AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32 core monster processor got launched yesterday and in a day, the chip has broken several world records. The Ryzen Threadripper 3970X is the fastest & the only 32 core processor available to consumers based on the Zen 2 core architecture which delivers high IPC gains, massive performance efficiency and lots of horsepower for multi-threaded workloads.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32 Core CPU Breaks Several Performance World Records - Overclocked To 5.7 GHz+ With LN2 Cooling

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X is simply the best high-end desktop processor you can get right now which is something we also stated in our review here. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X packs 32 cores, 64 threads and clock speeds of up to 4.5 GHz, all in a 280W TDP package. The processor has 144 MB of cache and 88 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. The sales for the 3970X commenced yesterday with a listed price of $1999 US.

Now one day later, the chip has already achieved some impressive feats including several world records and global ranks at HwBot. Starting with the achievements, we first have the fastest OC frequency for the chip reported at 5.752 GHz across all 32 cores and 64 threads. This impressive feat was achieved by legendary overclocker TSAIK of Taiwan who pushed the chip to the said OC frequency using LN2 cooling on an MSI TRX40 Creator motherboard using a voltage supply of 1.1V.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X also hit several world records during the ongoing overclocking spree. Some of the achievements include the following.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X HwBot's World Records:









































AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X Global Ranks:

The overclocking spree just goes off to show how good the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X CPU is. Not only does the average enthusiast get to play around with its massive performance but also the overclocking audience who seemed like they had a great day during the Threadripper launch, really pushing it through its limits. Following are some images from the overclocking sessions by various overclockers:















AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper Processor SKUs:

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread CPU Predecessor Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Retail Launch AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X/WX 64 Core 128 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX (32 Core / 64 Thread) TBD TBD TBD ~280W $2999? January 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3980X/WX 48 Core 96 Thread N/A TBD TBD TBD ~280W $2499? January 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X/WX 32 Core 64 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX (24 Core / 48 Thread) 3.7 GHz 4.5 GHz 128 MB 280W $1999 25th November 2019 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 Core 48 Thread N/A 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz 128 MB 280W $1399 25th November 2019

Both, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32 Core and the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 Core CPUs are listed at Newegg for their respective price of $1999 US and $1399 US. They are listed currently as 'out of stock' but expect them to reappear very soon.