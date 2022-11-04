AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card & RDNA 3 “Navi 31” GPU Gets Beautiful Close-Up Shots

Yesterday, AMD unveiled its Radeon RX 7900 XTX flagship graphics card based on the RDNA 3 "Navi 31" GPU architecture. The company allowed media who visited the event to get a closer look at the cards and the GPU die and both look absolutely stunning.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card Features A Beautiful Reference Design While RDNA 3 "Navi 31" GPU Looks Powerful
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is an elegantly crafted graphics card that has three hallmarks:
- Not As Big As The NVIDIA 4090 Founders Edition
- Doesn't Utilize The 16-Pin Connector Like The NVIDIA 4090 Founders Edition
- Industry-Standard Triple-Fan Cooler Unlike The NVIDIA 4090 Founders Edition
From top to bottom, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card is a design that looks great. The card features a triple-fan design that comes within a 2.5-slot form factor and a length of 287mm. That is far smaller than the 300mm+ designs that the NVIDIA RTX 4090 adopts. The card also uses dual 8-pin connectors which are industry-standard rather than relying on newer standards like the 16-pin connector that NVIDIA uses on their RTX 40 series graphics cards.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card Picture Gallery (Image Credits: QuasarZone):
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX also packs a really futuristic shroud design which looks absolutely great. There are two RGB accent bars on the front around the middle fan and two metallic frames in the center too. The "Radeon" logo can be seen on the side and once again, this should illuminate with RGB LEDs. The sides of the card show that the card is much longer than the previous RDNA 2 flagship. The Radeon RX 7000 series have more heatsink real estate and also has a distinct 3-red stripe design. There is also more room on the sides for the air to pass through. The graphics card utilized an enhanced vapor chamber cooling design.
On the back of the card, there's a full-length PCB that looks stunning and display outputs include two DP 2.1, a single HDMI 2.1, and a USB Type-C Link port. There were early engineering variants that feature a miniDP port and those were also spotted during the event but won't be making their way to the final release. The whole black-coated heatsink stack and the fully-enclosed shroud look absolutely great. The Radeon RX 7900 XT will use a slightly modified version of this cooler with a 2-slot design.
Talking to PCWorld's Gordon, Jarred Walton of Tomshardware revealed that AMD themselves state that the RDNA 3 architecture is designed to scale up to 3 GHz.
Each fan also features a thermistor, reports GamersNexus which is housed on the mounting of the fan and can be seen on a tiny green PCB. The thermistor senses the ambient temperatures & since the cards are always going to be within a PC chassis, you'll be getting a proper case temperature read out from this and possibly also a secondary fan curve which would be very handy and allow better cooling performance.
AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 31" GPU Picture Gallery (Image Credits: QuasarZone):
As for the GPU itself, what can we say? It's the first Gaming GPU with Chiplet architecture that utilizes both TSMC 5nm and 6nm nodes. The 5nm node is used by the GCD (Graphics Core Die) while the 6nm node is used by the MCD (Memory Controller Die). The whole chip comes in BGA format and is a powerhouse, delivering a huge increase in performance and power efficiency.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively. The card will launch in both, the reference and custom variants, some of which have already been revealed here.
Some chip images... pic.twitter.com/4gAJuCMEaL
— Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) November 3, 2022
First hand look at AMDs new Rx 7900 xtx, price is $999 and $899 for Rx 7900 xt wasn’t expecting that! Also power draw is 355w and 300w respectively! What are your guys thoughts on the new Gpus?? pic.twitter.com/LslcEOk5Ak
— Nay.Tesseract (@brittnaynay3) November 3, 2022
What do you think of the design? pic.twitter.com/JYW6xxZVn3
— Brian Stroh (@BPSCustoms) November 4, 2022
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "Official" Specifications:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|GPU
|Navi 31 XTX
|Navi 31 XT
|Navi 21 KXTX
|Navi 21 XTX
|Process Node
|5nm+6nm
|5nm+6nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)
|308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|TBD
|TBD
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|GPU WGPs
|48
|42
|40
|40
|Stream Processors
|12288
|10752
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|384 / 192
|384 / 192
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|2100 MHz
|2015 MHz
|Boost Clock
|2.5 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|2310 MHz
|2250 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|61 TFLOPs
|52 TFLOPs
|23.65 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|24 GB GDDR6
|20 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|Infinity Cache
|96 MB
|80 MB
|128 MB
|128 MB
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|20 Gbps
|20 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|960 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|Effective Bandwidth
|5.2 TB/s
|TBD
|1728.2 GB/s
|1664.2 GB/s
|TBP
|355W
|300W
|335W
|300W
|PCIe Interface
|PCIe 5.0 x16
|PCIe 5.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|Price
|$999 US
|$899 US
|$1099 US
|$999 US
