AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Unveiled: Navi 31 XT GPU With 20 GB Memory, Faster Than NVIDIA 3090 Ti For $899 US

In addition to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, AMD has also unveiled its RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XT which offers faster performance than NVIDIA's RTX 3090 Ti for $899 US.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is amongst the two flagship products that will be fused with the Navi 31 "RDNA 3" graphics core. Both of these GPUs will have a range of technologies that will result in higher gaming performance in rasterization and ray tracing while also delivering better power efficiency versus the RDNA 2 "Navi 21" GPUs.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs (84 Compute Units) or 10,752 cores. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds with the game clock rated at just 2.0 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the XTX variant.

AMD Navi 31 XT: 10752 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

10752 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "RDNA 3" Graphics Card Reference Design

The graphics card will come with a gorgeous new reference cooler that comes with a 2.5-slot cooler which is slightly thicker and incorporates triple dual-axial fans, each with 9 fan blades. These fans push air towards a massive aluminum heatsink that is featured underneath the shroud and over the vital components such as the GPU, VRAM, and VRMs. The shroud extends just a tad bit beyond the PCB and should measure around 30cm since the 6950 XT reference model itself features 27cm.

The card also packs a really futuristic shroud design which looks absolutely great. There are two RGB accent bars on the front around the middle fan and two metallic frames in the center too. The "Radeon" logo can be seen on the side and once again, this should illuminate with RGB LEDs. The sides of the card show that the card is much longer than the previous RDNA 2 flagship. The Radeon RX 7000 series have more heatsink real estate and also has a distinct 3-red stripe design. There is also more room on the sides for the air to pass through.

The most interesting aspect of this AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" graphics card is that it comes with just two 8-pin connectors which is something that AMD itself confirmed a few days ago when Scott Herkelman stated that they won't be using the 16-Pin connector which is utilized by NVIDIA. The graphics card will feature a TBP of 355W which is an increase of 20W over the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "Official" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 12288 10752 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBD TBD 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 62 TFLOPs 57 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Infinity Cache 96 MB 80 MB 128 MB 128 MB Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 960 GB/s 800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 5.2 TB/s TBD 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP 355W 300W 335W 300W PCIe Interface PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $999 US $899 US $1099 US $999 US