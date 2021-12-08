AirPods Pro 2 to Launch in 2022 With a New Design and Improved Chip

Apple is gearing up for another year and by the looks of it, 2022 is going to be a busy month for the company. We are not only expecting a new Macbook, iPhone, Apple Watch models, but also the second-generation AirPods Pro 2. The first generation was released back in 2022 and now Apple plans to take the listening experience to the next level. We are now hearing that the AirPods Pro 2 will come in a new design and an improved chip for enhanced functionality. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Will Launch the AirPods Pro 2 With a New Design and an Upgraded Chip For Better Connectivity in 2022

In his note to investors, Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the second-gen AirPods Pro 2 will launch in 2022 with a new design and a new chip(via MacRumors). To be precise, the launch will happen in the last quarter of 2022, so we can presume the earbuds to arrive alongside the new iPhone models. Take note that the launch time is not yet decided and the final word rests with Apple.

In terms of design, rumors suggest that the AirPods will feature a completely new design with no stem. This will make the second-gen AirPods Pro much more similar to the new Beats Fit Pro. Other than this, Kuo also suggests that the new 'Pro' variant of the 2022 AirPods will feature fitness tracking capabilities through built-in sensors. In addition, the earbuds will also house a new chip for better connectivity. Since the AirPods 3 do not house active noise cancellation, we presume the AirPods Pro will be the next in line for a major update.

Other than the AirPods Pro 2, Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that Apple will launch new iPhone SE models in 2022 and 2023 along with three new Apple Watch variants next year. We will keep you updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around for more details.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you prefer a stemmed design on the AirPods Pro? Let us know in the comments.