AMD AM5 LGA 1718 Socket Layout & Heatsink TDP Requirements Revealed, Up To 170W TDP SKU & Compatible With AM4 Coolers

Further details regarding the AMD AM5 LGA 1718 socket which will feature support for next-gen Ryzen Desktop CPUs and APUs have leaked out. The latest information comes from TtLexington over at Twitter who has leaked out the first design schematics of the AM5 socket.

AMD AM5 LGA 1718 Socket Layout & Heatsink TDP Requirements Revealed, Up To 170W TDP & AM4 Cooler Compatible

We have already got several details regarding the AMD AM5 LGA 1718 socket platform but what's new is the fact that these design documents confirm that AM5 will retain compatibility with AM4 heatsinks and coolers despite a massive change in design. This is because the retention brackets & mounting holes are in the same position so no changes are required.

As for TDP requirements, the AMD AM5 CPU platform will feature six different segments starting with the flagship 170W CPU class which is recommended for Liquid coolers (280mm or higher). It looks like this will be an aggressively clocked chip with higher voltages and with CPU overclocking support. This segment is followed by 120W TDP CPUs which are recommended to utilize a high-performance air-cooler. Interestingly, the 45-105W variants are listed as SR1/SR2a/SR4 thermal segments which means they would require standard heatsink solutions when running in a stock configuration so not much else is required to keep them cool.

AMD AM5 LGA 1718 Socket TDP Segments (Image Source: TtLexignton):

Kopite7kimi also adds to the AMD AM5 details that the platform might have two different IO dies. Now it is not known if these are the platform-specific IO dies (PCH) or the Ryzen specific IO dies (IOD). In the case of the latter, we know that Raphael is going to feature a chiplet design while the Rembrandt APU is most likely going to end up with a monolithic design. The leaker speculates that Zen3D which will be featured in the next-gen Ryzen mainstream lineup will feature a different IOD than the one featured on Raphael which makes sense but that would also suggest that Zen3D will be launching on the AM5 platform which isn't confirmed as previous rumors have alleged AM4 for Zen3D CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 'Rapahel' Zen 4 Desktop CPU Socket & Package Pictures (Image Credits: ExecutableFix):









As the images reveal, the AMD Ryzen Raphael Desktop CPUs will feature a perfect square shape (45x45mm) but will house a very chonky integrated heat spreader or IHS. The particular reasoning behind it is so dense is unknown but it could be to balance out the thermal load across multiple chiplets or some entirely another purpose. The sides are similar to the IHS featured on the Intel Core-X line of HEDT CPUs.

We can't tell if the two partitions on each side are cut-outs or merely reflections from the render but in the case of these being cut-outs, we can expect the thermal solution has been designed to vent air out but that would mean that hot air would blow out towards VRMs of the motherboards or become trapped within this central chamber. Again this is mere speculation so let's wait and see the final design of the chip and remember that this is a mockup render so the final design could end up much different.

AMD Ryzen 'Rapahel' Zen 4 Desktop CPU Contact Pad Pictures (Image Credits: ExecutableFix):

Here's Everything We Know About AMD's Raphael Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPUs

The next-generation Zen 4 based Ryzen Desktop CPUs will be codenamed Raphael and will replace the Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs that are codenamed, Vermeer. From the information we currently have, Raphael CPUs will be based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture & will feature 6nm I/O dies in a chiplet design. AMD has hinted at upping the core counts of its next-gen mainstream desktop CPUs so we can expect a slight bump from the current max of 16 cores and 32 threads.

The brand new Zen 4 architecture is rumored to deliver up to 25% IPC gain over Zen 3 and hit clock speeds of around 5 GHz.

‘Mark, Mike, and the teams have done a phenomenal job. We are as good as we are with the product today, but with our ambitious roadmaps, we are focusing on Zen 4 and Zen 5 to be extremely competitive. ‘There will be more core counts in the future – I would not say those are the limits! It will come as we scale the rest of the system.’ AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su via Anandtech AMD's Rick Bergman on Next-Gen Zen 4 Cores For Ryzen CPUs Q- How much of the performance gains delivered by AMD’s Zen 4 CPUs, which are expected to use a 5nm TSMC process and might arrive in early 2022, will come from instructions per clock (IPC) gains as opposed to core count and clock speed increases. Bergman: “[Given] the maturity of the x86 architecture now, the answer has to be, kind of, all of the above. If you looked at our technical document on Zen 3, it was this long list of things that we did to get that 19% [IPC gain]. Zen 4 is going to have a similar long list of things, where you look at everything from the caches, to the branch prediction, [to] the number of gates in the execution pipeline. Everything is scrutinized to squeeze more performance out.” “Certainly [manufacturing] process opens an additional door for us to [obtain] better performance-per-watt and so on, and we'll take advantage of that as well.” AMD EVP, Rick Bergman, via The Street

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 6000 Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2021 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W? AM5 600-Series? DDR5-4800? Gen 4.0 2021 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5000? Gen 5.0? 2023

The Raphael Ryzen Desktop CPUs are also expected to feature RDNA 2 onboard graphics which means that just like Intel's mainstream desktop lineup, AMD's mainstream lineup will also feature iGPU graphics support. As for the platform itself, we will be getting the brand new AM5 platform which will feature support for DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0. The Zen 4 based Raphael Ryzen CPUs aren't expected till late 2022 so there's still a lot of time left in the launch. The lineup will compete against Intel's Raptor Lake 13th Gen Desktop CPU lineup.