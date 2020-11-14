The latest AMD Radeon RX 6800 'Big Navi' graphics card benchmarks have leaked out in Basemark which were spotted by Videocardz. The benchmark shows and compares the performance of the base 'Big Navi' GPU-based RX 6000 series variant which is launching next week.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 (Non-XT) 16 GB Graphics Card Benchmarked in Basemark, Faster Than The GeForce RTX 3070

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is an impressive graphics card at least on paper (for now). We are still a week away from knowing its full performance potential against its GeForce RTX 30 series rivals but benchmarks have been leaking every now and then which shows us that the graphics card is going to knock out the RTX 3070 with twice the memory and surprisingly powerful graphics performance in gaming titles.

The latest benchmark that has leaked out shows the AMD Radeon RX 6800 (listed as the Radeon RX 6900 series within the Basemark database). The graphics card shows up as an RX 6900 series card since it is based on the same Navi 21 GPU that powers the rest of the two Big Navi based graphics cards. The graphics card was tested on an X570 platform which comprised of the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE motherboard, an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (12-core) CPU, and running the latest driver version (27.20.14501.1206).

In terms of performance, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 (Non-XT) GPU scored 14,635 points in DX12 API and 13,846 points in Vulkan API. The GeForce RTX 3070 scores 13,662 points in the Vulkan API and 13,368 points with DX12 API. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti scores 14,089 points with the DirectX 12 API and 14,691 points with the Vulkan API. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti receives a larger boost with Vulkan API than the GeForce RTX 3070 which runs just slightly faster with Vulkan.

Looking at the performance numbers, the Radeon RX 6800 is around 7-8% faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 and 4% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (DirectX 12) and on par with it in Vulkan API. Looking at these gains, the Radeon RX 6800 is a formidable competitor for the RTX 3070, one that retails for $80 US more and offers better performance and twice the memory. Sure the card has a higher TBP of 250W compared to RTX 3070's 220W TGP but a 30W difference doesn't matter much when you look at the higher performance you're getting out of the box.

In addition to the Basemark benchmark, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 was shown running at a average clock speed of 2.5 GHz when overclocked. We saw similar results posted for the Radeon RX 6800 XT just a few days ago. The graphics card averaged at around 208W power consumption with a peak power draw of 269W which is slightly over its 250W TBP. The GPU reported a temperature of 60C and reached a max of 63C. The CapFrameX capture analysis tool was used to measure which only runs for 60 seconds.

Big Navi clock speeds that make Nvidia cry... ➡️ 2532MHz average OC

➡️ 60° GPU core temp

➡️ stable! pic.twitter.com/nJzEbmzDtJ — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) November 13, 2020

A leaked screenshot of the GPU-z showed that prolonged usage saw the temps for RX 6800 reach up to 74C while clocks averaged at around 2.2-2.3 GHz. The GPU temperature hot-spot is reported at 95C. The maximum power usage is not mentioned but it should be around the 250W TBP which is advertised for the non-XT model.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 "Big Navi 21 XL" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card will feature an even more cut down Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPU with 60 Compute Units of 3840 stream processors. The AMD Navi 21 XL GPU is going to feature clock speeds of 1815 MHz game and 2105 MHz boost clocks at reference specs.

It was also stated that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 with Navi 21 XL GPU could feature a TBP of 250W at stock clocks. The card will feature the same VRAM config of 16 GB GDDR6 memory, a 256-bit bus interface with the memory clocking in at 16 Gbps which will deliver a net bandwidth of 512GB/s.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.





