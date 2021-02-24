AMD Unveils Radeon RX 6700 XT ‘Navi 22’ RDNA 2 Graphics Card on 3rd March, Will Tackle The RTX 3060 Ti

AMD has officially confirmed that it will unveil its Radeon RX 6700 XT RDNA 2 graphics card based on the Navi 22 GPU on 3rd March. AMD also provided a better look at the card which features the same design as the one that was leaked last year.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Unveil on 3rd March, Launch & Availability Later - Will Be Positioned Against The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

AMD has stated that it will unveil the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card on 3rd March at 11 AM US Eastern Time. Do note that AMD clearly mentions that this would be an unveiling and not a formal launch. As per previous rumors, the launch and availability are slated for the 18th of March. AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT will be the latest addition to the Radeon RX 6000 series family and is aiming to tackle the GeForce RTX 3060 TI which has an MSRP of $399 US.

On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family. https://t.co/5CFvT9D2SR pic.twitter.com/tUpUwRfpgk — Radeon RX (@Radeon) February 24, 2021

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With Navi 22 XT & Radeon RX 6700 With Navi 22 XL 'RDNA 2' GPUs

Finally, we have the specifications for the Radeon RX 6700 series which includes the Navi 22 XT based RX 6700 XT and the Navi 22 XL based Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with the full Navi 22 XT GPU SKU is expected to feature 40 Compute Units or 2560 stream processors while the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 22 XL GPU SKU is expected to feature a cut-down configuration. The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards.





A more recent leak pointed out to the Radeon RX 6700 XT being offered in two variants, a version designed for premium models featuring a TGP of up to 230W and a lower-tier variant designed for reference coolers with a TGP of 189W.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the design, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut-out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup: