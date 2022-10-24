Menu
AMD Officially Confirms 4th Gen EPYC Genoa “Zen 4” CPU Unveil on 10th November

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 24, 2022, 09:10 AM EDT
AMD has officially confirmed the unveiling of its 4th Gen EPYC CPUs codenamed Genoa on the 10th of November.

AMD Unleashes 4th Gen EPYC Genoa CPUs on The 10th of November, Server Dominance Continues

The AMD Zen 4 lineup will be split into three families, the standard Zen 4 for EPYC Genoa, the Compute Density-Optimized Zen 4C for EPYC Bergamo, and the Cache-Optimized Zen 4 V-Cache within the EPYC Genoa-X series. Furthermore, the lineup will be featuring a cost-optimized and entry-level server offering known as EPYC Siena which will feature the same Zen 4 cores but on an entirely new platform known as SP6 which will once again focus on optimizing TCO compared to SP5. The lineup will be branded under the EPYC 8004 family. We covered the initial specs for the Zen 4 server family here already.

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced “together we advance_data centers,” an in-person and livestreamed event to unveil the next generation of AMD EPYC data center processors. AMD executives, along with other key ecosystem partners, will present details on the next generation data center processor and solutions.

via AMD

AMD EPYC Genoa "Zen 4" Server CPU Lineup

The standard Zen 4 lineup will feature up to 12 CCDs, 96 cores, and 192 threads. Each CCD will come with 32 MB of L3 cache and 1 MB of L2 cache per core. The EPYC 9004 CPUs will pack the latest instructions such as BFLOAT16, VNNU, AVX-512 (256b data path), addressable memory of 57b/52b, and an updated IOD with an internal AMD Gen3 Infinity Fabric architecture with higher bandwidth (die-to-die interconnect).

AMD EPYC 9654P Genoa CPU With 96 Zen 4 Cores & 3.7 GHz Clocks Spotted In Geekbench Benchmark 1

The platform will feature support for 12 DDR5 channels with up to 4800 Mbps DIMM support and include options for 2,4,6,8,10,12 interleaving. Both RDIMM & 3DS RDIMM will be supported with 2 DIMMs per channel for up to 6 TB/ capacities per socket (using 256 GB 3DS RDIMMs). There will be 160 gen 5 lanes available on the 2P platform, 12 PCIe Gen 3 lanes (8 lanes on 1P), 32 SATA lanes, & 64 IO lanes supporting CXL 1.1+ with bifurcations down to x4 and SDCI (Smart Data Cache Injection).

AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU SKUs 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureFamilyTotal CCDsCores / ThreadsL3 CacheBase / Max ClocksTDPCPU Positioning
EPYC 97544nm Zen 4CBergamo8128/256256 MB2.05-3.20 GHz360W (320-400W)Density Optimized
EPYC 97344nm Zen 4CBergamo8112/224256 MB2.00 - 3.20 GHz320W (320-400W)Density Optimized
EPYC 9684X5nm Zen 4 V-CacheGenoa-X1296/1921152 MBTBD400WCache Optimized
EPYC 9384X5nm Zen 4 V-CacheGenoa-X4-832/64384-768 MBTBD320WCache Optimized
EPYC 9284X5nm Zen 4 V-CacheGenoa-X4-824/48384-768 MBTBD320WCache Optimized
EPYC 9184X5nm Zen 4 V-CacheGenoa-X4-816/32384-768 MBTBD320WCache Optimized
EPYC 96645nm Zen 4Genoa1296/192384 MB2.25-3.80 GHz400W (320-400W)Density Optimized
EPYC 9654P5nm Zen 4Genoa1296/192384 MB2.05 -3.70 GHz360W (320-400W)Density Optimized (Single-Socket)
EPYC 96545nm Zen 4Genoa1296/192384 MB2.05 - 3.70 GHz360W (320-400W)Density Optimized
EPYC 96345nm Zen 4Genoa884/168384 MB2.00-3.70 GHz290W (320-400W)Density Optimized
EPYC 9554P5nm Zen 4Genoa864/128256 MB2.70-3.70 GHz360W (320-400W)Density + Frequency
EPYC 95545nm Zen 4Genoa864/128256 MB2.70-3.70 GHz360W (320-400W)Density + Frequency
EPYC 95345nm Zen 4Genoa864/128256 MB2.30 - 3.70 GHz280W (240-280W)Balanced
EPYC 9454P5nm Zen 4Genoa848/96256 MB2.25 - 3.70 GHz280W (240-280W)Balanced
EPYC 94545nm Zen 4Genoa848/96256 MB2.25 - 3.70 GHz280W (240-280W)Balanced
EPYC 9354P5nm Zen 4Genoa832/64256 MB2.75-3.70 GHz280W (240-280W)Core Strength
EPYC 93545nm Zen 4Genoa832/64256 MB2.75-3.70 GHz280W (240-280W)Core Strength
EPYC 93345nm Zen 4Genoa432/64128 MB2.50-3.70 GHz210W (200-240W)Balanced
EPYC 92545nm Zen 4Genoa424/48128 MB2.40-3.70 GHz200W (200-240W)Balanced
EPYC 92245nm Zen 4Genoa424/4864 MB2.15-3.70 GHz200W (200-240W)Cost Optimized
EPYC 91245nm Zen 4Genoa416/3264 MB2.60-3.70 GHz200W (200-240W)Cost Optimized
EPYC 9474F5nm Zen 4Genoa848/96256 MB3.60-4.00 GHz+360W (320-400W)Frequency Optimized
EPYC 9374F5nm Zen 4Genoa832/64256 MB3.40-4.00 GHz+320W (320-400W)Frequency Optimized
EPYC 9274F5nm Zen 4Genoa824/48256 MB3.30-4.00 GHz+320W (320-400W)Frequency Optimized
EPYC 9174F5nm Zen 4Genoa816/32256 MB3.20-4.00 GHz+320W (320-400W)Frequency Optimized

'AMD's EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPU lineup for servers is going to offer a huge uplift in performance. We have already seen a partial 128-core / 256-thread configuration defeating all of the current-gen server chips so a 192-core and 384-thread dual-socket configuration is going to shatter some world records for sure. The AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU lineup is expected to enter servers by the end of this year and this will be far ahead of Intel's Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon lineup which is pushed back into early 2023.

