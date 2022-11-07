New World Has Hit 100,000 Concurrent Players Regularly Since Launch of Fresh Start Servers

New World, Amazon Game Studios' MMORPG, seems to be doing great following the launch of the Fresh Start servers and the release of the Brimstone Sands update.

Since the Fresh Start servers launch, which allows players to restart their New World experience, the game has consistently hit 100,000 concurrent players. How many of these players will continue playing the game in the future remains to be seen, but this is definitely good news nonetheless.

New World's latest big update, the Brimstone Sands update, was launched last month, introducing a brand new zone over two times bigger than Everfall, new quest dynamics, the Greatsword weapon, and much more.

Death hovers over the scorched wastes of Brimstone Sands, its thirst still unsatisfied even after centuries of strife and war. The ancient Egyptians first encountered the godlike Ancients here and built monuments and vast cities that were part of a flourishing civilization thousands of years in the past. Their civilization has long fallen to ruin, and few of those original inhabitants remain except for the mysterious sorcerer Imhotep, with whom players must work with to solve the desert’s mysteries.

The most immediate threat in Brimstone Sands is posed by the deranged remnants of the Roman Empire's 19th Legion. What exactly befell the Romans must be discovered, but they have fallen to Corruption and now besiege the ancient ruins of a mysterious Pyramid known as Akhet. They are certain that, within, they will find the secret to their redemption and the long-awaited resurgence of the Roman Empire.

New World is now available on PC worldwide.