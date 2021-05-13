AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Overclocked To A Record Breaking 3.3 GHz, Scores Over 41,000 Points in 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme Benchmark

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card has once again been pushed to its limit and scored a record-breaking 3.3 GHz overclock. The overclock was achieved by team OGS from Greece on the PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT With Navi 21 XTXH GPU Achieves Record-Breaking 3.3 GHz Overclock, Demolishes All Single-GPU World Records in 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme Benchmark

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT custom variants have been receiving the Big Navi 21 XTXH upgrade for a while now. We have seen the ASUS ROG STRIX LC TOP, Sapphire TOXIC Extreme, PowerColor Red Devil / Liquid Devil Ultimate, and ASRock OC Formula variants getting the specific GPU variant so far. The Navi 21 XTXH isn't just a binned GPU with higher clocked speeds, it also opens up 4.00 GHz maximum clock limits allowing overclockers to hit record speeds with LN2 cooling.

Wow, over 3.3 GHz on GPU core! Radeon RX6900XT WR pic.twitter.com/HDrXBJB69S — Michal Simonek (@FlanK3rXS) May 12, 2021

OGS just smashed Fitrstrike Extreme single GPU record again: https://t.co/v7cVJRfvhn — Buildzoid (@Buildzoid1) May 12, 2021

The previous record overclock for the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card was achieved by Der8auer who hit a 3.2 GHz GPU frequency on the PowerColor Liquid Devil Ultimate graphics. It looks like PowerColor's Ultimate graphics card is once again taking the crown to itself with a 3.3 GHz record overclock. While the previous 3.2 GHz frequency record didn't come with synthetic benchmarks tests, the latest overclock does.

With the 3.3 GHz overclock (3321 MHz to be precise), the overclocked AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT achieved over 41,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme graphics test and a combined score of over 37,000 points which is simply mind-blowing. This makes the card the fastest and the only GPU to achieve such a high score in single-GPU rankings.