AMD Confirms Zen 4 Powered Ryzen 7000 Raphael CPUs For Desktops In 2022, Dragon Range & Phoenix APUs For Laptops In 2023

AMD has confirmed that it plans to launch three Zen 4 'Ryzen 7000' products which will include Raphael for desktops, Dragon Range for high-end laptops, and Phoenix for light-gaming laptops.

During its Q1 2022 Financial Results, AMD provided its latest roadmap which provides an update on its roadmap plans for 2022-2023. It looks like AMD's Zen 4 core architecture will play a crucial part in powering not just one but at least three client platforms including Raphael for enthusiast desktops, Dragon Range for Extreme Gaming Laptops, and Phoenix for Thin & Light laptops.

AMD Zen 4 Powered Raphael CPUs For Enthusiast Desktops In 2022

The first platform to get the AMD Zen 4 treatment will be Raphael. The 5nm Zen 4-powered chips will be aimed at the enthusiast desktop segment based around the brand new AM5 platform that offers both DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 functionality and with TDPs starting at 65W and above. The Raphael desktop CPU platform is expected to launch in 2H 2022. More on AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPUs here.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

65-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 5000 3D Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200 Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 3D Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200 Gen 5.0 2023 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5600? Gen 5.0 2024-2025?

AMD Zen 4 Powered Dragon Range APUs For Extreme Gaming Laptops in 2023

A brand new Zen 4 product has been confirmed today and that is Dragon Range. It looks like the new Dragon Range APU lineup will be aimed at Extreme Gaming laptops with sizes above 20mm and based on what AMD has stated, these will bring the highest core, thread, and cache ever for a mobile gaming CPU. These will also include the fastest creator and productivity performance ever for mobile PCs. The new Dragon Range lineup will also be DDR5 and PCIe 5 compliant and feature SKUs above the 55W range.

Before Dragon Range, there were rumors that AMD will be bringing out its Raphael-H lineup which will be based on the same die as Raphael for desktops but aimed at high-performance notebooks with higher core, thread, and cache count. It is expected to feature up to 16 cores which will be AMD's direct answer to Intel's Alder Lake-HX parts which feature a hybrid 8+8 design for up to 16 cores.

AMD Zen 4 Powered Phoenix APUs For Thin & Light Gaming Laptops in 2023

Lastly, we have AMD confirming its Phoenix APU lineup which will utilize both Zen 4 and RDNA 3 cores. The new Phoenix APUs will carry LPDDR5 and PCIe 5 support and come in SKUs ranging from 35W to 45W. The lineup is also expected to launch in 2023 and most possibly at CES 2023. AMD has also pointed out that the laptop parts may include memory technologies aside from LPDDR5 and DDR5.

Based on earlier specs, it looks like the Phoenix Ryzen 7000 APUs might still carry up to 8 cores and 16 threads with higher core counts exclusive to Dragon Range chips. However, Phoenix APUs will carry a higher CU count for the graphics core, uplifting the performance by a huge margin over any thing that the competition might have to offer.

All three parts will be branded as Ryzen 7000 series. Currently, that's all we know so far but one can expect more details from AMD at Computex 2022.

AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family Name AMD Raphael H-Series AMD Phoenix H-Series AMD Rembrandt H-Series AMD Cezanne-H Series AMD Renoir H-Series AMD Picasso H-Series AMD Raven Ridge H-Series Family Branding AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 6000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 3000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000 (H-Series) Process Node 5nm 5nm 6nm 7nm 7nm 12nm 14nm CPU Core Architecture Zen 4 Zen 4 Zen 3+ Zen 3 Zen 2 Zen + Zen 1 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 16/32? 8/16? 8/16 8/16 8/16 4/8 4/8 L2 Cache (Max) 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 2 MB 2 MB L3 Cache (Max) 32 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB 4 MB 4 MB Max CPU Clocks TBA TBA TBA 4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX) 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) 4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H) 3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H) GPU Core Architecture RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega 14nm Vega 14nm Max GPU Cores TBA TBA TBA 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 10 CUs (640 Cores) 11 CUs (704 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBA TBA TBA 2100 MHz 1750 MHz 1400 MHz 1300 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W -54W(54W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 12-35W (35W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) Launch Q1 2023? Q1 2023? Q1 2022? Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2018

