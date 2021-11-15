Amazon Launches Native Prime Video App For Mac, All Content Available

Today, Amazon has seen fit to launch a new native macOS app for its Prime Video service. The new Amazon Prime Video app is available from the Mac App Store and it comes with all the nifty tools and features that enhance your viewing experience. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Amazon Prime App is Now Available For Mac With Support for PiP Mode and AirPlay

If you are an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you can now stream content through the new app. Moreover, you also have the option available to download content on your Mac. This will allow you to consume media offline or without an internet connection. More importantly, all Amazon Prime Video content is available through the new Mac app.

Other than this, the new Amazon Prime app also features Picture-in-Picture mode. This will allow you to miniaturize the video content on the screen, so you can continue with other stuff while having to pause the stream. In addition to this, the new Mac app also comes packed with support for AirPlay. The new app also features in-app purchases for TV rentals as well as on-demand content. You can use the Amazon credit card.

App features: Download videos to watch offline.

Continue to watch your favorite movie, TV show or a live event via Picture-in-Picture (PiP) while interacting with other apps or websites.

Rent or buy new-release movies and popular TV shows (availability varies by marketplace).

Multi-user profiles allow creating personalized entertainment experiences.

Go behind the scenes of movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb.

Watch on iPhone and iPad by downloading the separate iOS app (requires iOS 12.1 version or later).

Watch on Apple TV by downloading the separate tvOS app (requires Apple TV 3rd generation or later).

The Amazon Prime Video app for Mac also includes a feature that aids in the continuity of a TV show or movie. What this means is that you can continue the show where you left off on another device. If you are a subscriber, you can download the app on the Mac App Store for free. The new Amazon app is compatible with all Macs running macOS Big Sur 11.4 and later versions.

This is all there is to it, folks. Would you be willing to give Amazon Prime's native app a swing on your Mac? Let us know in the comments section below.