AMD's Radeon RX 6700 series which will include the Radeon RX 6700 XT & Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards are allegedly launching in March, as reports Cowcotland. The source reports that AMD will be launching both cards by the end of March which means we are still months away to see affordable Navi 2X on the retail shelves.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT & Radeon RX 6700 'Navi 22' Graphics Cards Reportedly Launch in March, Red Team Misses Opportunity To Tackle NVIDIA's Mainstream Lineup?

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards are going to aim at the sub $500 US retail segment. They will be priced similar to their predecessors, the Radeon RX 5700 XT & Radeon RX 5700 & offer much better performance and efficiency numbers. Previously, these cards were expected to launch sooner and in the coming month but it looks like the rumors today have something else to say. The source reports that the Radeon RX 6700 series are scheduled for the end of the first quarter of this year so we will get to see a launch by end of March or even early April.

Now that also makes us wonder if AMD will announce the Radeon RX 6700 XT & Radeon RX 6700 cards at all at their CES 2021 keynote. If they do, they will definitely reveal the launch date & which will be at least three months late based on this rumor. The Big Navi GPUs had a much closer launch date of a month but that seems unlikely here.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With Navi 22 XT & Radeon RX 6700 With Navi 22 XL GPUs

Finally, we have the specifications for the Radeon RX 6700 series which includes the Navi 22 XT based Radeon RX 6700 XT and the Navi 22 XL based Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with the full Navi 22 XT GPU SKU is expected to feature 40 Compute Units or 2560 stream processors while the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 22 XL GPU SKU is expected to feature a cut-down configuration. The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the design, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US

While the exact specifications are unknown, we can expect features such as Infinity Cache, SAM & Raytracing to be supported by the Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards too. They will be giving a nice competition to the GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3070 series graphics cards however, I personally believe that AMD's answer will be a little late as the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti have been already launched.