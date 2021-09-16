AMD AM5 ‘Zen 4 Raphael’ & SP5 ‘Zen 4 Genoa’ Industrial CPU Coolers Pictured

AMD will be launching two brand new platforms next year, the SP5 for EPYC Genoa and AM5 for Ryzen Raphael, both offering compatibility with the new Zen 4 core architecture. Now coolers for the upcoming platforms have started to be listed by vendors such as Cool Server who has shown industrial-grade cooling solutions for both families.

AMD's EPYC SP5 and Ryzen AM5 Industrial CPU Coolers Unveiled, Compatible With Zen 4 Genoa & Zen 4 Raphael Chips

Cool Server is a Chinese cooling solutions manufacturer and makes industrial-grade coolers for AMD & Intel CPUs. The manufacturer has listed down a total of 9 CPU coolers, five for AM5 and four for SP5 sockets. Since these are industrial-grade cooling solutions, they don't look fancy as consumer-grade CPU coolers but they do their job (which is cooling) pretty well. The coolers are listed in both passive and active-cooled options since server environments are generally equipped with lots of airflow coming from the chassis.

Schenker Intros Its Gaming Focused XMG APEX ‘AMD Ryzen 5000’ & Entry-Level XMG FOCUS ‘Intel 11th Gen’ Laptops – Feature RTX 3050 Ti & Up To RTX 3070 GPUs

The main discussion around this leak is that it lists down both AM5 and SP5 socket types which will be part of the upcoming AMD EPYC and Ryzen platforms. The first processors to hit the platforms are going to be the Zen 4 powered Raphael for AM5 and also the Zen 4 powered Genoa for SP5. It looks like some of these coolers were part of the 3D Renders that were leaked out in Gigabyte's docs last month.

AMD AM5 (LGA1718) Socket Details:

The AM5 LGA 1718 socket will feature 1718 pins arrange in the LGA (Land Grid Array) format. As for TDP requirements, the AMD AM5 CPU platform will feature six different segments starting with the flagship 170W CPU class which is recommended for Liquid coolers (280mm or higher). It looks like this will be an aggressively clocked chip with higher voltages and with CPU overclocking support. This segment is followed by 120W TDP CPUs which are recommended to utilize a high-performance air-cooler. Interestingly, the 45-105W variants are listed as SR1/SR2a/SR4 thermal segments which means they would require standard heatsink solutions when running in a stock configuration so not much else is required to keep them cool.





The AM5 coolers listed by Cool Server have a maximum thermal dissipation power of 240W (active) and 210W (passive).

AMD AM5 1U-V1

AMD EPYC Milan-X ‘Zen 3 With 3D V-Cache’ CPU Specs Leak Out – Up To 64 Cores, 280W TDP, 3.8 GHz Clocks & Insane 768 MB Cache









Product size: 70mm*104mm*24.5mm

Fin thickness: 0.2mm

Fin spacing: 1.6mm

Power consumption: 170W

Material quality: VC soaking plate + copper fins

AMD AM5 1U3C









CPU type: AMD AM5 (rectangular motherboard)

Voltage: 12V

Product size: 104mm*70mm*27.5mm

Fan speed: PWM 1500-6600RPM

Noise value: 64.0dBA (MAX)

Air volume: 21.35CFM (MAX)

Fan plug: 4pin PWM

Bearing type: double ball

Power consumption: 135W

Material quality: copper fins

AMD AM5 V3









Product size: 70mm*104mm*64.0mm

Fin thickness: 0.4mm

Fin spacing: 2.05mm

Number of copper tubes: 2

Power consumption: 200W

Material quality: VC soaking plate + aluminum fin + 2 heat pipe

AMD AM5 V4













CPU type: AMD AM5 (rectangular motherboard)

Product size: 70mm*104mm*64.0mm

Fin thickness: 0.4mm

Fin spacing: 2.1mm

Number of copper tubes: 3

Power consumption: 210W

Material quality: VC soaking plate + aluminum fins + 3 heat pipes

AMD AM5 4U-R21











CPU type: AMD AM5 (rectangular motherboard)

Voltage: 12V

Product size: 114mm*92.5mm*125.7mm

Fan speed: PWM 1300-3800RPM

Noise value: 40.0dBA (MAX)

Air volume: 61.46CFM (MAX)

Fan plug: 4pin PWM

Bearing type: double ball

Heat dissipation hole distance: 90*54mm

Number of copper tubes: 5

Power consumption: 240W

Material quality: aluminum base + aluminum fins + 5 heat pipes

AMD SP5 (LGA6096) Socket Details:

The SP5 LGA 6096 socket will feature 6096 pins arrange in the LGA (Land Grid Array) format. This will be by far the biggest socket that AMD has ever designed with 2002 more pins than the existing LGA 4094 socket. We have already listed the size and dimensions of this socket above so let's talk of its power ratings. It looks like the peak power of the LGA 6096 SP5 socket will be rated at up to 700W which will only last for 1ms, the peak power at 10ms is rated at 440W while the peak power with PCC is rated at 600W. If the cTDP is exceeded, then the EPYC chips featured on the SP5 socket will return to these limits within 30ms.

















AMD SP5 1U-S11











CPU type: AMD SP5 (rectangular motherboard)

Product size: 118mm*92.4mm*25mm

Fin thickness: 0.3mm

Fin spacing: 1.65mm

Number of copper tubes: 4

Power consumption: 300W

AMD SP5 2U-S21 (for 2U server)











CPU type: AMD SP5 (rectangular motherboard)

Product size: 118mm*92.4mm*65mm

Fin thickness: 0.4mm

Fin spacing: 2.05mm

Number of copper tubes: 6

Power consumption: 400W

AMD SP5 2U-S22 radiator











CPU type: AMD SP5 (rectangular motherboard)

Voltage: 12V

Product size: 118mm*92.4mm*65mm

Fan speed: PWM 1600-6800RPM

Noise value: 54.34dBA (MAX)

Air volume: 34.74CFM (MAX)

Fan plug: 4pin PWM

Bearing type: double ball

Number of copper tubes: 4

Power consumption: 320W

Material quality: copper base + aluminum fins + 4 heat pipes

AMD SP5 4U-S42 radiator











CPU type: AMD SP5 (rectangular motherboard)

Voltage: 12V

Product size: 118mm*92.4mm*125mm

Fan speed: PWM 1900-3800RPM

Noise level: 44dBA (MAX)

Air volume: 61.46CFM (MAX)

Fan plug: 4pin PWM

Bearing type: double ball

Number of copper tubes: 6

Power consumption: 400W

Material quality: copper base + aluminum fins + 6 heat pipes

News Source: Videocardz