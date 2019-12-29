  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU Specifications Confirmed – 2304 Cores, 6 GB GDDR6 Memory, Up To 1620 MHz Clocks

By
19 mins ago
Submit

The specifications for AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card have been confirmed in a product listing over at ASRock's webpage. The specific card which is the ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB Challenger variant, has been listed prior to its release which shows that the launch of AMD's next Navi based discrete consumer card is just around the corner.

AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT Features The Same Core Count As The Radeon RX 5700 But With Lower Spec'd GDDR6 Memory and Clock Speeds

The full specifications for the card are listed and it is indeed based on the 7nm Navi RDNA Graphics architecture. The surprising thing is that the Radeon RX 5600 XT has much better GPU specification than we expected. Rocking 36 Compute Units or 2304 stream processors, this chip offers the same core count as the Radeon RX 5700. The specific variant for the Radeon RX 5600 XT has not yet been confirmed but it could either be a low binned Navi 10 SKU or a totally different GPU.

NVIDIA & AMD Graphics Cards Could Get More Expensive in 2020 Due To Rising DRAM Demand

Coming to the memory design, this is where we start seeing major differences between the Radeon RX 5700 and the Radeon RX 5600 XT. While the Radeon RX 5700 rocks an 8 GB GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit wide bus interface, the Radeon RX 5600 XT would rock a 6 GB GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit bus interface. The Radeon RX 5700 also delivers a higher 448 GB/s bandwidth, utilizing the 14 Gbps DRAM dies while the Radeon RX 5600 XT would offer 288 GB/s bandwidth, utilizing slower 12 Gbps DRAM dies.

Surprisingly, even the lower-tier Radeon RX 5500 XT comes with the 14 Gbps memory dies and offers 224 GB/s bandwidth. It will be interesting to see the performance of the card when the memory is overclocked to 14 Gbps to see if there are any potential memory side bottlenecks that could affect the performance of the card.

The GPU clock speeds are also a big difference with this specific factory-overclocked variant rocking a base clock of 1235 MHz, a game clock of 1460 MHz and a boost clock of 1620 MHz. The reference Radeon RX 5700 supports a base clock of 1465 MHz, a game clock of 1625 MHz and a boost clock of 1725 MHz. So a major difference in the clock speeds of both cards. This would also lead to much lower TDP, around the 150W range while the Radeon RX 5700 has a TDP of 180W. The card is said to require a single 8-pin power connector and display outputs include a single HDMI 2.0b and triple DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

Full specifications of the card are mentioned below:

AMD Zen 3 CPUs Allegedly Features 17% IPC Gain Over Zen 2 Architecture, Ryzen 4000 ‘Vermeer’ CPUs to Feature Huge Performance Upgrade Over Ryzen 3000

  • Clock: GPU / Memory
    Boost Clock: Up to 1620 MHz / 12.0 Gbps
    Game Clock: 1460 MHz / 12.0 Gbps
    Base Clock: 1235 MHz / 12.0 Gbps
  • Key Specifications:
    Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics
    2nd Gen 7nm GPU
    Up to 1620 MHz Boost Clock
    6GB GDDR6, Up to 12.0 Gbps Speed
    1 x 8-pin Connectors
    3 x DisplayPort / 1 x HDMI
    240.6 x 126.5 x 53.0 mm
  • Key Features:
    Long Life Dual Fan Design
    Metal Backplate
    0dB Silent Cooling
    AMD Eyefinity Technology
    Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR
    8K Resolution Support

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC Product Page (Credits: TUM_APISAK via Reddit):

  • amd-radeon-rx-5600-xt-graphics-card-specifications_1
  • amd-radeon-rx-5600-xt-graphics-card-specifications_2

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics CardRadeon RX 5700 XT 50th AnniversaryRadeon RX 5700 XTRadeon RX 5700Radeon RX 5600 XTRadeon RX 5500 XT
GPU Architecture7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)
Stream Processors2560 SPs2560 SPs2304 SPs2304 SPs1408 SPs
TMUs / ROPs160 / 64160 / 64144 / 64144 / 6488 / 32
Base Clock1680 MHz1605 MHz1465 MHzTBD1670 MHz
Boost Clock1980 MHz1905 MHz1725 MHzTBD1845 MHz
Game Clock1830 MHz1755 MHz1625 MHzTBD1717 MHz
Compute Power10.14 TFLOPs9.75 TFLOPs7.95 TFLOPsTBD5.19 TFLOPs
VRAM8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR66 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Bus Interface256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s288 GB/s224 GB/s
TBP235W225W180W~150W130W
Price$449 US$399 US$349 US$279-$299 US?$169 US (4 GB)
$199 US (8 GB)
Launch7th July 20197th July 20197th July 2019January, 2020?7th October 2019

We have already seen various performance leaks of the card which is expected to outpace the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660 SUPER around a $279-$299 US price point. The following are some 3DMark GPU benchmarks that were leaked last week.

  • RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy - 6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT Fire Strike - 18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Extreme - 9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4756 Graphics Score, 4688 Overall Score

A whole list of performance benchmarks has also been shared by TUM_APISAK which compares the card with the RX 5500 XT. You can see the full list below:

The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT performance is compared to the Radeon RX 5500 XT in several 3DMark benchmarks. (Source and courtesy: TUM_APISAK)
The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT performance is compared to the Radeon RX 5500 XT in several 3DMark benchmarks. (Source and courtesy: TUM_APISAK)

The card is expected to launch at CES 2020, which is a couple of weeks from now so we will be getting more information very soon. Various custom models have also been spotted for the Radeon RX 5600 XT cards which can be seen here and here.

How fast do you think the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card is going to be?
View Results

Products mentioned in this post

GTX 1660
GTX 1660
USD 229.99
 GTX 1660 Ti
GTX 1660 Ti
USD 276.88
 RX 5500
RX 5500
 

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related