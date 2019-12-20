GIGABYTE EAGLE Series Leaks Out – RX 5600/5700 & RTX Series Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE appears to be preparing a new series of graphics cards for AMD and NVIDIA's current and upcoming GPUs and will be branded under the 'EAGLE' nameplate. As of this time, GIGABYTE's high-end gaming products are branded as AORUS, so as to where the EAGLE series will fall within the product stack is questionable.

GIGABYTE EAGLE RX 5500/5600/5700 (OC) Series

GIGBAYTE's EAGLE series will span across the entire RX 5000 lineup including the newly released RX 5500, to-be-announced 5600, and existing 5700 GPU series. According to a listing from the EEC, GIGABYTE will include two 6GB variants of the RX 5600 XT, confirming rumors of 6GB VRAM for the RX 5600 XT.

All graphics cards will be offered in either base or OC variants, similarly to GIGABYTE's existing AORUS lineup. As of this time, it is unclear whether or not the EAGLE series is to replace AORUS or if it is intended to be positioned somewhere below AORUS.

According to VideoCardz, the EAGLE lineup has been talked about quite a bit recently, and for board partners, the RX 5600 XT is expected to be a cost-effective solution. A release date for the RX 5600 XT is speculated to be within the January timeframe, and launch close to or during the CES timeframe is not an unreasonable expectation.

Radeon GPU Models

RX 5500 (XT)

GIGABYTE RX 5500 XT 4GB EAGLE (GV-R55XTEAGLE-4GD)

GIGABYTE RX 5500 XT 4GB EAGLE OC (GV-R55XTEAGLE OC-4GD)

RX 5600 XT

GIGABYTE RX 5600 XT 6GB EAGLE (GV-R56XTEAGLE-6GD)

GIGABYTE RX 5600 XT 6GB EAGLE OC (GV-R56XTEAGLE OC-6GD)

RX 5700 (XT)

GIGABYTE RX 5700 8GB EAGLE (GV-R57EAGLE-8GD)

GIGABYTE RX 5700 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-R57EAGLE OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE RX 5700 XT 8GB EAGLE (GV-R57XTEAGLE-8GD)

GIGABYTE RX 5700 XT 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-R57XTEAGLE OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE EAGLE GTX 1600 & RTX 2000 (OC) Series

GIGABYTE has also registered a number of NVIDIA GPUs. GIGABYTE will offer NVIDIA GPUs ranging from the entry-level GTX 1650 all the way up to the RTX 2080 SUPER. Similarly to the RX 5000 graphics cards, both a base and OC variant of each GTX and RTX graphics card will be offered.

GeForce GPU Models

GTX 1650 (SUPER)

GIGABYTE GTX 1650 4GB EAGLE (GV-N1650EAGLE-4GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1650 4GB EAGLE OC (GV-N1650EAGLE OC-4GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB EAGLE (GV-N165SEAGLE-4GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB EAGLE OC (GV-N165SEAGLE OC-4GD)

GTX 1660 (Ti) (SUPER)

GIGABYTE GTX 1660 6GB EAGLE (GV-N1660EAGLE-6GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1660 6GB EAGLE OC (GV-N1660EAGLE OC-6GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB EAGLE (GV-N166SEAGLE-6GD )

GIGABYTE GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB EAGLE OC (GV-N166SEAGLE OC-6GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1660 Ti 6GB EAGLE (GV-N166TEAGLE-6GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1660 Ti 6GB EAGLE OC (GV-N166TEAGLE OC-6GD)

RTX 2060 (SUPER)

GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB EAGLE (GV-N2060EAGLE-6GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB EAGLE OC (GV-N2060EAGLE OC-6GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB EAGLE (GV-N206SEAGLE-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N206SEAGLE OC-8GD)

RTX 2070 (SUPER)

GIGABYTE RTX 2070 8GB EAGLE (GV-N2070EAGLE-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2070 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N2070EAGLE OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB EAGLE (GV-N207SEAGLE-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N207SEAGLE OC-8GD)

RTX 2080 (SUPER)

GIGABYTE RTX 2080 8GB EAGLE (GV-N208SEAGLE-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2080 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N208SEAGLE OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB EAGLE (GV-N208SEAGLE-8GC)

GIGABYTE RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N208SEAGLE OC-8GC)