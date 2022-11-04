AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card & RDNA 3 “Navi 31” GPU Gets Beautiful Close-Up Shots

Yesterday, AMD unveiled its Radeon RX 7900 XTX flagship graphics card based on the RDNA 3 "Navi 31" GPU architecture. The company allowed media who visited the event to get a closer look at the cards and the GPU die and both look absolutely stunning.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card Features A Beautiful Reference Design While RDNA 3 "Navi 31" GPU Looks Powerful

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is an elegantly crafted graphics card that has three hallmarks:

Not As Big As The NVIDIA 4090 Founders Edition

Doesn't Utilize The 16-Pin Connector Like The NVIDIA 4090 Founders Edition

Industry-Standard Triple-Fan Cooler Unlike The NVIDIA 4090 Founders Edition

From top to bottom, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card is a design that looks great. The card features a triple-fan design that comes within a 2.5-slot form factor and a length of 287mm. That is far smaller than the 300mm+ designs that the NVIDIA RTX 4090 adopts. The card also uses dual 8-pin connectors which are industry-standard rather than relying on newer standards like the 16-pin connector that NVIDIA uses on their RTX 40 series graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card Picture Gallery (Image Credits: QuasarZone):

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX also packs a really futuristic shroud design which looks absolutely great. There are two RGB accent bars on the front around the middle fan and two metallic frames in the center too. The "Radeon" logo can be seen on the side and once again, this should illuminate with RGB LEDs. The sides of the card show that the card is much longer than the previous RDNA 2 flagship. The Radeon RX 7000 series have more heatsink real estate and also has a distinct 3-red stripe design. There is also more room on the sides for the air to pass through. The graphics card utilized an enhanced vapor chamber cooling design.

On the back of the card, there's a full-length PCB that looks stunning and display outputs include two DP 2.1, a single HDMI 2.1, and a USB Type-C Link port. There were early engineering variants that feature a miniDP port and those were also spotted during the event but won't be making their way to the final release. The whole black-coated heatsink stack and the fully-enclosed shroud look absolutely great. The Radeon RX 7900 XT will use a slightly modified version of this cooler with a 2-slot design.

Talking to PCWorld's Gordon, Jarred Walton of Tomshardware revealed that AMD themselves state that the RDNA 3 architecture is designed to scale up to 3 GHz.

Each fan also features a thermistor, reports GamersNexus which is housed on the mounting of the fan and can be seen on a tiny green PCB. The thermistor senses the ambient temperatures & since the cards are always going to be within a PC chassis, you'll be getting a proper case temperature read out from this and possibly also a secondary fan curve which would be very handy and allow better cooling performance.

AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 31" GPU Picture Gallery (Image Credits: QuasarZone):

As for the GPU itself, what can we say? It's the first Gaming GPU with Chiplet architecture that utilizes both TSMC 5nm and 6nm nodes. The 5nm node is used by the GCD (Graphics Core Die) while the 6nm node is used by the MCD (Memory Controller Die). The whole chip comes in BGA format and is a powerhouse, delivering a huge increase in performance and power efficiency.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively. The card will launch in both, the reference and custom variants, some of which have already been revealed here.

First hand look at AMDs new Rx 7900 xtx, price is $999 and $899 for Rx 7900 xt wasn’t expecting that! Also power draw is 355w and 300w respectively! What are your guys thoughts on the new Gpus?? pic.twitter.com/LslcEOk5Ak — Nay.Tesseract (@brittnaynay3) November 3, 2022

What do you think of the design? pic.twitter.com/JYW6xxZVn3 — Brian Stroh (@BPSCustoms) November 4, 2022

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "Official" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 12288 10752 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 384 / 192 384 / 192 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs 52 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Infinity Cache 96 MB 80 MB 128 MB 128 MB Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 960 GB/s 800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 5.2 TB/s TBD 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP 355W 300W 335W 300W PCIe Interface PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $999 US $899 US $1099 US $999 US