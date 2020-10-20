AMD Adrenalin Edition Driver 20.10.1 Is Optimized for Dirt 5, Watch Dogs: Legion and More
A new AMD Adrenalin Edition driver was released today, version 20.10.1, which provides optimizations for the newly released DOOM Eternal DLC, the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-patch, the launch of Watch Dogs: Legion (October 27th), and the early access for DIRT 5 (which is happening on November 3rd).
There's also a bunch of fixed issues included with AMD Adrenalin Edition driver 20.10.1. You can read all of that below.
Support For
- Doom™ Eternal: The Ancient Gods
- Watch Dogs™: Legion
- DIRT 5™ Early Access
- World of Warcraft™: Shadowlands Pre-Patch
Fixed Issues
- Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI® on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Desktop may experience frame rate fluctuation when exiting a Vulkan® API game with Radeon FreeSync enabled on two or more display system configurations.
- Uploading or streaming content to YouTube™ may be unavailable or not working correctly.
- Genshin Impact™ is not detected or listed in Radeon Software gaming tab.
- Some specific Windows® screensavers such as ‘Bubbles’ may cause an application crash when applied on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Graphical corruption may occur on desktop or at idle when two or more connected high refresh rate displays are Radeon FreeSync enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition releases from Radeon Software 2019 Edition releases via Radeon Settings may sometimes fail with an error message.
Known Issues
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
