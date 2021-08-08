AMD Radeon RX 6700M ‘Navi 22’ Laptop RDNA 2 GPU Tested, Faster Than NVIDIA RTX 3070

The first unofficial benchmarks of the AMD Radeon RX 6700M RDNA 2 GPU based on the Navi 22 SKU have landed. The benchmarks were posted over at Zhihu & show how well the latest RDNA 2 GPU competes against high-end laptop offerings from NVIDIA.

AMD Radeon RX 6700M Gaming Performance Benchmarks Revealed, Faster Than The NVIDIA RTX 3070

The AMD Radeon RX 6700M is one of the two graphics chips to make use of the Navi 22 GPU SKU, the other being the RX 6800M. This particular configuration of the Navi 22 GPU is only available on the mobile platform.

The RX 6700M was featured on an MSI DELTA 15 which is a certified AMD Advantage gaming laptop that packs the Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU & 16 GB of DDR4-3200 (Single Rank x8) memory. A Razer Blade 14 laptop featuring the Ryzen 9 5900HX & NVIDIA RTX 3070MQ GPU was used as a comparison to see how well RDNA 2 performs against NVIDIA's mobility offerings. But do note that both laptops feature different cooling designs, and different TDPs for CPUs/GPUs so comparisons aren't always fair.

AMD Radeon RX 6700M 'RDNA 2' Mobility Graphics Chip

The AMD Radeon RX 6700M is also based on the Navi 22 GP but rocks a cut-down 2304 core chip. It comes with the same 2.3 GHz clock speeds but features a cut-down 160-bit memory bus interface for a total of 10 GB GDDR6 memory capacity and also only 80MB of Infinity Cache. The chip has a TGP range of up to 135W and will be targeted at 1440p & 1080p gaming.

In terms of performance, AMD hasn't shown much for the Radeon RX 6700M so this is actually the first time that we get to see its actual gaming horsepower. The specifications do make it come close to the RX 6800M so we are looking at around RTX 3070 performance while the RX 6800M should be competing against the RTX 3080.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M RDNA 2 Mobility GPUs

GPU Name GPU Architecture Die Size GPU Cores GPU Clock (Max) Memory Bus Memory Capacity TGP AMD Radeon RX 6800M Navi 22 334.5mm2 2560 2300 MHz 192-bit 12 GB GDDR6 (96 MB Infinity Cache) 145W+ AMD Radeon RX 6700M Navi 22 334.5mm2 2304 2300 MHz 160-bit 10 GB GDDR6 (80 MB Infinity Cache) 135W AMD Radeon RX 6600M Navi 23 TBC 1792 2177 MHz 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 100W AMD Radeon RX 6500M Navi 23 TBC 1536 TBC 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 75W AMD Radeon RX 6400M Navi 24 TBC 1280 TBC 64-bit 4 GB GDDR6 TBC AMD Radeon RX 6300M Navi 24 TBC 1024 TBC 64-bit TBC TBC

So coming to the benchmarks, we first have to point out that the AMD Radeon RX 6700M comes in three TDP flavors, a 135W, 110W, and 80W SKU. It looks like this particular variant that's featured in MSI's DELTA 15 Gaming notebook is a 110W variant given its power consumption that averages at 130W in a GPU-bound scenario. So this 110W variant is being compared to the 80W GeForce RTX 3070MQ within the Razer Blade 14 laptop.

Another downside of the Razer Blade 14 is that it has its memory soldered to the motherboard which is definitely going to perform worse than SO-DIMM modules featured on the MSI DELTA 15 variant. This implementation can adversely affect gaming performance for the RTX 3070 variant.

In terms of performance, the graphics card is around 9% faster on average and up to 30% faster (in Hitman 2 DX12) than the NVIDIA RTX 3070. You also have to take into account the 37.5% increased power rating over the NVIDIA RTX 3070 which makes the RTX 3070 stand out slightly more efficient in terms of overall performance numbers. If you were to compare both the 80W RTX 3070 and the RX 6700M, then I'd doubt that both of those would have any major differences in terms of gaming performance.

Radeon RX 6600M 'Navi 23' GPU Gaming Benchmarks:

In 3DMark Time Spy Synthetic benchmarks, the AMD Radeon RX 6700M scores 9854 points with the latest drivers. The whole laptop scores 9837 points which makes it a very strong mobility solution & a gaming powerhouse.

Radeon RX 6600M 'Navi 23' GPU Synthetic Benchmarks:

The AMD ADVANTAGE laptops have yet to make it out in the retail segment but we are hoping that the higher-end Radeon RX 6800M & RX 6700M solutions come to consumers soon as they are going to be priced exceptionally well compared to Intel and NVIDIA based offerings.

