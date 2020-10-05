AMD's next-generation RDNA 2 based graphics cards including the Big Navi GPU-based Radeon RX 6900 XT might feature a new technology known as Infinity Cache. The technology has been part of rumors for a while now but Videocardz states that they have received confirmation regarding the implementation of the said feature in the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Cards Expected To Feature Infinity Cache Technology

Speculation regarding Infinity Cache began a while ago when the first specifications started to leak out for the Radeon RX 6000 series lineup. RedGamingTech speculated that AMD could introduce its new Infinity Cache technology to assist with bandwidth given the smaller bus interfaces that the RX 6000 series are expected to adopt.

AMD Big Navi “Navi 21” GPU For Flagship Radeon R9 6900 XT Graphics Card Allegedly Pictured, Massive Die & GDDR6 Memory

Videocardz has not only received a confirmation of a smaller sized yet fast cache available on RDNA 2 GPUs but also found a trademark of the technology which was registered a couple of days ago. Its likely that AMD's Infinity cache would assist in pumping out higher bandwidth to the GPUs so that they aren't virtually starved out given their smaller bus interface and standard memory bandwidth compared to the competition.

AMD's flagship, the rumored Radeon RX 6900 XT, which is going to feature the Big Navi "Navi 21" GPU is said to adopt a 256-bit bus interface. The card could utilize 16 Gbps memory dies that will deliver a total bandwidth of 512 GB/s. For comparison, the NVIDIA GA102 GPUs feature up to 19.5 Gbps dies across a 384-bit bus interface delivering close to 1 TB/s bandwidth.

Given the scale of AMD's Big Navi GPU, the 512 GB/s might be inadequate but does save a lot of manufacturing costs. At the same time, a secondary cache in the form of Infinity Cache can help assist with even higher bandwidth which would leverage performance in games and professional applications in higher-res gaming.

AMD's RTG Flagship GPUs Comparison:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon R9 Fury X AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 AMD Radeon VII AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Codename Fiji XT Vega 10 XT Vega 20 XT Navi 10 XT Navi 21 XT? GPU Process 28nm 14nm 7nm 7nm 7nm+? Transistors 8.9 Billion 12.5 Billion 13.3 Billion 10.3 Billion TBA Die Size 596mm2 495mm2 331mm2 251mm2 ~500-540mm2 Compute Units 64 64 60 40 80? Stream Processors 4096 4096 3840 2560 5120? TMUs/ROPs 256/64 256/64 240/64 160/64 TBA Base Clock 1050 MHz 1247 MHz 1400 MHz 1605 MHz TBA Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1546 MHz 1750 MHz 1905 MHz TBA Memory Size 4 GB HBM1 8 GB HBM2 16 GB HBM2 8 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 4096-bit 2048-bit 4096-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 512 GB/s 484 GB/s 1024 GB/s 448 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP 275W 295W 295W 225W TBA Price $649 $499 $699 $399 US TBA Launch 2015 2017 2019 2019 2020

Alleged AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core & 24 Thread Zen 3 CPU Benchmark Leaks Out – Up To 15% Faster In Multi-Threaded & 25% Faster In Single-Threaded Tests Versus Ryzen 9 3900X

The technology does sound promising and something to look forward to but we have to wait and see whether its real or not because we also heard rumors of brand new tech for Ampere cards too (Traversal Coprocessor) prior to the launch which turned out to be inaccurate.

AMD will officially be unveiling its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card family on October 28th. The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.