Crucible, a F2P Sci-Fi Competitive Team Based Shooter by Amazon, Is Out May 20th

Amazon Games confirmed today that its Crucible game is indeed coming out later this month, as per recent rumors. In fact, the free-to-play Sci-Fi themed competitive team based shooter will be available on May 20th and can already be wishlisted on Steam (where you can also verify the relatively tame system requirements needed to play).

Christoph Hartmann, vice president at Amazon Games, stated:

In Crucible, every match is different, and players’ choices really matter. Every opponent, team, and mode poses unique dangers, and no two matches are the same, so players must constantly adapt to everything the world and the other teams throw at them. We’re excited for players to join the hunt in just a couple of weeks, and we can’t wait to hear what they think of it.

Here's what you can expect to find in Crucible.

Crucible pits teams of hunters against a dangerous planet and enemy players in pursuit of Essence, a resource that amplifies hunters’ powers. Players begin each match by selecting from a line-up of 10 distinct hunters, each with their own unique weapons and abilities. Crucible has a hunter for every playstyle—including Earl, an inter-stellar trucker who’s built like a tank and has a gun sized to match, Bugg, a robot botanist whose primary concern is protecting his plants, and Summer, a champion fighter and former welder whose flame throwers keep things hot on the battlefield. As players collect Essence, their hunters level up, increasing their power and enhancing their abilities. Crucible’s fast-paced combat requires players to constantly re-evaluate and adjust their strategies, adapting to their opponents’ moves and the ever-changing planet itself. Crucible will launch with three modes: Heart of the Hives, Harvester Command, and Alpha Hunters. In Heart of the Hives, two four-player teams battle giant boss Hives that spawn throughout the world. Each Hive contains a valuable Heart, and the first team to capture three Hearts wins the match, making each match a dangerous balance between racing to defeat the opposing team and battling to survive the powerful Hives. Harvester Command challenges two teams of eight players to capture and hold Harvesters spread across the map, vying for control of the Essence that drew them all to the planet. The first team to deplete its opponent’s resources wins. In Alpha Hunters, eight teams of two fight to be the final team standing.