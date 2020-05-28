AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.5.1 Driver Available Now for Download; Adds Support for Windows 10 May 2020 Update

The AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.5.1 driver has been released by the Red Team, and here are the release notes.

Like NVIDIA’s Game Ready Driver 446.14, the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition adds support for the Windows 10 May 2020 update. In addition, AMD’s new driver adds support for the new AMD Link Xinput Emulation driver (AMDXE), which will improve compatibility with current and future games.

The driver also packs quite some fixes for several games, including Destiny 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, Overwatch, GTA V, Control, Star Wars: The Fallen Order, League of Legends, Sniper Elite 4 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Be sure to check out the official release notes down below:

AMD Link Brand new AMD Link Xinput Emulation driver (AMDXE), which will improve compatibility with current and future games. This gets installed the first time game streaming starts with AMD Link and will appear as a new Xbox 360 controller in Device Manager.

Fixed Issues Radeon Software may experience a crash or hang on Hybrid Graphics system configurations.

On a limited number of displays, launching a game may lead to an intermittent black screen that requires a system reboot to resolve.

Fixed an issue where AMD Link may experience random or intermittent disconnects.

When performing a task switch, Destiny™2 may experience an application hang or black screen.

Overwatch™ may experience an intermittent crash or black screen when joining a match.

Incorrect memory clocks may be reported in performance metrics overlay on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Some Hybrid Graphics system configurations with Radeon RX 5500 series graphics products may experience a blue screen on driver installation.

High memory usage may be experienced when Instant Replay and Desktop Recording is enabled on a system and a display on the system has timed out or gone to sleep.

A TDR or black screen may occur when running the Vulkan test from Geekbench™5.

Hitching may be observed in League of Legends™ on some system configurations after performing a task switch.

Sniper Elite™4 may minimize when invoking Radeon Software’s overlay.

The standard profile in Radeon Software may become applied when the gaming profile is clicked on numerous times in quick succession.

Lighting corruption may be seen when moving your mouse in Grand Theft Auto™5 with Radeon Boost enabled.

Texture corruption may be seen in the bottom right corner of the screen when moving your mouse in Shadow of the Tomb Raider™ with Radeon Boost enabled.

Red Dead Redemption™2 may fail to launch in some Hybrid Graphics system configurations.

Memory Tuning may fail to apply on AMD Radeon VII graphics products.

“Unable to get requirements” error message may sometimes be displayed in the Upgrade Advisor tab.

GPU metrics may sometimes fail to load in the performance tab of Radeon Software.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ and Control™ may experience application hangs when launched with Radeon Anti-Lag enabled.

The AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.5.1 Driver can be downloaded via AMD’s official website right here.