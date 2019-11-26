AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32 Core CPU Overclocked To 5.72 GHz On LN2 Cooling – Breaks Various World Records, Over 23K Points in Cinebench R20
AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32 core monster processor got launched yesterday and in a day, the chip has broken several world records. The Ryzen Threadripper 3970X is the fastest & the only 32 core processor available to consumers based on the Zen 2 core architecture which delivers high IPC gains, massive performance efficiency and lots of horsepower for multi-threaded workloads.
The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X is simply the best high-end desktop processor you can get right now which is something we also stated in our review here. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X packs 32 cores, 64 threads and clock speeds of up to 4.5 GHz, all in a 280W TDP package. The processor has 144 MB of cache and 88 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. The sales for the 3970X commenced yesterday with a listed price of $1999 US.
Now one day later, the chip has already achieved some impressive feats including several world records and global ranks at HwBot. Starting with the achievements, we first have the fastest OC frequency for the chip reported at 5.752 GHz across all 32 cores and 64 threads. This impressive feat was achieved by legendary overclocker TSAIK of Taiwan who pushed the chip to the said OC frequency using LN2 cooling on an MSI TRX40 Creator motherboard using a voltage supply of 1.1V.
The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X also hit several world records during the ongoing overclocking spree. Some of the achievements include the following.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X HwBot's World Records:
- WPRIME - 1024M - 14sec 154ms @ 5559 MHz (By Overclocker RSANNINO of Italy)
- Cinebench R11.5 - MT - 110.28 Points @ 5450 MHz (By Overclocker LUCKY_NOOB of Indonesia)
- GPUPI - 1B - 31sec 67ms @ 5625.5 MHz (By Overclocker SAFEDISK of South Korea)
- Cinebench R20 - MT - 23081 Points @ 5375 MHz (By Overclocker ALEX@RO of Romania)
- Cinebench R15 - MT - 10672 Points @ 5525 MHz (By Overclocker SAFEDISK of South Korea)
- Cinebench R15 - Extreme - 2362 Points @ 4468 MHz (By Overclocker KEEPH8N of USA)
- Cinebench R11.5 - MT - 81.04 Points @ 5199 MHz (By Overclocker KEEPH8N of USA)
- Geekbench 3 - Multi-Core - 185114 Points @ 5525 MHz (By Overclocker SAFEDISK of South Korea)
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X Global Ranks:
- Cinebench R20 - MT - 24049 Points @ 5500 MHz (By Overclocker HOCAYU of Hong Kong)
- Cinebench 03 - MT - 6184 Points @ 5182 MHz (By Overclocker KEEPH8N of USA)
- Cinebench R15 - MT - 10672 Points @ 5525 MHz (By Overclocker SAFEDISK of South Korea)
- GPUPI v3.3 - 100M - 2sec 838ms @ 4400.1 MHz (By Overclocker KEEPH8N of USA)
- GPUPI v3.3 - 1B - 37sec 747ms @ 4400.1 MHz (By Overclocker KEEPH8N of USA)
- HWBOT X265 - 1080p - 290.214 FPS @ 5360 MHz (By Overclocker ALEX@RO of Romania)
- HWBOT X265 - 4K - 68.936 FPS @ 5260 MHz (By Overclocker LUCKY_NOOB of Indonesia)
- Y-CRUNCHER - PI 25M - 468ms @ 4000 MHz (By Overclocker KEEPH8N of USA)
- Y-CRUNCHER - PI 1B - 19 sec 382 ms @ 4417 MHz (By Overclocker KEEPH8N of USA)
- 3Dmark 11 - Physics - 20074 Points @ 4468 MHz (By Overclocker KEEPH8N of USA)
- Geekbench 4 - MT - 62483 Points @ 4200 MHz (By Overclocker KEEPH8N of USA)
- Geekbench 3 - ST - 6500 Points @ 5248 MHz (By Overclocker KEEPH8N of USA)
- Geekbench 3 - MT - 183318 Points @ 5525.1 MHz (By Overclocker RSANNINO of Italy)
The overclocking spree just goes off to show how good the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X CPU is. Not only does the average enthusiast get to play around with its massive performance but also the overclocking audience who seemed like they had a great day during the Threadripper launch, really pushing it through its limits. Following are some images from the overclocking sessions by various overclockers:
AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper Processor SKUs:
|CPU Name
|CPU Cores
|CPU Thread
|CPU Predecessor
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache
|TDP
|Price
|Retail Launch
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X/WX
|64 Core
|128 Thread
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX (32 Core / 64 Thread)
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|~280W
|$2999?
|January 2020
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3980X/WX
|48 Core
|96 Thread
|N/A
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|~280W
|$2499?
|January 2020
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X/WX
|32 Core
|64 Thread
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX (24 Core / 48 Thread)
|3.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|128 MB
|280W
|$1999
|25th November 2019
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
|24 Core
|48 Thread
|N/A
|3.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|128 MB
|280W
|$1399
|25th November 2019
Both, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32 Core and the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 Core CPUs are listed at Newegg for their respective price of $1999 US and $1399 US. They are listed currently as 'out of stock' but expect them to reappear very soon.