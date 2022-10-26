AMD RDNA 3 GPUs Are Vulkan 1.3 Ready, Support Confirmed For Radeon RX 7000 Series

Prior to their debit next week, Khronos Group has announced Vulkan 1.3 support for AMD's RDNA 3 GPU-based Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

Khronos Group Adds Vulkan 1.3 Support For AMD's Next-Gen RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" GPUs

As discovered by Videocardz, the Khronos Group conformant page now lists AMD's RDNA 3 GPUs which are ready to support the latest Vulkan 1.3 API. The latest version of the Vulkan API, v1.3.3.1, will be supported by the upcoming Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards and the respective Navi 3X GPUs powering them.

The Khronos Group has listed AMD's RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" series GPUs with Vulkan 1.3 API support. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

Recently, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090, the flagship of the Ada Lovelace lineup, also got Vulkan 1.3 support so that means both GPU companies have their next-gen lineups ready for the latest APIs. The AMD RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" GPUs have received Vulkan 1.3 API support in both Ubuntu 64-bit and Windows 10 64-bit operating systems.

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. As we've seen each generation, AMD's upcoming GPUs will be ready to support the latest and greatest of APIs on various operating systems. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

5nm Process Node

Advanced Chiplet Packaging

Rearchitected Compute Unit

Optimized Graphics Pipeline

Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache

Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities

Refined Adaptive Power Management

>50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

AMD will be unveiling its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on the 3rd of November. They have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 Navi 3X Codename Sienna Cichlid Hotpink Bonefish Wheat Nas Plum Bonito TBD GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD) MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD) MCM (TBD) GPU Die Size 520mm2 203mm2 (Only GCD) 200mm2 (Only GCD)

425mm2 (with MCDs) 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) TBD Shader Engines 4 2 4 6 8 GPU WGPs 40 16 30 48 64 SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 32 60 96 128 (per GPU)

256 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 4096 7680 12288 8192 Cores (Total) 5120 4096 7680 12288 16,384 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit x2? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity Up To 16 GB Up To 8 GB Up To 16 GB Up To 24 GB Up To 32 GB Memory Speed 16-18 Gbps TBD TBD 20 Gbps TBD Memory Bandwidth 512-576 GB/s TBD TBD 960 GB/s TBD Infinity Cache 128 MB 32 MB 64 MB 96/192 MB TBD Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7600 XT? Radeon RX 7800 XT?

Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? Radeon Pro TBP 330W ~150W ~250W ~350W TBD Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022? 2023?