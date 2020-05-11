We have a solid deal on a renewed iPhone 8 Plus, fully unlocked with 64GB of storage and Space Gray finish for just $369.

Grab a Renewed iPhone 8 Plus in Almost Brand New Condition for a Low Price of $369

Just before the 2020 iPhone SE, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were the two iPhones the Cupertino company was selling that featured Touch ID. While the iPhone SE does cater to needs of millions of users out there, but if you need a slightly larger display while keeping Touch ID, there is no option from Apple currently. However, take a look into the renewed section of Amazon and you'll find yourself a 64GB iPhone 8 Plus with a 5.5-inch Retina display for a low price of just $369.

Even after all this time, the iPhone 8 Plus is a beast of a phone thanks to its powerful internals, excellent build quality and a fantastic set of cameras on the front and back. It features an A11 Bionic chip that handles all your daily tasks, then there's the glass back that allows wireless charging and a housing that is water-resistant. You also get fast wired charging if you use a USB-C to Lightning cable along with an 18W power adapter. Since there is a Touch ID Home button in the equation, this also means that you can use your fingerprint for making payments using Apple Pay.

Since this is a renewed device therefore it won't ship with the original Lightning cable and adapter. However, it will ship with an MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger in the box so you can get up and running the moment the device reaches your home.

The iPhone 8 Plus being discussed is fully unlocked and will work on any carrier of your choice, complete with 4G LTE.

Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $369

