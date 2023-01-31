Nothing Ear (2) Leaks to Show The Same Design as The Original With Minor Changes

It was recently reported that Carl Pei's Nothing is working on a second-gen Nothing Phone which will hit the shelves later this year. Apart from the smartphone, the company is also looking to expand its reach and announce the sequel to Nothing Ear (1). The Nothing Ear (2)'s leaked images have surfaced online and appear to show more or less the same design as the current model. Scroll down to read more details on what changes you can expect.

Nothing Ear (2) leaked images show little to no changes in design

The Nothing Ear (1) was launched back in 2021 with an affordable price tag and high-end features to better compete against the likes of the Galaxy Buds and AirPods. It came with great sound quality and a one-of-a-kind transparent design. Nothing's design language revolves around transparency. For instance, the Nothing Phone (1) features a transparent back with decorated internals and a Glyph interface. Nothing Ear (2) will feature the same transparent design that you can recognize from afar.

The leaked images were shared by OnLeaks and SmartPrix, showcasing the Nothing Ear (2) in comparison to the original. As you can see in the images below, the design language of the truly wireless earbuds from Nothing will be more or less identical to the Nothing Ear (1). As for the changes, the second-gen model will remove the mic cutout at the top and some minor changes in the stem. Apart from the earbuds, the case also features the same square shape with a transparent top and "dimple". The color of the earbuds also seems to be slightly changed, giving a more polished look.

If the news has any heft to it, the Nothing Ear (2) will only come with incremental changes and refinements. Possibly, the company will improve sound quality and enhance software-related features. At this time, it is unclear when the new earbuds will hit the shelves. There have been no details on a potential release date as well. Nonetheless, we will keep you guys posted, so do stick around.