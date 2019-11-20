With the Recent release of Ryzen (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation) many thought that AMD's original line-up of processors, the Athlon series, had been officially replaced or renamed, But AMD has officially released the AMD Althon 3000G which is focused on a more budget-focused set up, with the price tag being just $49. This 2-core / 4-thread processor comes off the heels of the Ryzen 9 3950X, which was its most expensive processor to date.

The Unlocked Athlon 3000G is continuing the AMD's original CPU series but was relegated to a budget-friendly CPU

This unlocked processor cost just $49, and offers somewhat limited features but does offer a base clock of 3.5 GHz, 5MB of cache and the ability to fit inside the AM4 socket. While this CPU will not compete with the other recent AMD release of Ryzen 9 3950x, which does cost $700 more than this CPU.

AMD Ryzen AM4 X370, B350 and A320 Motherboard Prices From MSI Confirmed – X370 XPower Gaming Titanium at $299 US

This CPU is focused on the market of gamers who are more budget-orientated or as a secondary system for 720p streaming. The CPU is based on AMD's 14nm microarchitecture, which does make this CPU run off the older microarchitecture, the rated TDP of this processor are just 35 watts.

This CPU's Integrated graphics are substantially slower and older compared to any current Ryzen generation (with integrated graphics) being a Radeon Vega 3 rather than Radeon Vega 8 or 11. With the integrated graphics being just Vega 3, which makes the frequency of the three graphics cores just 1000 MHz. The performance of the iGPU, as shown by the NotebookCheck, would allow for most games at low settings and at 720p resolution, those settings would allow right around 30 frames per second which is playable, but won't have the smoothness from 60 frames per second, with performance like that I would suggest that gamers playing more competitive games stay away from this processor and gamers looking for a more visual-based games beware (If the games you plan to run are more 2.5D platformers you should get more reasonable performance).

When this iGPU is released onto this market it should be focused more towards non-gamers or indie gamers, but for most AAA games this processor will only run them at very low frame-rate and low resolutions. The AMD Athlon 3000G ships with a cooler rated at 65W which is enough to keep the 35W CPU running stable even under overclocked loads.