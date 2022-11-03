AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Unleashed: Flagship Navi 31 XTX “RDNA 3” Chiplet GPU, 70% Faster Than 6950 XT For $999 US

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, the flagship RDNA 3 GPU based on the Navi 31 XTX chip, has been unveiled and comes packed with next-gen chiplet architecture.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card Unleashed: RDNA 3 "Navi 31 XTX" GPU With 2.3 GHz Clock, 96 MB Infinity Cache

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card is amongst the two flagship products that will be fused with the Navi 31 "RDNA 3" graphics core. Both of these GPUs will have a range of technologies that will result in higher gaming performance in rasterization and ray tracing while also delivering better power efficiency versus the RDNA 2 "Navi 21" GPUs.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen enthusiast cards such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX/XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs. Each WGP will house dual CU (Compute Units) but with twice the SIMD32 clusters as opposed to just 2 on each CU within RDNA 2.

AMD Navi 31 XTX: 12288 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

12288 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The AMD Navi 31 GPU with RDNA 3 architecture will offer a single GCD with 48 WGPs, 96 Compute Units, 12 SAs, and 6 SEs. This will give out a total of 12,288 SPs or stream processors. This is an increase of 2.4x in cores compared to the 5120 SPs featured on the Navi 21 GPU. The GPU or the Navi 31 GCD is said to measure 300mm2 and will come packaged on TSMC's 5nm process node. AMD's latest RDNA 3 GPU packs a total of 58 Billion transistors and the top die can deliver up to 61 TFLOPs of Compute performance.

Starting with the RDNA 3 generation, AMD will be decoupling the clocks with the shader clock being a more conservative but power-efficiency-focused 2.3 GHz while the front-end clock speed will be at 2.5 GHz (a 15% frequency boost).

The Navi 31 GPU will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and are also likely to carry the 64-bit (32-bit x 2) memory controllers that will provide the chip with a 384-bit bus interface.

While this equals 96 MB of Infinity Cache which is lower than the 128 MB featured on the current Navi 21 GPUs, there's also a 3D-Stacked solution in the works which was pointed out recently and that would double the Infinity Cache with 32 MB (16 MB 0-hi + 16 MB 1-hi) capacities for a total of 192 MB of cache. This is a 50% increase versus the current Navi 21 design and it also makes Navi 31 the first GPU with both, chiplet and 3D stacked designs. These chiplets or MCD's will be fabricated on TSMC's 6nm process node and measure 37mm2 each. The latest 2nd Generation Infinity offers up to 5.3 TB/s of bandwidth, an increase of 2.7x versus the previous generation design.

In terms of multimedia, the AMD RDNA 3 Radiance Display Engine comes with support for Display Port 2.1, Display link bandwidth of up to 54 Gbps, and 12-bit per channel color for up to 68 Billion transistors. With the new multimedia engines, gamers will be able to take advantage of 8K 165Hz and 4K 480Hz panels (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro). The new dual media engine also enables the RDNA 3 chips to simultaneously encode/decode for AVC/HVEC, 8K60 AV1 Encode/Decode, and AI-enhanced Video Encode.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX "RDNA 3" Graphics Card Performance

In terms of performance, AMD is promising up to 70% better performance in rasterization and 60% in ray tracing versus the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card at 4K resolution in various popular AAA titles.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX "RDNA 3" Graphics Card Reference Design

The graphics card will come with a gorgeous new reference cooler that comes with a 2.5-slot cooler which is slightly thicker and incorporates triple dual-axial fans, each with 9 fan blades. These fans push air towards a massive aluminum heatsink that is featured underneath the shroud and over the vital components such as the GPU, VRAM, and VRMs. The shroud extends just a tad bit beyond the PCB and should measure around 30cm since the 6950 XT reference model itself features 27cm.

The card also packs a really futuristic shroud design which looks absolutely great. There are two RGB accent bars on the front around the middle fan and two metallic frames in the center too. The "Radeon" logo can be seen on the side and once again, this should illuminate with RGB LEDs. The sides of the card show that the card is much longer than the previous RDNA 2 flagship. The Radeon RX 7000 series have more heatsink real estate and also has a distinct 3-red stripe design. There is also more room on the sides for the air to pass through.

The most interesting aspect of this AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" graphics card is that it comes with just two 8-pin connectors which is something that AMD itself confirmed a few days ago when Scott Herkelman stated that they won't be using the 16-Pin connector which is utilized by NVIDIA. The graphics card will feature a TBP of 355W which is an increase of 20W over the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "Official" Specifications: