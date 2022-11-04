Menu
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card & RDNA 3 “Navi 31” GPU Gets Beautiful Close-Up Shots

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 4, 2022, 05:48 AM EDT
Yesterday, AMD unveiled its Radeon RX 7900 XTX flagship graphics card based on the RDNA 3 "Navi 31" GPU architecture. The company allowed media who visited the event to get a closer look at the cards and the GPU die and both look absolutely stunning.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card Features A Beautiful Reference Design While RDNA 3 "Navi 31" GPU Looks Powerful

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is an elegantly crafted graphics card that has three hallmarks:

  • Not As Big As The NVIDIA 4090 Founders Edition
  • Doesn't Utilize The 16-Pin Connector Like The NVIDIA 4090 Founders Edition
  • Industry-Standard Triple-Fan Cooler Unlike The NVIDIA 4090 Founders Edition

From top to bottom, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card is a design that looks great. The card features a triple-fan design that comes within a 2.5-slot form factor and a length of 287mm. That is far smaller than the 300mm+ designs that the NVIDIA RTX 4090 adopts. The card also uses dual 8-pin connectors which are industry-standard rather than relying on newer standards like the 16-pin connector that NVIDIA uses on their RTX 40 series graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card Picture Gallery (Image Credits: QuasarZone):

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX also packs a really futuristic shroud design which looks absolutely great. There are two RGB accent bars on the front around the middle fan and two metallic frames in the center too. The "Radeon" logo can be seen on the side and once again, this should illuminate with RGB LEDs. The sides of the card show that the card is much longer than the previous RDNA 2 flagship. The Radeon RX 7000 series have more heatsink real estate and also has a distinct 3-red stripe design. There is also more room on the sides for the air to pass through. The graphics card utilized an enhanced vapor chamber cooling design.

On the back of the card, there's a full-length PCB that looks stunning and display outputs include two DP 2.1, a single HDMI 2.1, and a USB Type-C Link port. There were early engineering variants that feature a miniDP port and those were also spotted during the event but won't be making their way to the final release. The whole black-coated heatsink stack and the fully-enclosed shroud look absolutely great. The Radeon RX 7900 XT will use a slightly modified version of this cooler with a 2-slot design.

Talking to PCWorld's Gordon, Jarred Walton of Tomshardware revealed that AMD themselves state that the RDNA 3 architecture is designed to scale up to 3 GHz.

Each fan also features a thermistor, reports GamersNexus which is housed on the mounting of the fan and can be seen on a tiny green PCB. The thermistor senses the ambient temperatures & since the cards are always going to be within a PC chassis, you'll be getting a proper case temperature read out from this and possibly also a secondary fan curve which would be very handy and allow better cooling performance.

AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 31" GPU Picture Gallery (Image Credits: QuasarZone):

As for the GPU itself, what can we say? It's the first Gaming GPU with Chiplet architecture that utilizes both TSMC 5nm and 6nm nodes. The 5nm node is used by the GCD (Graphics Core Die) while the 6nm node is used by the MCD (Memory Controller Die). The whole chip comes in BGA format and is a powerhouse, delivering a huge increase in performance and power efficiency.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively. The card will launch in both, the reference and custom variants, some of which have already been revealed here.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "Official" Specifications:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 31 XTXNavi 31 XTNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTX
Process Node5nm+6nm5nm+6nm7nm7nm
Die Size308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)		308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)		520mm2520mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
GPU WGPs48424040
Stream Processors122881075251205120
TMUs/ROPs384 / 192384 / 192320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2.3 GHz2.0 GHz2100 MHz2015 MHz
Boost Clock2.5 GHz2.2 GHz2310 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs61 TFLOPs52 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size24 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Infinity Cache96 MB80 MB128 MB128 MB
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock20 Gbps20 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth960 GB/s800 GB/s576 GB/s512 GB/s
Effective Bandwidth5.2 TB/sTBD1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s
TBP355W300W335W300W
PCIe InterfacePCIe 5.0 x16PCIe 5.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
Price$999 US$899 US$1099 US$999 US
