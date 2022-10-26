AMD RDNA 3 GPUs Are Vulkan 1.3 Ready, Support Confirmed For Radeon RX 7000 Series

Prior to their debit next week, Khronos Group has announced Vulkan 1.3 support for AMD's RDNA 3 GPU-based Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.
Khronos Group Adds Vulkan 1.3 Support For AMD's Next-Gen RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" GPUs
As discovered by Videocardz, the Khronos Group conformant page now lists AMD's RDNA 3 GPUs which are ready to support the latest Vulkan 1.3 API. The latest version of the Vulkan API, v1.3.3.1, will be supported by the upcoming Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards and the respective Navi 3X GPUs powering them.
Recently, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090, the flagship of the Ada Lovelace lineup, also got Vulkan 1.3 support so that means both GPU companies have their next-gen lineups ready for the latest APIs. The AMD RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" GPUs have received Vulkan 1.3 API support in both Ubuntu 64-bit and Windows 10 64-bit operating systems.
AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. As we've seen each generation, AMD's upcoming GPUs will be ready to support the latest and greatest of APIs on various operating systems. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:
- 5nm Process Node
- Advanced Chiplet Packaging
- Rearchitected Compute Unit
- Optimized Graphics Pipeline
- Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache
- Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities
- Refined Adaptive Power Management
- >50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2
AMD will be unveiling its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on the 3rd of November. They have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.
AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)
|GPU Name
|Navi 21
|Navi 33
|Navi 32
|Navi 31
|Navi 3X
|Codename
|Sienna Cichlid
|Hotpink Bonefish
|Wheat Nas
|Plum Bonito
|TBD
|GPU Process
|7nm
|6nm
|5nm/6nm
|5nm/6nm
|5nm/6nm
|GPU Package
|Monolithic
|Monolithic
|MCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD)
|MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD)
|MCM (TBD)
|GPU Die Size
|520mm2
|203mm2 (Only GCD)
|200mm2 (Only GCD)
425mm2 (with MCDs)
|308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)
|TBD
|Shader Engines
|4
|2
|4
|6
|8
|GPU WGPs
|40
|16
|30
|48
|64
|SPs Per WGP
|128
|256
|256
|256
|256
|Compute Units (Per Die)
|80
|32
|60
|96
|128 (per GPU)
256 (Total)
|Cores (Per Die)
|5120
|4096
|7680
|12288
|8192
|Cores (Total)
|5120
|4096
|7680
|12288
|16,384
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|128-bit
|256-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit x2?
|Memory Type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory Capacity
|Up To 16 GB
|Up To 8 GB
|Up To 16 GB
|Up To 24 GB
|Up To 32 GB
|Memory Speed
|16-18 Gbps
|TBD
|TBD
|20 Gbps
|TBD
|Memory Bandwidth
|512-576 GB/s
|TBD
|TBD
|960 GB/s
|TBD
|Infinity Cache
|128 MB
|32 MB
|64 MB
|96/192 MB
|TBD
|Flagship SKU
|Radeon RX 6900 XTX
|Radeon RX 7600 XT?
|Radeon RX 7800 XT?
Radeon RX 7700 XT?
|Radeon RX 7900 XT?
|Radeon Pro
|TBP
|330W
|~150W
|~250W
|~350W
|TBD
|Launch
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2022?
|Q4 2022?
|Q4 2022?
|2023?
