AMD’s Lisa Su: Zen 3 [Vermeer CPU] Is Looking Great And Launching This Year

Some great news from AMD's Lisa Su: Zen 3 CPUs are looking great in the lab and will be certainly launching this year. There had been some rumblings that AMD might delay Zen 3 based CPUs to 2021, but I think it's safe to say that particular horse has been shot and buried courtesy of their charismatic CEO. Lisa has proven to be an exceptional leader for AMD and from the looks of it, the company will not be slowing down at all.

The video, posted on AMD's official youtube account is given below:

Lisa also tweeted the video in celebration of the launch of AMD's XT SKUs:

Last year on 7/7 we launched our 7nm 3rd gen @AMDRyzen and @Radeon 5000 series together. Today we celebrate 7/7 with some new @AMDRyzen XT parts. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/XJqzIcnJEE — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) July 7, 2020

What we know about Vermeer so far

We have already heard some extremely tantalizing things about Vermeer including a huge IPC gain and the iterative performance far outpacing Intel's 14nm on both compute and gaming sides. Vermeer will be manufactured on TSMC's 7nm process (likely EUV) and will be a big step up from current generation Zen 2 processors. It looks like nothing can stop AMD's rise to dominance in the x86 market.

In case you are wondering, the primary difference between Renoir for Desktop and Vermeer for Desktop is that the former is an APU platform while the latter is a CPU-only platform. Vermeer will not feature an iGPU and will, of course, be based on Zen 3 cores. Renoir also represents an interesting experiment from AMD as it is their first venture into high-end APUs and probably why they are aiming first at the budget market with Zen 2 and vega-based iGPUs. The real cherry on top for the ultra enthusiast and the professional market is going to be the Zen 3 based Genesis Peak which will succeed the current Thread Ripper series.

Name: Vermeer (VMR)

Family: 19h

Models: 20h-2Fh

CPUID: 0xa20f00 OPN 1: 100-000000063-07_46/40_N

OPN 2: 100-000000063-08_46/40_Y

OPN 3: 100-000000063-23_44/38_N

Revision: A0

Cores: 8

Threads: 16 OPN 1: 100-000000059-14_46/37_Y

OPN 2: 100-000000059-15_46/37_N

Revision: A0

Cores: 16

Threads: 32 According to the sources, exactly 4.6 GHz boost clock and 4.0 GHz base clock are hidden behind the number sequence 46/40 on the eight-core, while the 16-core is also listed with 4.6 Ghz boost and only 3.7 base clock. These values are of course anything but final and one could expect the predicted clock increases for the A1 revision at the latest. How high these will be, is not yet known. — Source: Igor’sLAB

So once again, we are seeing a total of 5 OPNs leaked. Three of these are 8-core based parts and two of these are 16-core based parts. As I mentioned in our Renoir APU leak, OPNs have to be taken with a grain of salt as these are primarily for OEM use and may not translate to the consumer market on a 1 to 1 basis. That said, we will almost see at least a couple of these come to the retail market.

For the 8 core parts, the three listed variants have a clock speed of up to 4.6 GHz. Interestingly, the base clock is set to 4.0 GHz - which is a pretty big number and should help in general speed up and responsiveness in general use. One variant has a maximum turbo of 4.4 GHz and 3.8 base clock. The 16 core parts aren't lacking in frequency either. Both parts can clock up to 4.6 GHz and have a base clock of 3.7 GHz. All of the OPNs mentioned have the A0 revision which means that you are looking at very early engineering samples and will feature a unified L3 cache.