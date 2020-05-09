Deal Alert: Apple Watch Series 3 for $179, Save $100 on Cellular Series 5

You can grab a brand new Apple Watch Series 3 for just $179. Or, you can save $100 on a cellular capable Series 5.

Apple basically owns the smartwatch market at this point. And if you have an iPhone in your pocket, then the Apple Watch is the best wearable for you thanks to the whole 'ecosystem' thing. And right now, the Series 3 and Series 5 models are cheaper than ever, allowing you to pick up one for a low price of $179 and $429, respectively if you get a little specific when it comes to choice.

The Apple Watch Series 3 on sale comes in a 38mm case size, which is the smaller of the two sizes available. It features GPS only and comes in a brilliant silver aluminum finish complete with a white Sport Band. The Series 3 features a hear-rate sensor, a dual-core processor, swim-proof casing, and everything you'd expect from a value driven smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 5 on sale, however, is the hot stuff you might want to consider right now. This watch features cellular capabilities which means it's an independent device in its own right once you hook it up with an LTE connection. Then there's the large 44mm case size and the edge-to-edge Retina display, ECG sensor, a stealthy Space Gray finish and a black Sport Band. Needless to say this is the watch you should get if your budget allows it. And it's $100 off too right now, which makes this deal even better!

If you are looking for a device that helps you stay fit, then you can't ever go wrong with the Apple Watch, regardless of which model you get. It packs a ton of different workout types, motivational reminders and then some more.

Hit the link below and grab the model that piques your interest. There are no special codes you should know about nor any on-page coupons that need clipping.

