AMD Officially Confirms 4th Gen EPYC Genoa “Zen 4” CPU Unveil on 10th November

AMD has officially confirmed the unveiling of its 4th Gen EPYC CPUs codenamed Genoa on the 10th of November.

The AMD Zen 4 lineup will be split into three families, the standard Zen 4 for EPYC Genoa, the Compute Density-Optimized Zen 4C for EPYC Bergamo, and the Cache-Optimized Zen 4 V-Cache within the EPYC Genoa-X series. Furthermore, the lineup will be featuring a cost-optimized and entry-level server offering known as EPYC Siena which will feature the same Zen 4 cores but on an entirely new platform known as SP6 which will once again focus on optimizing TCO compared to SP5. The lineup will be branded under the EPYC 8004 family. We covered the initial specs for the Zen 4 server family here already.

Join us online November 10th at 10 am Pacific to watch the unveiling of our next-gen server processors. #AMD #TogetherWeAdvance #datacenters — AMD (@AMD) October 24, 2022

AMD EPYC Genoa "Zen 4" Server CPU Lineup

The standard Zen 4 lineup will feature up to 12 CCDs, 96 cores, and 192 threads. Each CCD will come with 32 MB of L3 cache and 1 MB of L2 cache per core. The EPYC 9004 CPUs will pack the latest instructions such as BFLOAT16, VNNU, AVX-512 (256b data path), addressable memory of 57b/52b, and an updated IOD with an internal AMD Gen3 Infinity Fabric architecture with higher bandwidth (die-to-die interconnect).

The platform will feature support for 12 DDR5 channels with up to 4800 Mbps DIMM support and include options for 2,4,6,8,10,12 interleaving. Both RDIMM & 3DS RDIMM will be supported with 2 DIMMs per channel for up to 6 TB/ capacities per socket (using 256 GB 3DS RDIMMs). There will be 160 gen 5 lanes available on the 2P platform, 12 PCIe Gen 3 lanes (8 lanes on 1P), 32 SATA lanes, & 64 IO lanes supporting CXL 1.1+ with bifurcations down to x4 and SDCI (Smart Data Cache Injection).

AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU SKUs 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Family Total CCDs Cores / Threads L3 Cache Base / Max Clocks TDP CPU Positioning EPYC 9754 4nm Zen 4C Bergamo 8 128/256 256 MB 2.05-3.20 GHz 360W (320-400W) Density Optimized EPYC 9734 4nm Zen 4C Bergamo 8 112/224 256 MB 2.00 - 3.20 GHz 320W (320-400W) Density Optimized EPYC 9684X 5nm Zen 4 V-Cache Genoa-X 12 96/192 1152 MB TBD 400W Cache Optimized EPYC 9384X 5nm Zen 4 V-Cache Genoa-X 4-8 32/64 384-768 MB TBD 320W Cache Optimized EPYC 9284X 5nm Zen 4 V-Cache Genoa-X 4-8 24/48 384-768 MB TBD 320W Cache Optimized EPYC 9184X 5nm Zen 4 V-Cache Genoa-X 4-8 16/32 384-768 MB TBD 320W Cache Optimized EPYC 9664 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 12 96/192 384 MB 2.25-3.80 GHz 400W (320-400W) Density Optimized EPYC 9654P 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 12 96/192 384 MB 2.05 -3.70 GHz 360W (320-400W) Density Optimized (Single-Socket) EPYC 9654 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 12 96/192 384 MB 2.05 - 3.70 GHz 360W (320-400W) Density Optimized EPYC 9634 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 8 84/168 384 MB 2.00-3.70 GHz 290W (320-400W) Density Optimized EPYC 9554P 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 8 64/128 256 MB 2.70-3.70 GHz 360W (320-400W) Density + Frequency EPYC 9554 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 8 64/128 256 MB 2.70-3.70 GHz 360W (320-400W) Density + Frequency EPYC 9534 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 8 64/128 256 MB 2.30 - 3.70 GHz 280W (240-280W) Balanced EPYC 9454P 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 8 48/96 256 MB 2.25 - 3.70 GHz 280W (240-280W) Balanced EPYC 9454 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 8 48/96 256 MB 2.25 - 3.70 GHz 280W (240-280W) Balanced EPYC 9354P 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 8 32/64 256 MB 2.75-3.70 GHz 280W (240-280W) Core Strength EPYC 9354 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 8 32/64 256 MB 2.75-3.70 GHz 280W (240-280W) Core Strength EPYC 9334 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 4 32/64 128 MB 2.50-3.70 GHz 210W (200-240W) Balanced EPYC 9254 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 4 24/48 128 MB 2.40-3.70 GHz 200W (200-240W) Balanced EPYC 9224 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 4 24/48 64 MB 2.15-3.70 GHz 200W (200-240W) Cost Optimized EPYC 9124 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 4 16/32 64 MB 2.60-3.70 GHz 200W (200-240W) Cost Optimized EPYC 9474F 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 8 48/96 256 MB 3.60-4.00 GHz+ 360W (320-400W) Frequency Optimized EPYC 9374F 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 8 32/64 256 MB 3.40-4.00 GHz+ 320W (320-400W) Frequency Optimized EPYC 9274F 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 8 24/48 256 MB 3.30-4.00 GHz+ 320W (320-400W) Frequency Optimized EPYC 9174F 5nm Zen 4 Genoa 8 16/32 256 MB 3.20-4.00 GHz+ 320W (320-400W) Frequency Optimized

'AMD's EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPU lineup for servers is going to offer a huge uplift in performance. We have already seen a partial 128-core / 256-thread configuration defeating all of the current-gen server chips so a 192-core and 384-thread dual-socket configuration is going to shatter some world records for sure. The AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU lineup is expected to enter servers by the end of this year and this will be far ahead of Intel's Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon lineup which is pushed back into early 2023.