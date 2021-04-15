PowerColor Unveils The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB Red Devil Ultimate And Liquid Devil Ultimate

Even though GPUs are short on supply, manufacturers are still launching new products and PowerColor has launched two new high-end AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB models. The two models being added to the PowerColor are the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB Red Devil Ultimate and the Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB Liquid Devil Ultimate.

The PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB Red Devil Ultimate And Liquid Devil Ultimate Take Advantage Of The Best Possible Silicon

With the top of the line AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTs from PowerColor, overclocking was one the aspects most important to them in the design stages of these cards. In the past, people would hope to get the best silicon possible just by pure chance, but now binning allows manufacturers to select the best silicon for their top models. PowerColor has binned its cards to give everyone the best overclocking experience. The Navi 21 XTX GPU features 5120 stream processors, 320 TUs, 128 ROPs, and 80 RT units.

On top of the binned cards, PowerColor has also designed its own PCB with a powerful VRM configuration of 16 phases using DrMOS deployment and high polymer capacitors. With the powerful power delivery and a new VBIOS, the PowerColor AMD RX 6900 XT LIQUID DEVIL ULTIMATE can boost up to 2525MHz and the RED DEVIL ULTIMATE can boost up to 2425MHz. Both of them receive this power through a triple 8-pin connector.

The cooler design on the AMD RX 6900 XT RED DEVIL ULTIMATE is a triple-fan cooler with a 3 slot design. It uses a 320mm cooler with 7 heat pipes and a large copper heat plate that directly touches the GPU. The LIQUID DEVIL ULTIMATE takes advantage of a water block designed in partnership with EKWB. The water block takes advantage of a nickel-plated copper base. It also features RGB lighting for the water block and the DEVIL logo on the block.

The PowerColor RED DEVIL ULTIMATE and LIQUID DEVIL ULTIMATE AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT models will be available starting April 15th at most online retailers.