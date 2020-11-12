We are a week away from the launch of AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card and it looks like more results have started to leak out. The Radeon RX 6800 XT is reportedly great for overclocking as demonstrated by @OneRaichu through a GPU-z screenshot where the card is running beyond 2.5 GHz.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Reportedly An 'Overclockers Dream', Overclocked Beyond 2.5 GHz & Matches RTX 3090's Performance

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is the Big Navi GPU based graphics card that many are going to go after considering it is placed perfectly between the RX 6800 and RX 6900 XT while offering decent price to performance value. In the GPU-z screenshots shared, the card can be seen running at a clock speed of around 2.55 GHz which is very impressive considering that the max power draw at these clock speeds is reported under 300W whereas the card itself has a TBP of 300W at the stock clocks.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Overclocked GPU-z Screenshot:

It is also mentioned that the performance at these clock speeds is close to the GeForce RTX 3090 and there's no doubt that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will end up being faster in a handful AAA titles versus the competitor's flagship offering since AMD's official stock performance results had already shown it performing better in 5 out of 10 titles.

In addition to the Radeon RX 6800 XT, we also managed to find a stock run of the Radeon RX 6800 (Non-XT) model which runs at 2.27 GHz out of the box. The maximum temperature for the card is reported at 74C with the stock triple-fan cooler while the GPU temperature hot-spot is reported at 95C. The maximum power usage is not mentioned but it should be around the 250W TBP which is advertised for the non-XT model.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 (Non-XT) Stock GPU-z Screenshot:

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 OpenCL Benchmarks Leaked Too

In addition to the GPU-z screenshots, the OpenCL benchmarks of the Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 also leaked out through Geekbench by TUM_APISAK. There are several results for both cards which have been listed at Geekbench and Videocardz managed to compile them in a singular chart which shows that the Radeon RX 6800 is about as fast as the RTX 3070 while the RX 6800 XT is up to 20% faster than the RTX 3070 on average and some results are even on par with the GeForce RTX 3080.

You can see the performance metrics below:

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards seemed to offer much better performance when paired with an AMD Ryzen system than the Intel Core-based systems which is not a surprise since Radeon RX 6000 series cards have more feature support on the Ryzen 5000 platform such as the SAM (Smart Access Memory) technology which can help in certain workloads and games. The GPU clocks were reported at a stock of 1.81 GHz for the Radeon RX 6800 and 2.02 GHz for the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated for real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory-overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

MD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting the 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.





