AMD Next Generation ‘Vermeer’ Processors To Be Called Ryzen 5000 Series, May Max Out At 12 Cores Instead Of 16

According to a leak by an unknown source (via Videocardz), AMD will be utilizing 5000 series naming instead of 4000 series naming for its upcoming Zen-3 based Vermeer series of processors. This is something that makes a lot of sense considering AMD already has Ryzen 4000 series on mobility (Renoir) and OEM desktop (also Renoir) so marketing Vermeer as 4000 as well would just be bad marketing. It would be much better to align both the next generation Desktop and Mobility parts under the 5000 Series banner.

AMD Vermeer flagship Ryzen 9 5900X will allegedly max out at 12 cores

The leaker also states that the OPN part numbers we already know may actually max out at 12 cores instead of the 16 previously leaked by Igor. Since this is the first time we are hearing from this source this is clearly rumor territory and has been marked as such.

Name: Vermeer (VMR)

Family: 19h

Models: 20h-2Fh

CPUID: 0xa20f00 OPN 1: 100-000000063-07_46/40_N

OPN 2: 100-000000063-08_46/40_Y

OPN 3: 100-000000063-23_44/38_N

Revision: A0

Cores: 8

Threads: 16 OPN 1: 100-000000059-14_46/37_Y

OPN 2: 100-000000059-15_46/37_N

Revision: A0

Cores: 16

Threads: 32 According to the sources, exactly 4.6 GHz boost clock and 4.0 GHz base clock are hidden behind the number sequence 46/40 on the eight-core, while the 16-core is also listed with 4.6 Ghz boost and only 3.7 base clock. These values are of course anything but final and one could expect the predicted clock increases for the A1 revision at the latest. How high these will be, is not yet known. — Source: Igor’sLAB

We initially saw a total of 5 OPNs leaked. Three of these were 8-core based parts and two of these were apparently 16-core based parts. As I mentioned in our Renoir APU leak, OPNs have to be taken with a grain of salt as these are primarily for OEM use and may not translate to the consumer market on a 1 to 1 basis. That said, we will almost see at least a couple of these come to the retail market.

Look, what I've found! 🙂 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 Core)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (8 Core) — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) September 16, 2020

For the 8 core parts, the three listed variants have a clock speed of up to 4.6 GHz. Interestingly, the base clock is set to 4.0 GHz - which is a pretty big number and should help in general speed up and responsiveness in general use. One variant has a maximum turbo of 4.4 GHz and 3.8 base clock.

Here is where things get interesting, according to Patrick, these alleged 16 core parts are actually 12 core/24 thread parts. Both parts can clock up to 4.6 GHz and have a base clock of 3.7 GHz. All of the OPNs mentioned have the A0 revision which means that you are looking at very early engineering samples and will feature a unified L3 cache.

In case you are wondering, the primary difference between Renoir for Desktop and Vermeer for Desktop is that the former is an APU platform while the latter is a CPU-only platform. Vermeer will not feature an iGPU and will, of course, be based on Zen 3 cores. Renoir also represents an interesting experiment from AMD as it is their first venture into high-end APUs and probably why they are aiming first at the budget market with Zen 2 and vega-based iGPUs. The real cherry on top for the ultra enthusiast and the professional market is going to be the Zen 3 based Genesis Peak which will succeed the current Thread Ripper series.

According to a source that spoke to , Vermeer will constitute a major redesign:

Zen3 will be the first major redesign of Zen, focusing on performance/watt and scalability

Better IPC, 8 core per CCX, new IO chip with better memory controller, improved SMT, and more efficient boost

The new boost is not focusing on getting much higher clocks, it is designed to manage long workloads, it can be sustained for several minutes

We have already heard some extremely tantalizing things about Vermeer including a huge IPC gain and the iterative performance far outpacing Intel's 14nm on both compute and gaming sides. Vermeer will be manufactured on TSMC's 7nm process (likely EUV) and will be a big step up from current generation Zen 2 processors. It looks like nothing can stop AMD's rise to dominance in the x86 market.