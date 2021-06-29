AMD Radeon RX 6700M 3DMark Time Spy & Fire Strike Benchmarks Leak Out, Appears As A Radeon RX 6700 XT

During Computex 2021, AMD unveiled its lineup of mobile graphics cards based on the Navi GPUs. The three graphics cards announced were the Radeon RX 6800M, RX 6700M, & RX 6600M. So far, only the Radeon RX 6800M has been integrated into the laptop currently available, but in this latest leak, it seems that the Radeon RX 6700M is being tested in laptops.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700M Achieves A Graphics Score Of 27062 Points In Fire Strike & 8628 Points In Time Spy

In the latest leak, _rogame has spotted the 2 entires of an AMD Radeon RX 6700M in the 3DMark database. In the database, the card shows up as the Radeon RX 6700 XT, but it is most certainly not a desktop model. The 10GB Radeon RX 6700M is paired up with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX which confirms it is in a laptop. The 10GB RX 6700M was able to achieve a score of 8628 points in Time Spy (graphics score) and 27062 points in Fire Strike (graphics score). The average clock speed of the GPU sat between 1945 and 1987 MHz.

ASUS Warns of Low AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Stock at Launch, AIB Custom Cards To Launch 1-2 Weeks Later





Rogame even went as far as to include charts comparing the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 6700M to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and 3070. The comparison are made with laptops that use AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. In Fire Strike the Radeon RX 6700M outperforms the GeForce RTX 3070 by a small margin and handily beats the RTX 3060. In Time Spy, the Radeon RX 6700M is slightly edged out by the RTX 3060 which also means the RTX 3070 also beat out the Radeon RX 6700M by a larger margin.





The AMD Radeon RX 6700M uses the Navi 22 GPU which comes equipped with 2304 Stream Processors. It comes equipped with 10GB of GDDR6 memory with a bus width of 160 bits. The TGP on the card is 135W which lines up with its NVIDIA counterpart, the RTX 3070.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700M does not have an official release date, but with the benchmarks out, it should be coming out sooner than later. The Radeon RX 6800M is already in laptops while the Radeon RX 6600M is nowhere to be found.