AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB Graphics Card 3DMark Benchmarks Leak Out – Faster Than The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

By
12 mins ago
The first performance benchmarks of AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB graphics card have leaked out by Videocardz. The upcoming graphics card would part of the third series in the RX 5000 line which is powered by AMD's Navi graphics architecture.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Performance Benchmarks Leak Out - Much Faster Than The GTX 1660 Ti, Could End Up Close To The GTX 1080

The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT has seen various specifications leaks so far. The card is expected to offer a new GPU which is neither Navi 10 or Navi 14. It could be a new SKU configured for the RX 5600 XT and would have a different naming scheme than the GPUs featured on the RX 5700 and the RX 5500 series cards. In terms of core count, the stream processors would fall somewhere in between the RX 5500 XT's 1408 and RX 5700's 2304 SPs. We can get 1920-2048 stream processors but that is just speculation at this point.

AMD Joins Blockchain Gaming Alliance, Partners with Robot Cache and Ultra

In a tweet, Videocardz has stated that the card would feature 6 GB of GDDR6 memory which was apparent from the listings but that does raise the question, were the 8 GB models just an error or would we get to see those too. Regardless, the 6 GB GDDR6 memory would be supplemented by a 192-bit bus interface and memory clocks would be rated at 12 Gbps.

This is lower than the 14 Gbps featured on current Navi desktop offerings. It is possible that AMD could be featuring lower-spec'd dies to reduce the overall pricing of the RX 5600 XT as GDDR6 prices play a huge part in the overall cost of current-generation graphics cards. This would give us 288 GB/s bandwidth which is still a lot more than the 224 GB/s bandwidth featured on the RX 5500 XT.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics CardRadeon RX 5700 XT 50th AnniversaryRadeon RX 5700 XTRadeon RX 5700Radeon RX 5600 XTRadeon RX 5500 XT
GPU Architecture7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)
Stream Processors2560 SPs2560 SPs2304 SPsTBD1408 SPs
TMUs / ROPs160 / 64160 / 64144 / 64TBD88 / 32
Base Clock1680 MHz1605 MHz1465 MHzTBD1670 MHz
Boost Clock1980 MHz1905 MHz1725 MHzTBD1845 MHz
Game Clock1830 MHz1755 MHz1625 MHzTBD1717 MHz
Compute Power10.14 TFLOPs9.75 TFLOPs7.95 TFLOPsTBD5.19 TFLOPs
VRAM8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR66 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Bus Interface256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s288 GB/s224 GB/s
TBP235W225W180WTBD110W
Price$449 US$399 US$349 US$279-$299 US?$169 US (4 GB)
$199 US (8 GB)
Launch7th July 20197th July 20197th July 2019January, 2020?7th October 2019

The card that was tested seems to feature an average clock speed of around 1600 MHz and in the performance was tested in various 3DMark tests. Following is the complete breakdown of the RX 5600 XT graphics scores in various benchmarks:

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB Leaked, Launching At CES 2020?

  • RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy - 6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT Fire Strike - 18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Extreme - 9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4756 Graphics Score, 4688 Overall Score

AMD RX 5600 XT 3DMark Benchmarks (Image Credits: Videocardz):

A whole list of performance benchmarks has also been shared by TUM_APISAK which compares the card with the RX 5500 XT. You can see the full list below:

The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT performance is compared to the Radeon RX 5500 XT in several 3DMark benchmarks. (Source and courtesy: TUM_APISAK)
The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT performance is compared to the Radeon RX 5500 XT in several 3DMark benchmarks. (Source and courtesy: TUM_APISAK)

If you see the scores and compare it to the Radeon RX 5500 XT, you are looking at up to 30% better performance which puts this card in the same performance tier as the GTX 1070 Ti or the Radeon RX Vega 56. What AMD could be doing with the Radeon RX 5600 XT is offering a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti competitor with performance that almost matches the GTX 1080. Also, these are synthetic work loads so gaming performance would definitely differ from these results but the card still looks like it would give the GTX 1660 TI a tough time which is NVIDIA's fastest Turing based GTX offering at the moment.

Pricing would be super crucial for the Radeon RX 5600 XT as we have already seen the Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB models with an MSRP of $200 US being priced up to $239 US. The Radeon RX 5600 XT can definitely fill in the spot at $279-$299 US as the successor to the RX 590. The card is expected to launch at CES 2020 which is a couple of weeks from now so we will be getting more information very soon. Various custom models have also been spotted for the Radeon RX 5600 XT cards which can be seen here and here.

How fast do you think the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card is going to be?
View Results

