifacts and glitches with Frame Generation enabled. AMD FSR also had its own issues but it is likely AMD will try its best to tone down the bugs before its next FSR launches. Plus, having open support for the technology will be a major plus to help boost its adoption in existing and future AAA games.

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

5nm Process Node

Advanced Chiplet Packaging

Rearchitected Compute Unit

Optimized Graphics Pipeline

Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache

Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities

Refined Adaptive Power Management

>50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

Refined Adaptive Power Management & Next-Gen Infinity Cache For RDNA 3 Confirmed

AMD's SVP & Technology Architect, Sam Naffziger, has already highlighted that the next-generation RDNA 3 GPUs featured on the Radeon RX 7000 GPUs and next-gen iGPUs, will offer a range of new technologies including a refined adaptive power management tech to set workload-specific operation points, making sure that the GPU only utilizes the power required for the workload. The GPUs will also feature a next-gen AMD Infinity Cache which will offer higher-density, lower-power caches and reduced power needs for the graphics memory.

What’s Next? Looking ahead, we’re continuing our push for more efficient gaming with AMD RDNA 3 architecture. As the first AMD graphics architecture to leverage the 5nm process and our chiplet packaging technology, AMD RDNA 3 is on track to deliver an estimated >50 percent better performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2 architecture – truly bringing top-of-the-line gaming performance to gamers in cool, quiet, and energy-conscious designs. Contributing to this energy-conscious design, AMD RDNA 3 refines the AMD RDNA 2 adaptive power management technology to set workload-specific operating points, ensuring each component of the GPU uses only the power it requires for optimal performance. The new architecture also introduces a new generation of AMD Infinity Cache, projected to offer even higher-density, lower-power caches to reduce the power needs of graphics memory, helping to cement AMD RDNA 3 and Radeon graphics as a true leaders in efficiency. We’re thrilled with the improvements we’re making with AMD RDNA 3 and its predecessors, and we believe there’s, even more, to be pulled from our architectures and advanced process technologies, delivering unmatched performance per watt across the stack as we continue our push for better gaming. via AMD

AMD will be unveiling its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on the 3rd of November. Previous rumors have stated that the actual retail launch will take place in early December. They have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.