Download macOS Monterey Final Installer from Mac App Store [Direct link]

Looking to download the official macOS Monterey final installer from the Mac App Store? We have the direct download link for it.

Download the macOS Monterey Installer from Mac App Store for Clean Install, Creating a USB Drive, More

Although many of you will just go right ahead and download macOS Monterey straight from the Software Update tool in macOS, but there are going to be people who would want to keep the installer file with them for a wide variety of reasons.

For example, you want to install the update on a wide range of Macs at home or office. So, you simply download the installer from the Mac App Store, toss it inside a USB drive, plug it into the Mac which you want to update and away you go. It's super convenient and saves you from the trouble of downloading the update over and over again on every Mac you may have.

Before you download the installer, we will recommend that you have made sure the device you're going to install macOS Monterey on is fully compatible. Just quickly check the list below and move further:

iMac (late 2015 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

MacBook Air (early 2015 and later)

MacBook Pro (early 2015 and later)

Mac Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac mini (late 2014 and later)

MacBook (early 2016 and later)

Follow the steps below in order to download the installer:

Launch the Mac App Store.

Search for macOS Monterey in the search bar on the top left.

You'll see macOS Monterey show right up. Click on it.

Now simply click on GET and enter your Apple ID password if you're required to do so.

Once the download is complete and you're prompted for installation, just ignore it all.

You will find the installer file sitting casually in the /Applications folder.

If you think the above steps are a bit too much, you can head straight over to the installer location on the Mac App Store by clicking on the link below:

It is a good idea to keep the installer file with you in a flash drive for later use. You never know when things go south and you end up reinstalling the entire operating system only to find out that your internet connection is causing all sorts of problems in the time of need.

