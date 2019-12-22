The first performance benchmarks of AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB graphics card have leaked out by Videocardz. The upcoming graphics card would part of the third series in the RX 5000 line which is powered by AMD's Navi graphics architecture.

The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT has seen various specifications leaks so far. The card is expected to offer a new GPU which is neither Navi 10 or Navi 14. It could be a new SKU configured for the RX 5600 XT and would have a different naming scheme than the GPUs featured on the RX 5700 and the RX 5500 series cards. In terms of core count, the stream processors would fall somewhere in between the RX 5500 XT's 1408 and RX 5700's 2304 SPs. We can get 1920-2048 stream processors but that is just speculation at this point.

In a tweet, Videocardz has stated that the card would feature 6 GB of GDDR6 memory which was apparent from the listings but that does raise the question, were the 8 GB models just an error or would we get to see those too. Regardless, the 6 GB GDDR6 memory would be supplemented by a 192-bit bus interface and memory clocks would be rated at 12 Gbps.

This is lower than the 14 Gbps featured on current Navi desktop offerings. It is possible that AMD could be featuring lower-spec'd dies to reduce the overall pricing of the RX 5600 XT as GDDR6 prices play a huge part in the overall cost of current-generation graphics cards. This would give us 288 GB/s bandwidth which is still a lot more than the 224 GB/s bandwidth featured on the RX 5500 XT.

RX 5600 XT:

? 6GB 192-bit 12 Gbps

? new GPU, NOT Navi14

? Might be: N10LE, N21, Ariel (no idea, just guessing).

? Was told the GPU will also be used by sth else. Prob not a console as it lacks hw RT.

? Was also told ASIC size will tell us a lot. — VideoCardz.com (@VideoCardz) December 22, 2019

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs TBD 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 TBD 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz TBD 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz TBD 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz TBD 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs TBD 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 288 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W TBD 110W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US $279-$299 US? $169 US (4 GB)

$199 US (8 GB) Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 January, 2020? 7th October 2019

The card that was tested seems to feature an average clock speed of around 1600 MHz and in the performance was tested in various 3DMark tests. Following is the complete breakdown of the RX 5600 XT graphics scores in various benchmarks:

RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy - 6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score

6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score

2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score

2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike - 18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score

18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Extreme - 9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score

9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score

4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4756 Graphics Score, 4688 Overall Score

AMD RX 5600 XT 3DMark Benchmarks (Image Credits: Videocardz):















A whole list of performance benchmarks has also been shared by TUM_APISAK which compares the card with the RX 5500 XT. You can see the full list below:

If you see the scores and compare it to the Radeon RX 5500 XT, you are looking at up to 30% better performance which puts this card in the same performance tier as the GTX 1070 Ti or the Radeon RX Vega 56. What AMD could be doing with the Radeon RX 5600 XT is offering a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti competitor with performance that almost matches the GTX 1080. Also, these are synthetic work loads so gaming performance would definitely differ from these results but the card still looks like it would give the GTX 1660 TI a tough time which is NVIDIA's fastest Turing based GTX offering at the moment.

Pricing would be super crucial for the Radeon RX 5600 XT as we have already seen the Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB models with an MSRP of $200 US being priced up to $239 US. The Radeon RX 5600 XT can definitely fill in the spot at $279-$299 US as the successor to the RX 590. The card is expected to launch at CES 2020 which is a couple of weeks from now so we will be getting more information very soon. Various custom models have also been spotted for the Radeon RX 5600 XT cards which can be seen here and here.

