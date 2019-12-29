The specifications for AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card have been confirmed in a product listing over at ASRock's webpage. The specific card which is the ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB Challenger variant, has been listed prior to its release which shows that the launch of AMD's next Navi based discrete consumer card is just around the corner.

AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT Features The Same Core Count As The Radeon RX 5700 But With Lower Spec'd GDDR6 Memory and Clock Speeds

The full specifications for the card are listed and it is indeed based on the 7nm Navi RDNA Graphics architecture. The surprising thing is that the Radeon RX 5600 XT has much better GPU specification than we expected. Rocking 36 Compute Units or 2304 stream processors, this chip offers the same core count as the Radeon RX 5700. The specific variant for the Radeon RX 5600 XT has not yet been confirmed but it could either be a low binned Navi 10 SKU or a totally different GPU.

NVIDIA & AMD Graphics Cards Could Get More Expensive in 2020 Due To Rising DRAM Demand

Coming to the memory design, this is where we start seeing major differences between the Radeon RX 5700 and the Radeon RX 5600 XT. While the Radeon RX 5700 rocks an 8 GB GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit wide bus interface, the Radeon RX 5600 XT would rock a 6 GB GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit bus interface. The Radeon RX 5700 also delivers a higher 448 GB/s bandwidth, utilizing the 14 Gbps DRAM dies while the Radeon RX 5600 XT would offer 288 GB/s bandwidth, utilizing slower 12 Gbps DRAM dies.

Surprisingly, even the lower-tier Radeon RX 5500 XT comes with the 14 Gbps memory dies and offers 224 GB/s bandwidth. It will be interesting to see the performance of the card when the memory is overclocked to 14 Gbps to see if there are any potential memory side bottlenecks that could affect the performance of the card.

The GPU clock speeds are also a big difference with this specific factory-overclocked variant rocking a base clock of 1235 MHz, a game clock of 1460 MHz and a boost clock of 1620 MHz. The reference Radeon RX 5700 supports a base clock of 1465 MHz, a game clock of 1625 MHz and a boost clock of 1725 MHz. So a major difference in the clock speeds of both cards. This would also lead to much lower TDP, around the 150W range while the Radeon RX 5700 has a TDP of 180W. The card is said to require a single 8-pin power connector and display outputs include a single HDMI 2.0b and triple DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

Full specifications of the card are mentioned below:

AMD Zen 3 CPUs Allegedly Features 17% IPC Gain Over Zen 2 Architecture, Ryzen 4000 ‘Vermeer’ CPUs to Feature Huge Performance Upgrade Over Ryzen 3000

Clock: GPU / Memory

Boost Clock: Up to 1620 MHz / 12.0 Gbps

Game Clock: 1460 MHz / 12.0 Gbps

Base Clock: 1235 MHz / 12.0 Gbps

Boost Clock: Up to 1620 MHz / 12.0 Gbps Game Clock: 1460 MHz / 12.0 Gbps Base Clock: 1235 MHz / 12.0 Gbps Key Specifications:

Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics

2nd Gen 7nm GPU

Up to 1620 MHz Boost Clock

6GB GDDR6, Up to 12.0 Gbps Speed

1 x 8-pin Connectors

3 x DisplayPort / 1 x HDMI

240.6 x 126.5 x 53.0 mm

Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics 2nd Gen 7nm GPU Up to 1620 MHz Boost Clock 6GB GDDR6, Up to 12.0 Gbps Speed 1 x 8-pin Connectors 3 x DisplayPort / 1 x HDMI 240.6 x 126.5 x 53.0 mm Key Features:

Long Life Dual Fan Design

Metal Backplate

0dB Silent Cooling

AMD Eyefinity Technology

Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR

8K Resolution Support

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC Product Page (Credits: TUM_APISAK via Reddit):





AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs 2304 SPs 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 144 / 64 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz TBD 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz TBD 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz TBD 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs TBD 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 288 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W ~150W 130W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US $279-$299 US? $169 US (4 GB)

$199 US (8 GB) Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 January, 2020? 7th October 2019

We have already seen various performance leaks of the card which is expected to outpace the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660 SUPER around a $279-$299 US price point. The following are some 3DMark GPU benchmarks that were leaked last week.

RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy - 6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score

6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score

2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score

2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike - 18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score

18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Extreme - 9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score

9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score

4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4756 Graphics Score, 4688 Overall Score

A whole list of performance benchmarks has also been shared by TUM_APISAK which compares the card with the RX 5500 XT. You can see the full list below:

The card is expected to launch at CES 2020, which is a couple of weeks from now so we will be getting more information very soon. Various custom models have also been spotted for the Radeon RX 5600 XT cards which can be seen here and here.

How fast do you think the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card is going to be? Faster Than GTX 1660 TI

Faster Than GTX 1070 Ti

On Par With GTX 1080

Faster Than GTX 1080 View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.