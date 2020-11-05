AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPU family launches in less than an hour but let's also focus on new leaks surrounding the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. In fresh BIOS leaks for the ASUS ROG STRIX variant, Igor's Lab has revealed the temperature limits and clock profiles for the RX 6800 XT card which seems to be one of the top variants in ASUS's RX 6000 series lineup.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Custom BIOS 'ROG STRIX' Temp Limits & Clock Profiles Revealed

The information regarding the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card is specific only to the custom ASUS ROG STRIX variant. The BIOS apparently comes from Patrick Schur who has also covered key details regarding the graphics card.

Using the MorePowerTool, developed by Igor's Lab, it is revealed that the ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card features at least four modes. These modes include Quiet, Balance, Turbo, and the much anticipated, Rage mode. The Quiet and Balance modes have temperature limits set to 80C and the same goes for Rage mode. However, Turbo mode seems to be the most aggressive of the four with a temperature limit of up to 95C.

In terms of clocks, the Quiet, Balance, and Rage modes have stock clocks set to 1700 MHz while Turbo mode once again leads with a 1750 MHz base clock. When it comes to boost clocks, ASUS has rated the Quiet/Balance/Rage modes at 1990 MHz while the Turbo mode has max clocks set to 2250 MHz. These are definitely not final clock speeds but just what the existing BIOS allows AIBs to tune their cards around. The ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT will be offering much higher GPU clocks out of the box than the reference variant.

Within the MorePowerTool, you can see that the maximum graphics clock can be tuned to 2800 MHz and 1075 MHz for the memory. That is 17.2 Gbps or a 7.5% increased memory clock over the reference 16 Gbps speeds. The fan speeds can be adjusted to 3300 RPM at max speeds.

RX 6800 (Reference)

TGP: 203 W

Base Clock: 1700 MHz

Game Clock: 1815 MHz

Boost Clock: 2105 MHz RX 6800 (AIB)

TGP: 230 W

Base Clock: 1850 MHz

Game Clock: 1980 MHz

Boost Clock: 2190 MHz — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) November 4, 2020

From the looks of it, Rage mode will offer more power limit to the GPU to allow for higher clocks over the rated ones we are looking at here. Rage mode is suggested to push the card to around 320 Watts which is 20W higher than the reference TBP of 300W for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT card. With that said, Patrick Schur also mentions the clock profiles and TGP's (GPU+VRAM) details for reference and custom variants of the Radeon RX 6800 graphics card. The reference variant will have a TGP of 203W and feature 1700 MHz base, 1815 MHz game and 2105 MHz boost clock while the custom variant will have a TGP of 230W with 1850 MHz base, 1980 MHz game, and 2190 MHz boost clocks.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated to real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory-overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting the 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.






