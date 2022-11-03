ASUS & EK Unveil AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Custom Air-Cooled Models & Water Blocks

ASUS & EK Water Blocks have become the first AIBs to announce custom designs for AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT graphics cards.

ASUS & EK Water Block Ready With Custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Air-Cooled & Water Block Designs

AMD has officially unveiled its Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT graphics cards and as such, partners are ready with their custom cooling solutions. During its latest Livestream on the ROG Channel, the manufacturer confirmed that they will be offering their next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT in TUF Gaming variants.

The ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT TUF Gaming graphics cards will feature a triple-slot cooler and a triple-fan design with a solid aluminum shroud and the orange/grey aesthetic that TUF series is known for. The graphics card renders show that the card features four full-sized display outputs (HDMI 2.1 and DP 2.1). The graphics cards will come in both OC and Non-OC flavors. There's no info regarding prices but we are expected to get more details on these and additional variants soon.

As for EK, the water blocks maker is already ready with a full-on design for the reference AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. EK says that their latest Quantum Vector water block has been designed specifically to cool the MCDs in addition to the GPU. Following is the full presser:

EK-Quantum Vector² RX 7900 XTX D-RGB

Press Release: The EK-Quantum Vector² RX 7900 XTX D-RGB is the first Vector² water block for Radeon GPUs, featuring full EK-Matrix7 compatibility. They are engineered exclusively for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs. This liquid cooling solution encompasses a Vector² series water block and a black-anodized aluminum backplate in the same package. Like the rest of the Vector² series water blocks, the look is dominated by minimalistic straight lines and the backplate coming around the side of the GPU to cover the PCB in its entirety.

What differs from all other Vector² water blocks is that the cooling engine for this water block has been rotated 90°, so the fins are perpendicular to the die. For optimal delta, the coolant flows over the graphics core die first, and the memory cache die after. Consequently, all MCDs get the same temperature coolant thanks to the high-precision 3D-machined acrylic jet insert. Fin density has been increased from 0,6/0,4 to 0,4/0,26mm to account for the increased power dissipation requirement from the new Graphics Core Die and six MCDs.

Available finishes:

Nickel + Plexi

Nickel + Acetal

The Vector² cooling engine combines the jet plate with a 3D-machined Plexi insert to improve flow distribution and thermal performance. This cooling engine is based on an Open Split-Flow cooling engine design, which proved to be a superior solution for GPU water blocks. It is characterized by low hydraulic flow restriction, meaning it can be used with weaker water pumps or pumps running on low-speed settings and still achieve top performance.

All Vector² GPU water blocks use an 11-mm thick copper coldplate with a directly attached acetal terminal and a robust single O-ring top design for fewer possible points of failure. This simple construction provides confidence during customization and maintenance. Two distinctive and unique D-RGB lighting options are now available to complement the material choice of the product: Nickel + Plexi and Nickel + Acetal. Both versions include a black-anodized aluminum backplate and a base that is CNC-machined out of nickel-plated electrolytic copper. The backplate also provides additional passive cooling to the back side of the PCB, further improving the cooling capacity of the water block.

Availability and Pricing

The EK-Quantum Vector² RX 7900 XTX D-RGB water blocks are available for pre-order through EK Webshop and Partner resellers. The first water blocks will start shipping out in early December. The table below shows the manufacturer-suggested retail price (MSRP), VAT included.

AMD and its partners which include ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX and Yeston will have custom designs ready for launch by Mid of December.