AMD RDNA 3 GPUs Are Vulkan 1.3 Ready, Support Confirmed For Radeon RX 7000 Series

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 26, 2022, 07:06 AM EDT
AMD RDNA 3 GPUs Are Vulkan 1.3 Ready, Support Confirmed For Radeon RX 7000 Series 1

Prior to their debit next week, Khronos Group has announced Vulkan 1.3 support for AMD's RDNA 3 GPU-based Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

Khronos Group Adds Vulkan 1.3 Support For AMD's Next-Gen RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" GPUs

As discovered by Videocardz, the Khronos Group conformant page now lists AMD's RDNA 3 GPUs which are ready to support the latest Vulkan 1.3 API. The latest version of the Vulkan API, v1.3.3.1, will be supported by the upcoming Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards and the respective Navi 3X GPUs powering them.

Related Story
AMD Ryzen 7000 & Intel 13th Gen Core CPU Now Supported In Memtest86+ v6.0
The Khronos Group has listed AMD's RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" series GPUs with Vulkan 1.3 API support. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

Recently, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090, the flagship of the Ada Lovelace lineup, also got Vulkan 1.3 support so that means both GPU companies have their next-gen lineups ready for the latest APIs. The AMD RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" GPUs have received Vulkan 1.3 API support in both Ubuntu 64-bit and Windows 10 64-bit operating systems.

AMD RDNA 3 GPUs Are Vulkan 1.3 Ready, Support Confirmed For Radeon RX 7000 Series 2

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. As we've seen each generation, AMD's upcoming GPUs will be ready to support the latest and greatest of APIs on various operating systems. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

  • 5nm Process Node
  • Advanced Chiplet Packaging
  • Rearchitected Compute Unit
  • Optimized Graphics Pipeline
  • Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache
  • Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities
  • Refined Adaptive Power Management
  • >50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2
AMD RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" Livestream Event Announced For 3rd November 1

AMD will be unveiling its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on the 3rd of November. They have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU NameNavi 21Navi 33Navi 32Navi 31Navi 3X
CodenameSienna CichlidHotpink BonefishWheat NasPlum BonitoTBD
GPU Process7nm6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm
GPU PackageMonolithicMonolithicMCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD)MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD)MCM (TBD)
GPU Die Size520mm2203mm2 (Only GCD)200mm2 (Only GCD)
425mm2 (with MCDs)		308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)		TBD
Shader Engines42468
GPU WGPs4016304864
SPs Per WGP128256256256256
Compute Units (Per Die) 80326096128 (per GPU)
256 (Total)
Cores (Per Die)512040967680122888192
Cores (Total)5120409676801228816,384
Memory Bus256-bit128-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit x2?
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory CapacityUp To 16 GBUp To 8 GBUp To 16 GBUp To 24 GBUp To 32 GB
Memory Speed16-18 GbpsTBDTBD20 GbpsTBD
Memory Bandwidth512-576 GB/sTBDTBD960 GB/sTBD
Infinity Cache128 MB32 MB64 MB96/192 MBTBD
Flagship SKURadeon RX 6900 XTXRadeon RX 7600 XT?Radeon RX 7800 XT?
Radeon RX 7700 XT?		Radeon RX 7900 XT?Radeon Pro
TBP330W~150W~250W~350WTBD
LaunchQ4 2020Q4 2022?Q4 2022?Q4 2022?2023?
