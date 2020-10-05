  ⋮  

AMD Big Navi “Radeon RX 6000” Graphics Cards Rumored To Feature Infinity Cache, Could Help Assist Bandwidth

By
Oct 5, 2020
AMD's next-generation RDNA 2 based graphics cards including the Big Navi GPU-based Radeon RX 6900 XT might feature a new technology known as Infinity Cache. The technology has been part of rumors for a while now but Videocardz states that they have received confirmation regarding the implementation of the said feature in the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Cards Expected To Feature Infinity Cache Technology

Speculation regarding Infinity Cache began a while ago when the first specifications started to leak out for the Radeon RX 6000 series lineup. RedGamingTech speculated that AMD could introduce its new Infinity Cache technology to assist with bandwidth given the smaller bus interfaces that the RX 6000 series are expected to adopt.

AMD Big Navi “Navi 21” GPU For Flagship Radeon R9 6900 XT Graphics Card Allegedly Pictured, Massive Die & GDDR6 Memory

Videocardz has not only received a confirmation of a smaller sized yet fast cache available on RDNA 2 GPUs but also found a trademark of the technology which was registered a couple of days ago. Its likely that AMD's Infinity cache would assist in pumping out higher bandwidth to the GPUs so that they aren't virtually starved out given their smaller bus interface and standard memory bandwidth compared to the competition.

AMD's flagship, the rumored Radeon RX 6900 XT, which is going to feature the Big Navi "Navi 21" GPU is said to adopt a 256-bit bus interface. The card could utilize 16 Gbps memory dies that will deliver a total bandwidth of 512 GB/s. For comparison, the NVIDIA GA102 GPUs feature up to 19.5 Gbps dies across a 384-bit bus interface delivering close to 1 TB/s bandwidth.

Given the scale of AMD's Big Navi GPU, the 512 GB/s might be inadequate but does save a lot of manufacturing costs. At the same time, a secondary cache in the form of Infinity Cache can help assist with even higher bandwidth which would leverage performance in games and professional applications in higher-res gaming.

AMD's RTG Flagship GPUs Comparison:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon R9 Fury XAMD Radeon RX Vega 64AMD Radeon VIIAMD Radeon RX 5700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPU CodenameFiji XTVega 10 XTVega 20 XTNavi 10 XTNavi 21 XT?
GPU Process28nm14nm7nm7nm7nm+?
Transistors8.9 Billion12.5 Billion13.3 Billion10.3 BillionTBA
Die Size596mm2495mm2331mm2251mm2~500-540mm2
Compute Units6464604080?
Stream Processors40964096384025605120?
TMUs/ROPs256/64256/64240/64160/64TBA
Base Clock1050 MHz1247 MHz1400 MHz1605 MHzTBA
Boost Clock1050 MHz1546 MHz1750 MHz1905 MHzTBA
Memory Size4 GB HBM18 GB HBM216 GB HBM28 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus4096-bit2048-bit4096-bit256-bit256-bit
Bandwidth512 GB/s484 GB/s1024 GB/s448 GB/s512 GB/s
TDP275W295W295W225WTBA
Price$649$499$699$399 USTBA
Launch20152017201920192020

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Big Navi GPU_AMD RDNA 2 Graphics_ Infinity Cache Technology

Alleged AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core & 24 Thread Zen 3 CPU Benchmark Leaks Out – Up To 15% Faster In Multi-Threaded & 25% Faster In Single-Threaded Tests Versus Ryzen 9 3900X

The technology does sound promising and something to look forward to but we have to wait and see whether its real or not because we also heard rumors of brand new tech for Ampere cards too (Traversal Coprocessor) prior to the launch which turned out to be inaccurate.

AMD will officially be unveiling its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card family on October 28th. The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.

How fast do you think AMD's Big Navi (RDNA 2) GPU Powered Radeon RX graphics cards will be?
View Results
