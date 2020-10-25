More information regarding the clock speeds for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT custom "Big Navi" graphics cards have leaked out by Patrick Schur. In his latest tweet, Patrick talks about the AMD Radeon graphics card, the ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT from ASUS, which reportedly comes with boost clocks beyond 2.5 GHz.

ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT With AMD's Big Navi "Navi 21 XT" GPU Reportedly Features Boost Clocks Beyond 2.5 GHz at 290W TGP

The information is based on engineering board samples so final clocks and TGPs may vary but it is interesting just how far AIBs have managed to push AMD's Big Navi GPUs, even if internally. ASUS's ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT is the highlighted model today & there are three systems mentioned by Patrick that have been tested within 3DMark 11, all with variable clock speeds. The RX 6800 XT is reportedly running with a set TGP of 290W and a 1000 MHz memory clock which represents 16.00 Gbps memory dies.

Here are some results with a TGP of 255 W. Don't ask me what's the difference between 255 W and 289 W models.

Probably more OC headroom and more stable boost clocks? 🤔 System 2

Avg: 2298 MHz

Median: 2357 MHz

Max: 2509 MHz System 3

Avg: 1993 MHz

Median: 2342 MHz

Max: 2557 MHz — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) October 25, 2020

ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT Custom Graphics Card Reported Clocks:

Average - 2291 / 2289 / 2092 MHz

2291 / 2289 / 2092 MHz Median - 2373 / 2301 / 2320 MHz

2373 / 2301 / 2320 MHz Max (Boost) - 2556 / 2394 / 2489 MHz

There are also entries spotted by Patrick at 255W TGP which are also listed below:

Average - 2298 / 1993 MHz

2298 / 1993 MHz Median - 2357 / 2342 MHz

2357 / 2342 MHz Max (Boost) - 2509 / 2557 MHz

The first thing mentioned by the leaker is that the drivers had some issues which are why the clock speeds for the custom AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card are not as consistent as they should be. The large variances in average clock speeds should be resolved by the time the cards hit the market.

Also, the difference between the 255W & 290W TGPs may not look much but it is possible that the higher TGP cards will deliver more overclocking head-room and stable clock speeds. 3DMark 11 isn't something that we should consider a heavy work-load for 2020's graphics cards so more recent applications need to be evaluated before these clock speeds can be represented for the final models.

Once again, the 290W & 255W figures for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics are TGPs that AMD basis on GPU and VRAM power alone. It is not the equivalent of NVIDIA's TGP which is the figure for the entire board. Igor had also stated this and a 290W TGP variant should effectively end up with a total board power of around 350-355 Watts.

We are more or less getting the custom variants in November if these reports are accurate but the top variants from each AIB can be expected around the end of November or mid-December based on the availability of the Big Navi GPUs for AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT With Navi 21 XT & Radeon RX 6800 With Navi 21 XL GPUs

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 series will feature two RDNA 2 based graphics cards, the Navi 21 "Big Navi" based Radeon RX 6800 XT and the Radeon RX 6800. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. Yesterday, it was reported that the Navi 21 XT could feature TBPs as high as 320W for reference and 355W for custom variants.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card will feature an even more cut down Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPU with 64 Compute Units of 4096 stream processors. The card will feature the same VRAM config of 16 GB GDDR6 memory, a 256-bit bus interface but it was reported that the card will end up with a slightly lower memory clock of 14 Gbps which will deliver a net bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The GPU is going to feature clock speeds of 1815 MHz game and 2105 MHz boost clocks at reference specs. It was also stated that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 with Navi 21 XL GPU could feature a TBP of 290W at stock clocks.

AMD will officially be unveiling its RX 6000 series graphics card family on October 28th. The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.