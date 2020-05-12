Amazon’s Crucible Gets Three Videos Detailing All of the Core Modes

Crucible, the free-to-play competitive team based shooter coming next week (on Wednesday, May 20th to be exact) to PC from Amazon Games, will have three core game modes at launch.

Today, the developers at Relentless Studios have shared detailed videos on all of them.

Heart of the Hives

Hives are lethal drone-spitting terrors that spawn across the battlefield. Capturing the hearts they leave behind as they die is your key to victory. Each match is a four-on-four fight to be the first team to capture three hearts. Alpha Hunters

There are no safety nets in Alpha Hunters: once you fall in combat, that's it. Eight teams of two fight to be the last team—or solo hunter—standing. If your teammate dies, you can form a temporary alliance with another hunter, but that temporary truce will be broken if both of you make it to the final three. Harvester Command

Essence harvesters are scattered across Crucible's surface. Each one you control generates Essence points for your eight-player team. Each harvester your enemies hold will cancel out your own. You’ll need to control a majority of harvesters in order to rack up any Essence—the more, the better. You can also take out enemy hunters for points. The first team to 100 points wins! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ca-9h_8uHzc

Powered by the CRYENGINE derived Amazon Lumberyard engine, Crucible appears to deliver great visuals while requiring a relatively modest PC to run, as you can see from the official system requirements listed on Steam.

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-3570 or AMD FX-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 660 or ATI Radeon HD 6950 DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 15 GB available space

