The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card has been spotted once again in listings of several of its custom variants on ECC by Videocardz. The graphics card is expected to launch early next year and would be sliding in between the Radeon RX 5500 XT and the Radeon RX 5700 which means we can guess where its final performance would end up.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Custom Variants With 6 GB & 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Spotted, Tackling The GeForce GTX 1660 Series Lineup?

The AMD Radeon RX 5600 series would be the newest addition to the Navi family. However, we have known little to no details about the upcoming lineup but new listings show some unusual specifications for the lineup. So far, we only knew that the Radeon RX 5600 XT existed and that features 6 GB of GDDR6 memory but now, there are two different models showing up with two different sets of memory configurations.

There are several Radeon RX 5600 series models listed at ECC. Surprisingly, we can see both, the RX 5600 XT and the RX 5600. More interestingly, the cards come in either 6 GB or 8 GB configurations.

Following are the Radeon RX 5600 XT and Radeon RX 5600 custom models that have been listed:

ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-O8G-GAMING

ROG-STRIX-RX5600-O8G-GAMING

TUF 3-RX5600XT-O8G-GAMING

TUF 3-RX5600-O8G-GAMING

DUAL-RX5600XT-O8G-EVO

DUAL-RX5600-O8G-EVO

RX5600 CLD 6GO

RX5600 PGD 6GO

RC5600 PGU 6GO

RX5600XT CLD 6GO

RX5600XT PGD 6GO

RC5600XT PGU 6GO

Now, the previous reports have indicated that the AMD Radeon RX 5600 series would feature 6 GB GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit bus interface so 8 GB sounds unusual because not only does that mean that we will have two different specifications for the same card but also a different memory configuration for both cards. The 8 GB GDDR6 memory configuration would indicate a 256-bit bus interface or a lower 128-bit bus like the RX 5500 XT which doesn't make sense. It is stated that the RX 5600 series lineup from Gigabyte also mentions 6 GB GDDR6 memory so this might just be a listing error for ASUS.

Also, we now know that there would be two cards in the Radeon RX 5600 series family. The Radeon RX 5600 XT and the Radeon RX 5600. The Radeon RX 5600 XT would be the faster variant while the Radeon RX 5600 would be a slightly cut-down and price-effective model. The non-XT would also be available to consumers unlike the Radeon RX 5500 (Non-XT) which is only kept exclusive to OEM but offers the same specifications as the Radeon RX 5500 XT. This is evident from the fact that the Radeon RX 5600 (non-XT) also has custom models being prepped up.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5600 Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs TBD TBD 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 TBD TBD 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz TBD TBD 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz TBD TBD 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz TBD TBD 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs TBD TBD 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 336 GB/s 336 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W TBD TBD 110W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US ~250 US ~$300 US $169 US (4 GB)

$199 US (8 GB) Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 January, 2020 January, 2020 7th October 2019

Where exactly do these cards lands and what kind of performance should we expect from them? The AMD Radeon RX 5600 series could go two routes, either they feature the full Navi 14 GPU die, offering more performance than the RX 5500 lineup. The performance gain, however, won't be that impressive and the RX 5500 XT is already available in 8 GB variants so a 6 GB memory on the RX 5600 XT, even if it comes with a bigger bus and higher bandwidth, would make for a really weird card.

What could happen is that we could get a new die or a further cut down version of the Navi 10 GPU, offering 1792-2048 stream processors which would ideally position the Radeon RX 5600 series against the GeForce GTX 1660 series family. The GeForce GTX 1660 series family also comes with 6 GB GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit bus interface and offers higher performance than the RX 5500 XT series which means that AMD doesn't have a true answer for them at the moment. The Radeon RX 5600 series could be priced north of $250 US since the RX 5500 XT covers the $199 US (8 GB) and the $169 US (4 GB) market. Expect more information at CES since the card is expected to launch in January.

